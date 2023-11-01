Workers in the US Should Support the Call for a Cease-Fire in Palestine

This past week President Joe Biden requested over $14 billion dollars in military aid for Israel’s ongoing war against Palestinians. This comes in the wake of two weeks of Israeli air strikes on — and a total blockade of — the Gaza Strip in response to the Hamas-led October 7 attack. Hundreds of thousands of protesters around the globe have mobilized for a cease-fire to end the bombing and siege of Palestinian civilians. This includes many in the US labor movement, who have issued calls for peace. A conflict on the other side of the globe can often feel distant to workers in the United States, and understandably so. American workers have plenty of their own concerns to worry about: lack of health care, dilapidated infrastructure, stagnant wages, worsening environmental crises, and housing insecurity. But Israel’s ongoing massacre of Palestinians affects workers in the United States too — and around the world. The war on Palestinians is at direct odds with the interests of workers. President Biden’s request for $14 billion for Israel’s war on Gaza is $14 billion that could instead be used to fund jobs, health care, and more for American workers. And the Israeli occupation of Palestine divides working people against each other, undermining their ability to come together to fight for a better world.

They Got Money for Wars but Can’t Feed the Poor The $14 billion Biden is requesting for Israel adds to the nearly $4 billion a year the United States has given in Israeli military aid for the past decade. This is on top of the $877 billion the US government now spends each year on its own military — the highest military expenditure in the world by many miles. Nevertheless, in an intrview with the UK-based Sky News, US Treasutry secretary Janet Yellen said that the United States could “certainly afford” to fund the wars in both Palestine and in Ukraine. What else could this money be spent on? That $14 billion could be used to wipe out $10,000 in student debt for 1.4 million Americans. It could also build one hundred thousand new units of public housing, power two million more homes with solar energy, or supply cities with forty thousand new electric buses. It would be more than enough money to wipe out institutional debt of the United States’ historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs). And $14 billion could build anywhere between eight and forty-two new VA hospitals. In addition to direct military aid, New York State–based charities send on average $60 million a year to illegal Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank. The donations to these nonprofits are tax deductible. This means that wealthy New Yorkers are evading taxes that could be going to fund services for working-class New Yorkers — by donating to ethnic cleansing in the West Bank. But American politicians care more about supporting Israel’s apartheid state than helping American workers. For a particularly dramatic example, look no further than New York congressman Richie Torres, who represents the poorest congressional district in the United States; over 36 percent of his constituents live below the poverty line. Despite this, Torres, a staunch supporter of Israel, has mentioned Israel 236 percent as often as he has mentioned poverty. The money going to fund Israeli weapons enriches both American and Israeli arms manufacturers. Major defense companies like Raytheon and Lockheed Martin profit from US weapons transfers to Israel, and Israel exports even more weapons than it imports. American workers are subsidizing not only war on Palestinians, but also the arms industry’s extraordinary profits. If that weren’t bad enough, the war is also causing oil prices to spike — meaning a tighter squeeze on workers’ wallets.