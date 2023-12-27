2023 in the US: Toxic Trains, Explosive Strikes & Genocide Joe

As 2023 comes to a close, Amanda Yee, a Journalist and the Managing Editor of Liberation News, joins the show to wrap up the biggest US domestic stories of the year. Amanda, Rania Khalek and Eugene Puryear discuss: the continued upsurge of labor, re-loaded McCarthyism and the new Cold War on China, the wide opposition to Biden’s support for the Gaza genocide, and Congress’ funding for endless war as US infrastructure crumbles.
