    Featured History

    ‘You Said You Wanted a Fight’: On Memory, Solidarity, and Collective Struggle

    By Z Article
    Source: Originally published by Z.
    You Said You Wanted a Fight - Single Cover

    “You Said You Wanted a Fight” is built around a simple idea: one of the most effective tools of power is making people forget how often collective struggle and solidarity have already worked.

    Across history, movements for abolition, labor rights, civil rights, environmental protection, disability access, and LGBTQ+ liberation were all declared impossible – until they weren’t. Those victories didn’t arrive overnight, and they weren’t granted willingly. They were organized, sustained, and fought for.

    The lyrics return to this pattern, insisting that today’s struggles are not happening in a vacuum. As the song puts it, “you’ve been here a thousand times,” and “nothing was ever set right in a night.” The point isn’t nostalgia. It’s memory- memory of what people have accomplished together through solidarity and organizing. When that memory is erased, resistance can be framed as futile or hopeless, when history shows it is anything but.

    “in the streets you’ve ended war
    unionized, demanded more
    everything you’ve got you’ve fought for”

    Critical Action, a longtime friend of Z, is a music and storytelling project grounded in liberation, solidarity, and resistance to authoritarian power. Through music, narrative, and multimedia, the project engages the same political realities and movement traditions that guide and motivate Z's work.

    If this project resonates with you, you can learn more about it and find ways to support the work here: criticalactionmusic.com

    CRITICAL ACTION

    Critical Action is a longtime friend of Z and a music and storytelling project grounded in liberation, solidarity, and resistance to authoritarian power. Through music, narrative, and multimedia, the project engages the same political realities and movement traditions that guide and motivate Z's work.

    If this project resonates with you, you can learn more about it and find ways to support the work using the link below.

    Watch