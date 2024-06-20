Wishful Thinking’ – Does Israel Have All the Cards in Gaza

ZNetwork is funded solely through the generosity of its readers.Donate
Related Posts
- Israel Wants to Destroy Gaza, Annex the West Bank: But What Does Gaza Want?
Ramzy Baroud -- May 08, 2024
- Israel-Palestine War: The Blood of Gaza Is On The West’s Hands As Much As Israel’s
Jonathan Cook -- October 12, 2023
- Israel-Palestine War: How Israel Uses AI Genocide Programme To Obliterate Gaza
Jonathan Cook -- December 07, 2023
- Israel Kills 104 Palestinians Waiting for Food Aid as U.N. Expert Accuses Israel of Starving Gaza
Michael Fakhri -- March 01, 2024
- Why Does the US Support Israel? A Geopolitical Analysis With Economist Michael Hudson
Michael Hudson -- November 13, 2023