    Zohran Mamdani Signs Executive Order to Protect New York Immigrants From ICE

    By Z ArticleNo Comments2 Mins Read
    Source: Pressenza
    Image by Bingjiefu He/Wikimediacommons, licensed via CC BY 4.0

    On Friday, February 6, New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani signed an executive order—the thirteenth since taking office—to protect New York’s immigrants from the Trump administration’s abuses. New York is a so-called “sanctuary city,” which limits cooperation with ICE and refuses to detain or refer undocumented immigrants for deportation. This order reinforces the direction it has been pursuing for some time.

    The mayor announced the executive order during an interfaith meeting at the New York Public Library.

    “If faith offers us the moral compass to stand alongside the stranger, the government can provide the resources,” Mamdani said. “Let’s create a new expectation of City Hall, where power is exercised to love, welcome, and protect. We will stand alongside strangers today, tomorrow, and every day to come. No New Yorker should be afraid to use city services, such as childcare, just because they are an immigrant.”

    The executive order includes:

    • A ban on ICE entering city property without a warrant, including schools, parking lots, shelters, and hospitals.
    • Strengthened privacy protections to prevent the federal government from illegally accessing New Yorkers’ private data.
    • A public safety report submitted to the mayor of New York City to ensure essential city agencies comply with municipal laws.
    • The creation of an interagency committee to coordinate policies in the event of major crises.

    Mamdani also launched the “Know Your Rights” campaign, distributing 30,000 flyers in various languages ​​to explain the rights of every person stopped by ICE, including how to remain silent and request a lawyer and interpreter.

