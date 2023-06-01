You Can’t Organize Alone

I spent a number of weekend mornings in small rooms attending workshops across downtown Chicago in my early 20s, around 2015. In one, abolitionist Mariame Kaba taught some two dozen participants about the legacy of the women in Marcus Garvey’s Black Nationalist movement, connecting their organizing in the 1920s with the framework Black feminist abolitionists were creating a century later.

Learning that history was valuable in itself. Equally important was Kaba’s assurance that we didn’t have to reinvent the wheel — there was no analysis or strategy we were considering that hadn’t been used in the past. That might sound like reason for despair, but for me it was immediately empowering; white supremacy doesn’t want abolitionist organizers to know how close we’ve gotten to a common goal. As a Black feminist, it was a lightbulb moment: ​“We been doing this shit!” For once, I felt ok not having an original thought. There is a deep well of organizing history to draw on for the questions of today.

That tradition of political education, of learning together, is something our movements dearly need to recover.

Over the past two years, parts of our movements have become stagnant as organizers contend with burnout and groups struggle to replenish their ranks. It often feels like we’ve forgotten the importance of political education, for both new and existing members. Some of us have also forgotten that our work includes a lifelong commitment to learning — not just from texts, but from study groups and book clubs, workshops and teach-ins, discussions around dining tables or tucked in library corners.

Creating these shared learning moments allows us to sharpen our analyses, evaluate strategies and see how the landscape is changing. As my fellow organizer Santera Matthews says, it ​“helps us dream bigger.”