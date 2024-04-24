    Donate
    Login
    Art Featured Human Rights Palestine & Israel War and Peace

    An Asterisk

    (a temporary poem - for those who had the power to make it necessary)
    By Z VideoNo Comments9 Mins Read
    Source: Originally published by Z. Feel free to share widely.

    “…what happens to your remembrance
    will be of your own doing.”

    ZNetwork.org presents “An Asterisk”, a poem written and performed by a Z Community member.

    For Gaza. And for humanity.

    This poem is published under the Creative Commons, please share widely.
    …………………

    An Asterisk (a temporary poem – for those who had the power to make it necessary)


    What else do we have

    when all appeals to conscience 
    have met with the same answer?

    “October 7th happened. Hamas still exists.”

    Is it cynical, vulgar even,
    to add to our tactics
    an appeal to vanity?

    Is it betrayal
    to dress such a tactic
    in the concern 
    for individual legacy
    and an offer 
    of rescue?


    Perhaps.

    But the killing continues.
    So we cannot be above
    trying.

    Nor should we give up
    asking.

    Is there anything we can say
    or do
    that will bring you to speak aloud?
    “This is too far. It must stop.”

    Do you need worse 
    anecdotes?
    Worse than the stories 
    of men, women, and children? Murdered?
    Of the elderly? Murdered?
    Of babies?
    Murdered.

    Do you need worse 
    statistics?
    Worse than the number of deaths? The percentage of civilians?
    The number of injured? The percentage of civilians?
    The number of displaced? The percentage of civilians? 
    The homes destroyed? The livelihoods destroyed? The dreams destroyed? 
    The infrastructure turned to dust and rubble, both civil and cultural?

    Do you need worse 
    descriptions?
    Worse than what bombs do?
    What bleeding out looks like?
    What it means to be trapped 
    under fallen metal and concrete?
    What it means to not know 
    where all your limbs are?
    What it means to wait
    to die?

    Do you need worse 
    photos? 
    Worse than the school that used to be there? Worse than the clinic that used to be there?
    Worse than the father running as fast as he can, carrying a limp body through the streets?
    The mother, face drawn to the sky, screaming out the name she gave the little one in her arms, no longer here? 
    Do you need worse photos than the emaciated ten-year-old
    moments before his death? 
    Do you need worse photos than infants 
    decomposing?

    Do you need worse 
    videos?
    Worse than civilians getting sniped? 
    Worse than white flag-waving civilians getting sniped? 
    Do you need worse videos than men stripped, lined up, and humiliated? 
    Worse than the casual laughter of soldiers
    upon executing a 72-year-old?

    Do you need worse 
    rhetoric? 
    Worse than referring to Palestinians as “animals” and “beasts”? 
    Worse than the declaration that there are no innocents within Gaza?
    Worse than the invoking of Amalek?
    Worse than – QUOTE  
    “a Nakba that will overshadow the Nakba of ‘48”?
    Worse than – QUOTE
    “destruction like what happened in Dresden and Hiroshima”?
    Worse than – QUOTE 
    “no electricity, no food, no fuel, everything is closed”?
    Worse than – QUOTE 
    “we will eliminate everything”?
    Worse than – QUOTE 
    “Gaza should be left as a monument, like Sodom”?
    Worse than – QUOTE 
    “Erase Gaza”?

    Are there any words from any leader, out loud in the open, 
    that you would deem acceptable
    as evidence
    for a trial?

    Are there any examples?
    Any?
    If so, how bad do they need to be? 
    And how many more 
    do you require?

    What about healthcare workers? 
    Rescue workers? 
    Aid workers? 
    Journalists and their families? 
    Do you really need more evidence?
    Do you really need worse?

    Worse than engineered famine?
    A violation so stark
    that even the United States
    did not predict it.
    A stage of barbarism so naked
    that an ally already complicit
    through the supply of weapons and official blessing
    finds itself hatching schemes
    to get in food aid.


    I know. “Tragic.
    But October 7th happened. And Hamas still exists.”

    It doesn’t matter
    that, under international law, 
    there is no justification for crimes against humanity. 
    That if October 7th had been one hundred times worse, 
    two hundred times worse, 
    it still would not justify
    a single war crime. 

