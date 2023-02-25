    Login
    Interview Ukraine

    1 Year of Ukraine War: How Far Will it Go?

    Friday, February 24, marks one full year since the start of the Russia-Ukraine war. Vijay Prashad, Executive Director of the Tricontinental Institute, joins the show to discuss the multipolar challenge to US power and the possibility of the war escalating into a much greater conflict with catastrophic global implications.
    Source: Break Through News

    Vijay Prashad is an Indian historian, editor, and journalist. He is a writing fellow and chief correspondent at Globetrotter. He is an editor of LeftWord Books and the director of Tricontinental: Institute for Social Research. He is a senior non-resident fellow at Chongyang Institute for Financial Studies, Renmin University of China. He has written more than 20 books, including The Darker Nations and The Poorer Nations. His latest books are Struggle Makes Us Human: Learning from Movements for Socialism and (with Noam Chomsky) The Withdrawal: Iraq, Libya, Afghanistan, and the Fragility of U.S. Power. Tings Chak is the art director and a researcher at Tricontinental: Institute for Social Research and lead author of the study “Serve the People: The Eradication of Extreme Poverty in China.” She is also a member of Dongsheng, an international collective of researchers interested in Chinese politics and society.

