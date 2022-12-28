Workers at Pittsburgh’s Biggest Newspaper Have Been on Strike for Nearly Three Months

Five unions representing workers at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Pittsburgh’s largest newspaper, have been on strike for nearly three months. Workers handling production, distribution, and advertising at the paper walked out at the beginning of October over the company’s refusal to pay for a collectively bargained health care plan. They were soon joined by Post-Gazette workers with the Newspaper Guild of Pittsburgh, who went on strike over an unfair labor practice after the paper broke the law by trying to unilaterally impose working rules.

Last week, Jacobin contributor Sara Wexler spoke with two Post-Gazette employees about conditions at the paper, the strike, and their effort to build an alternative worker-led publication, the Pittsburgh Union Progress.