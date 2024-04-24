“…what happens to your remembrance

will be of your own doing.”

ZNetwork.org presents “An Asterisk”, a poem written and performed by a Z Community member.

For Gaza. And for humanity.

This poem is published under the Creative Commons, please share widely.

…………………

An Asterisk (a temporary poem – for those who had the power to make it necessary)



What else do we have

when all appeals to conscience

have met with the same answer?

“October 7th happened. Hamas still exists.”

Is it cynical, vulgar even,

to add to our tactics

an appeal to vanity?

Is it betrayal

to dress such a tactic

in the concern

for individual legacy

and an offer

of rescue?



Perhaps.

But the killing continues.

So we cannot be above

trying.

Nor should we give up

asking.

Is there anything we can say

or do

that will bring you to speak aloud?

“This is too far. It must stop.”

Do you need worse

anecdotes?

Worse than the stories

of men, women, and children? Murdered?

Of the elderly? Murdered?

Of babies?

Murdered.

Do you need worse

statistics?

Worse than the number of deaths? The percentage of civilians?

The number of injured? The percentage of civilians?

The number of displaced? The percentage of civilians?

The homes destroyed? The livelihoods destroyed? The dreams destroyed?

The infrastructure turned to dust and rubble, both civil and cultural?

Do you need worse

descriptions?

Worse than what bombs do?

What bleeding out looks like?

What it means to be trapped

under fallen metal and concrete?

What it means to not know

where all your limbs are?

What it means to wait

to die?

Do you need worse

photos?

Worse than the school that used to be there? Worse than the clinic that used to be there?

Worse than the father running as fast as he can, carrying a limp body through the streets?

The mother, face drawn to the sky, screaming out the name she gave the little one in her arms, no longer here?

Do you need worse photos than the emaciated ten-year-old

moments before his death?

Do you need worse photos than infants

decomposing?

Do you need worse

videos?

Worse than civilians getting sniped?

Worse than white flag-waving civilians getting sniped?

Do you need worse videos than men stripped, lined up, and humiliated?

Worse than the casual laughter of soldiers

upon executing a 72-year-old?

Do you need worse

rhetoric?

Worse than referring to Palestinians as “animals” and “beasts”?

Worse than the declaration that there are no innocents within Gaza?

Worse than the invoking of Amalek?

Worse than – QUOTE

“a Nakba that will overshadow the Nakba of ‘48”?

Worse than – QUOTE

“destruction like what happened in Dresden and Hiroshima”?

Worse than – QUOTE

“no electricity, no food, no fuel, everything is closed”?

Worse than – QUOTE

“we will eliminate everything”?

Worse than – QUOTE

“Gaza should be left as a monument, like Sodom”?

Worse than – QUOTE

“Erase Gaza”?

Are there any words from any leader, out loud in the open,

that you would deem acceptable

as evidence

for a trial?

Are there any examples?

Any?

If so, how bad do they need to be?

And how many more

do you require?

What about healthcare workers?

Rescue workers?

Aid workers?

Journalists and their families?

Do you really need more evidence?

Do you really need worse?

Worse than engineered famine?

A violation so stark

that even the United States

did not predict it.

A stage of barbarism so naked

that an ally already complicit

through the supply of weapons and official blessing

finds itself hatching schemes

to get in food aid.



I know. “Tragic.

But October 7th happened. And Hamas still exists.”

It doesn’t matter

that, under international law,

there is no justification for crimes against humanity.

That if October 7th had been one hundred times worse,

two hundred times worse,

it still would not justify

a single war crime.

All that matters

is whether or not you cling

to the answer.

Whether or not you can stomach saying the words

one more time.

“October 7th happened. Hamas still exists.”

Ahmed Alnaouq lost 21 members of his family.

“October 7th happened. Hamas still exists.”

Khitam Attaallah Elian lost 42 members of her family.

“October 7th happened. Hamas still exists.”

Hind Rajab was six years old,

trapped in a car with her cousin family,

who were all killed in front of her.

She was killed later,

as she waited to be rescued.

The charred remains of the two men

and the ambulance sent to rescue her

were found just within sight

of the bullet riddled car.



I know. “Tragic.

“But October 7th happened. And Hamas still exists.”

I get it.

You don’t need worse.

You just need the words.

“October 7th happened. Hamas still exists.”

“October 7th happened. Hamas still exists.”

All accountability. All responsibility. All guilt. All shame.

It’s all washed away.

Even the desire for justice.

Washed away.

For, in all the citing of October 7th I have heard,

not one has called for an independent criminal investigation

into the events of that day.

To thoroughly fact find and document

each and all cases of terrorism,

so the perpetrators of that terrorism,

as well as those who gave the orders,

may be tried and brought to justice.

The victims of October 7th

certainly deserve this.

However, those who defend the slaughter in Gaza

and do so in those victims’ names,

in the hostages’ names,

do not call for such independent criminal investigations.

Because they know

they can neither acknowledge nor endorse

any semblance of process.

Any semblance of transparency.

For anything even resembling impartial process,

anything that could be held up for the world to see,

could then be demanded

for the crimes committed

in October 7th’s aftermath.

