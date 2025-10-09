Close Menu
    Interview Palestine & Israel

    2 Years On: Has the Resistance Won?

    avatarBy , Muhammad Jalal Z VideoNo Comments1 Min Read
    Source: The Thinking Muslim

    This week on The Thinking Muslim, we have Dr. Finkelstein to discuss Gaza two years after October 7, 2023. We explore the moral and political legitimacy of Palestinian resistance, Israel’s military response, and the role of the U.S. in enabling it. Dr. Finkelstein also examines Netanyahu’s motivations, the collapse of the two-state solution, and what a just, post-Zionist future could look like for Palestinians, Israelis, and the wider region.

    Timestamps

    0:00 – Introduction

    1:37 – Attacks of October 7

    9:59 – Co-operation of Hamas

    20:55 – Strategy or desperation?

    32:04 – The West’s language

    36:56 – Abraham Accords

    39:00 – Trump’s plan

    58:19 – Tony Blair’s role

    1:02:49 – MAGA shifting?

    Norman G. Finkelstein received his PhD from the Princeton University Politics Department in 1987. He is the author of many books that have been translated into 60 foreign editions, including THE HOLOCAUST INDUSTRY: Reflections on the exploitation of Jewish suffering, GAZA: An inquest into its martyrdom, and most recently, I ACCUSE! Herewith a proof beyond reasonable doubt that ICC Chief Prosecutor Fatou Bensouda whitewashed Israel. He is currently writing a book tentatively titled, I'll Burn That Bridge When I Get To It: Politically Incorrect Thoughts on Cancel Culture and Academic Freedom In the year 2020, Norman Finkelstein was named the fifth most influential political scientist in the world.

