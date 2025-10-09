An Interview with Prof. Henry Giroux

Professor Henry Giroux—world-renowned cultural critic & public intellectual—joins TV Metro Mail, Canada, in an exclusive conversation with Editor Emamul Haque. 🎙️ 🔥 Topics include: Cultural Fascism & Democracy, Nationalism, Religion, Authoritarian Regimes & The Language of Hope ✨ 👏 Prof. Giroux praises the July Revolution in Bangladesh, calling it a powerful example of how youth can rise against fascism & authoritarianism. He also highlights the crucial role of artists & media in building democracy and social justice.
