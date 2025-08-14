Close Menu
    A Victory for Students for Justice in Palestine

    By , David Swanson Z VideoNo Comments1 Min Read
    Source: Talk World Radio

    This week on Talk World Radio, we’re talking about a successful lawsuit and impactful campus activism against genocide. Daniela Colombi is with Students for Justice in Palestine, an organization at the University of Maryland that views itself as part of the international movement for a free Palestine, working for collective liberation, justice, and equality. Daniela was delegated by the board to work on outreach and to testify on behalf of the organization in court. On August 6, civil rights groups Palestine Legal and the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) announced a historic $100,000 settlement agreement for their clients, University of Maryland Students for Justice in Palestine (UMD SJP), paid by the University of Maryland.

