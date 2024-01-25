Norm Finkelstein & Mouin Rabbani BREAK DOWN Israeli Genocide Case w/Briahna Joy Gray

In this special stream, Katie joins Briahna Joy Gray to co-host a discussion with political scientist Norman Finkelstein and Palestinian analyst Mouin Rabbani. Finkelstein and Rabbani analyze South Africa’s genocide case against Israel at the International Court of Justice, predict the outcome, and explain why the case is so important, regardless of the decision.

00:00 Intro

04:32 The ICJ’s hearing on Israeli Genocide

13:20 The limits of Israel’s ‘self-defense’

22:20 The evolution of media coverage on Israel and Palestine

28:40 The distortion of the truth made by the New York Times

35:45 Israel’s lawyer Malcolm Shaw loses papers mid-plea

48:00 John Finer claims Israel is just getting started

50:05 Craig Mokhiber on how the ICJ case will play out

1:04:09 The Houthi’s support of Gaza

1:18:12 The true meaning of the ‘From The River To The Sea’

1:30:50 Israel’s essential goal

1:38:15 Hamas’ recent statement on Oct 7th

1:49:03 The narrative of mass rapes committed by Hamas