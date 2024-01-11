    Donate
    Assange

    A Conversation with Stella Assange

    By Stella Assange
    Source: Stella Assange

    In this episode of her podcast, “A Conversation with Stella Assange”, she sits down with author and human rights activist Craig Murray. In part one of this two part conversation, they discuss how greater awareness around Julian’s case has led to a better understanding of its urgency and relevance. They also discuss Craig’s career as a British diplomat and the series of events that led him to blow the whistle on UK complicity in torture and the ‘War on Terror’.