That’s why it is important to not only say

“October 7th happened.”

But to follow with

“Hamas still exists.”

By designating Hamas’ destruction as the goal,

any violence in the service of that mission

is recognized to be both necessary

and committed with the purest of intentions,

thereby pardoned before

the act of violence itself is even taken.

Forever!…

or as long as

“Hamas still exists.”

“October 7th happened.

Hamas still exists.”

Our side is justified.

Our side has the purest of intentions.

It really is that easy.

Just say the words

and you too

can smugly feign ignorance

of this most elementary truth.

That in a moment like this

there can be no defense,

none whatsoever,

based upon intention.

Claiming good intentions

is too convenient.

Even the most vile of character can avail of it.

When weapons of war are put to their use,

there are no intentions to consider.

There are only anticipated consequences.

For example,

to make hospitals inoperable

and to then drop bombs on nearby residential areas,

is to guarantee that children will be brought in

in need of surgeries and amputations.

Surgeries and amputations that will have to be done

without anesthesia.

Such an operation, without anesthesia,

can only be described as torture.

More specifically,

medical torture.

Can you imagine a six-year-old girl

having to endure this?

Can you close your eyes

and imagine it?

If you cannot, there are videos

you can watch.

These things, these horrible things,

are anticipated consequences.

They are easily foreseeable.

Are they

not enough?

Is this example, on its own,

not enough?

Is setting the table for the medical torture of children

not enough?

When actions like this are taken

and then so casually dismissed,

it is hard for the mind not to drift

into the past.

Should we go to that place?

Should we make those comparisons?

Should we stack these comparisons? One after another.

Isn’t that

what you were counting on?

For those who were waiting for me to get here,

for those who can hardly hide their smiles as they prepare

to howl antisemitism

at even the hint of such a comparison,

or the mere use of words like massacre or mass murder or genocide,

the irony

is instructive.

Because you are correct.

This is not Nazi Germany; this is not the Holocaust.

It is

its own

evil.

And it warrants

a name



all its own.

The term will be for the Palestinians to create,

the Palestinian poet

the Palestinian doctor

the Palestinian mother

the Palestinian orphan.

But always remember

it was you who commissioned it.

It was you who demanded

a separate word

be given to history.

A term

that will attach itself

not only to those

inside of Israel

who gave the orders

who carried out the orders

who cheered on the orders

who came out to block aid

who laughed and mocked the dead

who knowingly spread the lies

who called for the siege and the slaughter

to be intensified,

but also to those who pledged their voices

outside of Israel.

To learn a melody and sing

over the rhythm of bullets and bombs.

From the propagandists

to the politicians.

From the mercenaries

to the true believers.

Those who defended

undeterred

as the numbers went higher.

Those who debated

without wavering

as the accounts grew more horrific.

Those who knew

in their hearts

to not call for an immediate and permanent ceasefire

day after day

week after week

month after month

was to insist

there must be more killing

and more

and more

and worse

and more.

The same enablers

rationing their influence

to the censuring and smearing

of anyone daring to call the deaths

anything greater than “regrettable”,

you must know

it is your own name you sink

to the bottom.

Your place waiting

in an exhibit

somewhere along the walls

of a museum

to be built from shattered bones and concrete

and the word

you made

inevitable.

All because it wasn’t enough.

You needed worse.

You needed worse.

You needed

something worth more

than the lives

of Palestinians.

And now

you will have that.

You can tell yourself that

every drop of blood is justified.

No matter the scale,

no matter how fiendish the killing gets.

You can dismiss every soul lost as nothing

less than necessary.

But you cannot dismiss

what is coming.

A name is coming.

A word

for the survivors,

for the perished,

for the perpetrators,

for the accomplices,

and for those who emphasize its special relevance

with their denial.

But you know very well

there can be no denial.

There can only be

a disguise to wear

hereafter.



How much time is left

before your obituary is eclipsed

by an asterisk?

Then again.

There are still lives to be saved.

There is still time

for you

to speak aloud.

“This is too far. It must stop.”

If protests and pressure and international outrage are but an annoyance,

if the accumulation of reporting elicits but a yawn,

if you will not bend for the sake of Palestinians,

if you will not act to save the lives of Palestinians,

will you not act

to save yourself?

Even if you do not mean it,

even if it pains you to utter it.

If you can pretend

well enough,

if the weight of your name

counts enough,

to help

in the preemption of what we can all see,

where all of this

is leading.

Then.

Maybe.



But if you wait

and leave this moment’s end

to the whims of vengeance,

to the depths of the fog,

and all the little opportunities

that ethnic cleansing offers,

what happens to your remembrance

will be of your own doing.

The word is already

on the way.

Like Srebrenica. Like Rwanda. Like East Timor. Like Cambodia.

Like the Nakba.

When someone voices it

people will know.

And they will know

about you.



“October 7th happened.

Hamas still exists.”

These statements are no less true

than when you started proclaiming them.

But how much time is left

for you

to also proclaim?

“This is too far.

It must stop.”



For now

the word is Gaza.