    All that matters
    is whether or not you cling
    to the answer.
    Whether or not you can stomach saying the words
    one more time.
    “October 7th happened. Hamas still exists.”

    Ahmed Alnaouq lost 21 members of his family.
    “October 7th happened. Hamas still exists.”

    Khitam Attaallah Elian lost 42 members of her family. 
    “October 7th happened. Hamas still exists.”

    Hind Rajab was six years old, 
    trapped in a car with her cousin family, 
    who were all killed in front of her. 
    She was killed later, 
    as she waited to be rescued. 
    The charred remains of the two men
    and the ambulance sent to rescue her 
    were found just within sight 
    of the bullet riddled car.


    I know. “Tragic.
    “But October 7th happened. And Hamas still exists.”

    I get it.
    You don’t need worse.
    You just need the words.
    “October 7th happened. Hamas still exists.”
    “October 7th happened. Hamas still exists.”
    All accountability. All responsibility. All guilt. All shame.  
    It’s all washed away.

    Even the desire for justice. 
    Washed away.

    For, in all the citing of October 7th I have heard, 
    not one has called for an independent criminal investigation
    into the events of that day. 
    To thoroughly fact find and document 
    each and all cases of terrorism, 
    so the perpetrators of that terrorism, 
    as well as those who gave the orders, 
    may be tried and brought to justice. 

    The victims of October 7th
    certainly deserve this. 
    However, those who defend the slaughter in Gaza 
    and do so in those victims’ names, 
    in the hostages’ names,
    do not call for such independent criminal investigations. 
    Because they know 
    they can neither acknowledge nor endorse 
    any semblance of process. 
    Any semblance of transparency. 

    For anything even resembling impartial process, 
    anything that could be held up for the world to see, 
    could then be demanded 
    for the crimes committed 
    in October 7th’s aftermath. 

    That’s why it is important to not only say 
    “October 7th happened.” 
    But to follow with 
    “Hamas still exists.”

    By designating Hamas’ destruction as the goal, 
    any violence in the service of that mission 
    is recognized to be both necessary
    and committed with the purest of intentions, 
    thereby pardoned before 
    the act of violence itself is even taken. 

    Forever!…
    or as long as 
    “Hamas still exists.”

    “October 7th happened. 
    Hamas still exists.”
    Our side is justified. 
    Our side has the purest of intentions. 

    It really is that easy. 
    Just say the words
    and you too
    can smugly feign ignorance
    of this most elementary truth.
    That in a moment like this
    there can be no defense,
    none whatsoever,
    based upon intention. 

    Claiming good intentions 
    is too convenient. 
    Even the most vile of character can avail of it.

    When weapons of war are put to their use, 
    there are no intentions to consider. 
    There are only anticipated consequences.

    For example, 
    to make hospitals inoperable 
    and to then drop bombs on nearby residential areas, 
    is to guarantee that children will be brought in 
    in need of surgeries and amputations. 
    Surgeries and amputations that will have to be done 
    without anesthesia. 
    Such an operation, without anesthesia, 
    can only be described as torture. 
    More specifically, 
    medical torture.

    Can you imagine a six-year-old girl 
    having to endure this? 
    Can you close your eyes
    and imagine it? 
    If you cannot, there are videos 
    you can watch. 

    These things, these horrible things, 
    are anticipated consequences. 
    They are easily foreseeable.

    Are they
    not enough? 
    Is this example, on its own, 
    not enough?
    Is setting the table for the medical torture of children 
    not enough? 

    When actions like this are taken 
    and then so casually dismissed,
    it is hard for the mind not to drift
    into the past. 

    Should we go to that place?
    Should we make those comparisons? 
    Should we stack these comparisons? One after another. 

    Isn’t that
    what you were counting on?

    For those who were waiting for me to get here,
    for those who can hardly hide their smiles as they prepare
    to howl antisemitism 
    at even the hint of such a comparison, 
    or the mere use of words like massacre or mass murder or genocide,
    the irony 
    is instructive.

    Because you are correct. 
    This is not Nazi Germany; this is not the Holocaust.

    It is
    its own
    evil. 

    And it warrants 
    a name
     
    all its own.

