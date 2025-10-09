2 Years On: Has the Resistance Won?

This week on The Thinking Muslim, we have Dr. Finkelstein to discuss Gaza two years after October 7, 2023. We explore the moral and political legitimacy of Palestinian resistance, Israel’s military response, and the role of the U.S. in enabling it. Dr. Finkelstein also examines Netanyahu’s motivations, the collapse of the two-state solution, and what a just, post-Zionist future could look like for Palestinians, Israelis, and the wider region.
Timestamps
0:00 – Introduction
1:37 – Attacks of October 7
9:59 – Co-operation of Hamas
20:55 – Strategy or desperation?
32:04 – The West’s language
36:56 – Abraham Accords
39:00 – Trump’s plan
58:19 – Tony Blair’s role
1:02:49 – MAGA shifting?
