    An Interview with Prof. Henry Giroux

    By , Emamul Haque
    Source: TV METRO MAIL

    Professor Henry Giroux—world-renowned cultural critic & public intellectual—joins TV Metro Mail, Canada, in an exclusive conversation with Editor Emamul Haque. 🎙️ 🔥 Topics include: Cultural Fascism & Democracy, Nationalism, Religion, Authoritarian Regimes & The Language of Hope ✨ 👏 Prof. Giroux praises the July Revolution in Bangladesh, calling it a powerful example of how youth can rise against fascism & authoritarianism. He also highlights the crucial role of artists & media in building democracy and social justice.

    Henry Giroux (born 1943) is an internationally renowned writer and cultural critic, Professor Henry Giroux has authored, or co-authored over 65 books, written several hundred scholarly articles, delivered more than 250 public lectures, been a regular contributor to print, television, and radio news media outlets, and is one of the most cited Canadian academics working in any area of Humanities research. In 2002, he was named as one of the top fifty educational thinkers of the modern period in Fifty Modern Thinkers on Education: From Piaget to the Present as part of Routledge’s Key Guides Publication Series.

