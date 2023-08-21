Why White Supremacists Don’t Understand the Purpose of Education

What if your race had known only tragedy throughout America’s history?

What if your people had been enslaved, murdered, persecuted and denied

their civil rights? And what if, instead of owning up to having

inflicted such outrages, showing remorse, asking forgiveness, and

making amends, those responsible, their descendants and sympathizers

denied that those actions had ever occurred or, if they had, they had

best be forgotten?



But what if the history of those deeds could never even be taught in

our schools, but shrouded in silence because it would only be

“divisive” or “racist” against those whites who had committed them?

Rather, let bygones be bygones! We should forget the past and simply

move on!



This is the white supremacist gospel being preached by some in our

country today, especially by protestors at school board meetings. It

is the New Jim Crowism that would leave no public record in the

classroom of the centuries-old infamy that was inflicted on the Black

race.



Moreover, these protestors add insult to injury by denying the victims

of this racism the chance to finally have their story told to

America’s children as our schools have done for the Holocaust.

Children deserve the truth, not fairy tales, even when the truth makes

racists uncomfortable.



Anyone with an ounce of humanity could not help but be moved when

learning about the brutal treatment of Blacks over the centuries.

Students would learn that the justification of slavery was preached

even from church pulpits.



They would learn about the KKK, Jim Crow laws, lynchings, fire

bombings of Black churches, racial segregation of our schools today —

decorously disguised as “school choice,” the assassination of Martin

Luther King Jr., the killing of George Floyd, and the freedom march in

Birmingham, Alabama when Commissioner “Bull” Connor turned his fire

hoses, attack dogs, and police truncheons on peaceful Black marchers

demanding their civil rights, as Americans watched aghast at their TV

screens as it unfolded.



It would be a national catharsis to know that America was finally

coming to terms with the dark chapters in its history and

not-so-distant past. For this is what great nations do that are big

enough, humble enough, contrite and courageous enough to admit their

past failings and vow to do better.



The beginning of healing is the admission of wrong! Great nations also

reverence the sacrosanct nature of the mind. They do not insult those

who have dedicated their lives to the noble profession of teaching the

young. They do not force teachers to indoctrinate their students with

a sanitized history that omits the entire truth about their nation’s

past.



However, teaching the truth is terrifying to these protestors who view

truth as dangerous, especially for their children, for it would mean

losing control over their minds. Schools that teach what actually

happened should be shut down because truth leads to social unrest, and

it is better to have peace based on lies. In a word, we are dealing

with an educational philosophy that teaches: Thou shalt not think!

Thou shalt not question! Thou shalt only conform!



These protestors abhor teaching about what happened to Black people

since this would mean the end of their white supremacist world. Their

protests are an assault on the mind itself, the importance of truth,

and the nature of education.



An education in its ultimate sense is not an initiation rite into the

myths of one’s tribe, but a personal struggle to free oneself from

those myths. It is escaping from Groupthink.



An education is not about fear of the truth or a blind acceptance of

White supremacist doctrine. Teachers resist such indoctrination of

their students. They want to teach, not suppress, the truth of what

happened, but these protesters know what happened and want to suppress

it lest it be taught not only to their children, but to everyone’s

children, as well, a.k.a. censorship.



Teachers refuse to aid and abet this fantasy of a dying white

Supremacy whose days are numbered as anyone knows who has checked the

demographics, for what we are hearing today is but its death knell!



A classroom is a sacred place, a temple of reason, not a recruiting

station for a white supremacist dogma that would ban the teaching of

Black history because it dismisses Black people themselves as

unimportant in their kind of supremacist democracy that is not a

democracy at all, but an ethnocentric, xenophobic, would-be fascist

dictatorship, and not the American democracy we know, cherish, and

want to preserve.



Teachers refuse to violate their consciences by lying to children and

shattering their trust in them, and when they are forbidden to tell

the whole truth lest it embarrass white racists, they refuse to betray

both children and truth



A Purpose-Driven Life



Once upon a time over the portals of the fabled Library of Alexandria

were chiseled these words: “The Hospital for the Soul.” This majestic

phrase captured for all times the eternal dream of the pure and

unfettered pursuit of knowledge and our need for quiet places like

schools and libraries to find repose in renewing the spirit.



Amidst the confusions of this distracted world, the Greeks never lost

sight of thinking about the larger issues of life and its ultimate

meaning. We must not lose our way amidst the obsessions of the moment,

they warn us, for in turning a blind eye to the concerns of our

humanity, we court our destruction.



