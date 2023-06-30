Working Class History Is Happening Before Our Eyes

As I write, workers at a Trader Joe’s in Oakland, Calif. just voted on whether to unionize, the fourth Trader Joe’s to do so so within the past year. And recently, Starbucks Workers United unionized its 300th location — all 300 organized in fewer than 18 months.

Something is happening here.

The same day the 300th Starbucks unionized, 340,000 members of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters began negotiating their new contract with UPS. It’s the first big test of the Teamsters’ new president, Sean O’Brien. The rank-and-file’s frustration with the prior leadership’s imposition of the current contract drove O’Brien’s victory.

Also that same day, 11,500 members of the Writers Guild of America voted 98% in favor of a strike should their negotiations break down with the major movie and television studios. In an era of nonstop corporate media consolidation, workers are united to protect standards and workforce diversity.

On April 13, Tennessee State Rep. Justin Pearson — whom Republicans had expelled for participating in a peaceful protest on the House floor in favor of gun law reform, an action Republicans claimed was ​“at least equivalent, maybe worse” than the January 6 attack on the Capitol — was unanimously reappointed by the Shelby County Board of Commissioners. Fellow Rep. Justin Jones was similarly reappointed days prior by the Metropolitan Council of Nashville and Davidson County.

A few weeks before that, the final votes were tallied in the first-ever direct membership vote for the leadership of the United Auto Workers (UAW). The UAW’s newly elected president, Shawn Fain, has promised to chart the rebirth of a militant, fighting union in time for its contract talks this summer and fall with the Big Three automakers. What’s at stake is no less than the future of auto manufacturing in the United States: unionized production of electric vehicles.

On April 4, exactly 55 years after the assassination of Martin Luther King Jr., Chicagoans elected as their mayor a Black former middle school teacher and union organizer, Brandon Johnson. In his victory speech, Johnson made that connection: ​“It was right here in the city of Chicago that Martin Luther King Jr. organized for justice, dreaming that one day that the civil rights movement and the labor rights movement will come together. Well, Reverend Martin Luther King Jr., the civil rights movement and the labor rights movement have finally collided.”