    The term will be for the Palestinians to create,
    the Palestinian poet
    the Palestinian doctor
    the Palestinian mother
    the Palestinian orphan.

    But always remember
    it was you who commissioned it.
    It was you who demanded

    a separate word
    be given to history.

    A term 
    that will attach itself

    not only to those
    inside of Israel
    who gave the orders
    who carried out the orders
    who cheered on the orders
    who came out to block aid
    who laughed and mocked the dead
    who knowingly spread the lies
    who called for the siege and the slaughter 
    to be intensified,

    but also to those who pledged their voices
    outside of Israel.
    To learn a melody and sing
    over the rhythm of bullets and bombs. 

    From the propagandists
    to the politicians.

    From the mercenaries 
    to the true believers.

    Those who defended
    undeterred
    as the numbers went higher.
    Those who debated
    without wavering
    as the accounts grew more horrific.

    Those who knew
    in their hearts
    to not call for an immediate and permanent ceasefire
    day after day 
    week after week 
    month after month
    was to insist 
    there must be more killing
    and more
    and more
    and worse 
    and more. 

    The same enablers
    rationing their influence
    to the censuring and smearing 
    of anyone daring to call the deaths
    anything greater than “regrettable”,
    you must know
    it is your own name you sink
    to the bottom. 

    Your place waiting
    in an exhibit
    somewhere along the walls
    of a museum
    to be built from shattered bones and concrete
    and the word
    you made
    inevitable. 

    All because it wasn’t enough.
    You needed worse.
    You needed worse.
    You needed
    something worth more 
    than the lives
    of Palestinians.

    And now 
    you will have that.

    You can tell yourself that 
    every drop of blood is justified. 
    No matter the scale, 
    no matter how fiendish the killing gets.
    You can dismiss every soul lost as nothing
    less than necessary.

    But you cannot dismiss 
    what is coming.

    A name is coming. 

    A word
    for the survivors, 
    for the perished, 
    for the perpetrators, 
    for the accomplices, 
    and for those who emphasize its special relevance 
    with their denial.

    But you know very well
    there can be no denial.

    There can only be
    a disguise to wear 
    hereafter.


    How much time is left

    before your obituary is eclipsed
    by an asterisk?

    Then again.
    There are still lives to be saved. 

    There is still time
    for you

    to speak aloud.
    “This is too far. It must stop.” 

    If protests and pressure and international outrage are but an annoyance,
    if the accumulation of reporting elicits but a yawn,
    if you will not bend for the sake of Palestinians,
    if you will not act to save the lives of Palestinians,
    will you not act
    to save yourself?

    Even if you do not mean it,
    even if it pains you to utter it.
    If you can pretend 
    well enough,
    if the weight of your name 
    counts enough,
    to help
    in the preemption of what we can all see,
    where all of this 
    is leading.

    Then.
    Maybe.


    But if you wait
    and leave this moment’s end
    to the whims of vengeance,
    to the depths of the fog,
    and all the little opportunities
    that ethnic cleansing offers,

    what happens to your remembrance
    will be of your own doing.

    The word is already
    on the way.

    Like Srebrenica. Like Rwanda. Like East Timor. Like Cambodia.
    Like the Nakba.
    When someone voices it
    people will know.

    And they will know
    about you.


    “October 7th happened. 
    Hamas still exists.”
    These statements are no less true
    than when you started proclaiming them.

    But how much time is left
    for you 
    to also proclaim?

    “This is too far. 
    It must stop.” 


    For now
    the word is Gaza. 

    ZNetwork is funded solely through the generosity of its readers.

    Donate

    Related Posts

    Donate

    Leave A Reply

    Topic

    Place

    Type

    About

    Subscribe

    All the latest from Z, directly to your inbox.

    Institute for Social and Cultural Communications, Inc. is a 501(c)3 non-profit.

    Our EIN# is #22-2959506. Your donation is tax-deductible to the extent allowable by law.

    We do not accept funding from advertising or corporate sponsors.  We rely on donors like you to do our work.

    SUPPORT OUR WORK
    ZNetwork: Left News, Analysis, Vision & Strategy

    Subscribe

    All the latest from Z, directly to your inbox.

    Subscribe

    Join the Z Community – receive event invites, announcements, a Weekly Digest, and opportunities to engage.