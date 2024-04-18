Why War Is Set To Kill Everyone

Accident

On several occasions, nuclear war has only been averted by someone realising – or hoping – that incoming strikes were computer errors.

“The President would stop it”. Well, in 1979, 1980, and 1995 the errors were identified with 2-6 minutes spare, so who knows what he’d have ordered in those panicky moments after activating “the briefcase”. But in 1962 and 1983, we know two individuals – then scorned for years – stared down powerful colleagues who instigated nuclear “retaliation”.

This is not 1979/80 – with a kindly old peanut farmer in the Oval Office, or 1995 – with US/Russia tensions at an all-time low. Do you think that in every false warning the pivotal person will have sufficient character and inclination to investigate and defy consensus and strictly rehearsed second-by-second protocol under unprecedented stress?

Miscalculation

“The computer problems must have all been fixed.” No – but even if they had, someone may initiate a limited strike. Putin, or a commander facing calamity, may feel it’s their best chance to survive or a way to re-establish deterrence following a major attack – say, a strike on the Kremlin.

It’s Worse

Just recently, Ukraine falsely claimed, then doubled down, that Russia had bombed Poland in a “calculated” escalation.

Barely reported, a British plane encountered Russian jets. One fired – and missed. The second pilot screamed but the first fired again. Russia would have incinerated 30 NATO troops, triggering Article 5, meaning WWIII… somehow, that second missile jammed.

“But Indians and Pakistanis have killed each other since developing nukes.” That’s also dire, especially between 1998-2002, but the West/Israel is facing off with Russia and China and Iran and North Korea with way more things to go wrong. I’m also underplaying the “close calls” – plus our appetite for, and ignorance of, the dangers.

THE Issue

It is simply not realistic to live like this much longer without an uncorrected error. We need treaties. Now. We need a massive anti-war movement. Now.

Join ICAN. Join CND. I have. Share this. Reach out – I’ll discuss it with anyone.