The school and all that it stands for are now under siege for its very

soul. Paideia, that noble dream of classical antiquity in the

transformative power of education, the belief in self-enhancement

through knowledge, the single-mindedness in promoting the common good,

and an aware citizenry about political charlatans, this enduring

legacy is struggling for survival in these darkest of times.



The 19th-century Swiss historian Jacob Burckhardt referred to a coming

age of “terrible simplifiers” that would crush these ideals. We are

now in that age, with the school especially vulnerable in being taken

over by the toxic mentality of those with no understanding of a

school’s meaning and purpose in liberating the mind from all forms of

hatred and bigotry.



They reject the search for truth and the things of the spirit and

would replace them with the ignorance and intolerance of a white

supremacist gospel, a betrayal of what education has always embodied

since the Greeks.



The truth will make you free, but it may not always make you happy,

and it may even make you uncomfortable, which is always the sign of

growth and abandoning the delusion of “possessing the truth.”



Is there any hope for the moral regeneration of our nation when some

Congressional GOP leaders, state legislators, and governors

institutionalize this national amnesia about historical truth in

avoiding a long-overdue reckoning with our national racism?



Rather than denial, what we need from these leaders is honestly

confronting this sickness in providing moral leadership as apartheid

South Africa did in the 1990’s. Their bellowing silence, however,

speaks volumes about these leaders in high office.



Many are disappointed but not surprised that these “profiles in

courage” have not already offered a strategic vision for lasting peace

and reconciliation between our two races by having not at least tried

to convince their followers to confront our national demons to seek

moral rebirth. Instead, they have rejected the only lasting solution

to this tragic malady — a national examination of conscience.



This dismissal of the brutal treatment of the Black race in American

history from being taught in the classroom must also be seen within

the framework of that other GOP outrage of voter suppression, the very

embodiment of its disdain for Black voters, minorities, women, and

democracy itself.



These politicians would rather that their party steal its way to power

because they know that cheating is the only way they will win. It used

to be called “losing with honor” rather than “winning with disgrace,”

but that was a long, long time ago.



Suppressing the historical truth in schools and the votes of Blacks

and other people of color are two different forms of the same

censorship in the cause of enshrining a white racist supremacy in a

nation that was once a welcoming beacon of hope to all of humanity.



When Whites think about race, they think as Whites because they have

never endured racial hatred and discrimination. But if they had

suffered the same enormities as Blacks at the hands of a non-White

population, they would see the country that enslaved them in a much

different light.



A little role-play, however, evokes compassion and empathy, magical

elixirs that are good for the soul and can transform one forever! As

the ancients well knew, it is not logic that softens the heart, but

pity.



Fortunately, many Whites today do understand what Blacks have endured

in this country for centuries to the extent that any White person can

understand this. They deeply sympathize with their Black citizens and

are appalled at their fellow Whites, who even to this day are still

consumed with such unaccountable hatred.



They realize that it doesn’t matter what color a person’s skin is

because we are all human beings with a common destiny when we all,

indeed, shall be equal in very fact. They affirm our common humanity,

no matter one’s race or ethnicity.



What is hard for them to comprehend, however, is why all Whites cannot

see this. They feel a moral obligation to promote peace and good will

between the races, while living in a country where, almost 160 years

after the Civil War, Black Americans still find it impossible to vote

in many parts of our country or even to have their story told to

America’s schoolchildren, as it is routinely told about the Jewish

Holocaust.



One hundred and sixty years, and the hatred and bigotry continue among

those who take enormous pride in being God-fearing, righteous,

church-going people!



I am reminded of those words in the Good Book: If a man says, I love

God, and hates his brother, he is a liar; for he that loves not his

brother whom he has seen, how can he love God whom he has not seen? (1

John 4:20)



There is a psychologically astute observation by the Roman historian

Tacitus about hating those whom one has injured because of the guilt

one feels at having injured them, which, naturally, makes one feel

“uncomfortable”!



Tacitus was characteristically much more laconic, Proprium humani

ingenii est odisse quem laeseris. It is human nature to hate someone

you’ve injured (Tacitus, Agricola, 42).



All of us are here today and gone tomorrow, and we sometimes forget

what we are doing and what it all means. What will be our legacy? When

the final curtain falls and we are resting in our graves, would some

be exultant to have these words on their gravestones: Here lies one

who tried his best to make America a Hell for Non-Whites?



The Danger of Empathy



The Desert Fathers of the 3rd and 4th centuries CE lived alone in

their caves and hovels in the Egyptian wilderness and began to have

visions. Gustave Flaubert’s The Temptation of St. Anthony gives a

literary artist’s portrait of why it isn’t good to be alone shut off

from the world. We need other human beings to keep us human and, more

to the point, to keep us sane.



