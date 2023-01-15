A Proposal to Save the Climate: ‘Decommodify, Decolonize and Decarbonize the Country’

After years of catastrophic droughts, deadly storms have put 90% of Californians under flood watch. The torrential rainstorms in the state have created deadly flooding and mudslides that have killed 17 and left hundreds of thousands without power. The flooding in California, along with the deadly winter storm that ravaged much of the US through Christmas, is part of the long-predicted impacts of climate change.

Professor Jodi Dean, co-author of Socialist Reconstruction: A Better Future for the United States, joins the show to discuss how capitalism is to blame for the climate catastrophe and why socialism is the only real solution to the crisis.