When we take the trouble of getting out of ourselves, we are no longer

adrift in our own inner galaxy, but can mingle with all manner of

different persons and all the beautiful things we share in common with

the human family. We need this vacation from ourselves for balance and

healing, but if we are cynical or bitter, we can project into others

our own inner demons which we mistakenly believe to be theirs, whereas

all we’ve discovered are only our own.



However, I would be less than candid were I not to alert you that

there is a danger for some in reaching out to others through the

magical power of role-play. In fact, these individuals feel that

role-play is very dangerous, so dangerous, in fact, that they would

even ban it from our schools, such is its power in awakening

compassion toward others.



Role-play teaches the young many things, one of which is how bigotry

and hatred can blind us to the suffering of others, suffering which

those more powerful have made them endure.



It enables the young to feel the pain of others and be appalled at

those responsible for inflicting that pain.



It exposes them to the cruelty that one group can cause another when

they learn of the horrors of American slavery, the extermination of

the American Indians, and the persecution of the Jews down through the

centuries.



This discovery of the fate of millions who, through no fault of their

own, had to endure a lifetime of suffering merely because of their

color or creed, is a shocking revelation that remains with these

children for the rest of their lives.



Those who could torture innocent men, women, and children, while at

the same time priding themselves on being such virtuous, God-fearing

folk, leave them deeply confused and unsettled. It makes them

confront, perhaps for the first time in their lives, the inhumanity

that so often comes with power over others and the twisted delusion

that, while causing such pain, they are doing God’s Will.



It allows them to peer into the very heart of darkness to realize that

there are those of such bottomless malignity who, with a clear

conscience, could inflict such deeds upon others. Exposed to these

lessons, it is no wonder that these children resolve to treat

everyone, no matter their race or religion, with the deepest respect

and dignity.



The power of role-play is, indeed, dangerous because it would mean

that they could never understand how some in this world could demonize

innocent groups of people — Blacks and other people of color, Asians,

Jews, immigrants, and the LGBTQ community, when they see them for who

they really are: fathers and mothers, sons and daughters, grandmothers

and grandfathers who want nothing more in this life than what everyone

wants — to be free to find a better life for themselves and their

children.



Role-play is nothing else but the willingness to come out of ourselves

and identify with the pain of others, an ability that makes and keeps

us human. Those who possess this ability might even want to become

better human beings while they are still young, open-minded, and have

a sympathetic heart that beats within them.



If you are one of these young people, you might even want to remake

the world into a place of justice and kindness where everyone can

pursue their dreams without being victimized by those who cannot abide

those who are different. If you do this, then your youth will be

remembered as the Golden Time of your life.



All of these salutary lessons are the blessings of being made

uncomfortable, which is always a source of growth, insight, and a

deepened humanity.



Being made uncomfortable is the open sesame into a much larger world

which lets us feel the pain of others that can transform us forever

into more caring and sensitive members of the human family.



For out of the darkness of being uncomfortable comes the light of

discovery that we are all in this world together, sharing the same

fate, and helping one another.



Regrettably, however, this inner transformation is never allowed to

happen in some of our schools today, where teaching the history of the

Black race in America is decried by White supremacists and those

politicians who share their views.



Why are so many against this noble endeavor in our schools that could,

for the next generation, begin the healing of America’s racism about

which there is such obdurate denial?



Just listen to one possible answer: God forbid that role-play should

ever be allowed to be taught in our schools since the compassion it

engenders toward other human beings might prove fatal in infecting our

young.



Anything that awakens pity in the human heart is dangerous, but

role-play is especially dangerous because it might also weaken our

children’s belief that ours is the only true way, and that would mean

the end of our world.



However, since God is on our side, we righteously struggle against

those who would divide our great nation established by White men for

the White race alone.



We are called benighted, implacable foes of justice and truth when the

Lord has vouchsafed to bestow this great nation upon the White race

alone to rule as our sovereign birthright.



We are said to want to brainwash not only our children, but also the

children of others who demand that Black history be taught in our

schools.



The Federal Government claims that our doctrine of States’ Rights is

but an excuse to perpetuate hatred and bigotry toward non-Whites unto

the next generation.



We call it the inviolable States’ Rights over the tyranny of a Federal

Government that would impose its abominable falsehood of non-Whites

being equal citizens on God-loving parents like ourselves, who

champion the ways of our forefathers and, by Heaven, we shall not be

moved!

