Why Aren’t American Streets Filled with Climate Protestors?

Why are America’s streets devoid of climate protesters? The internet was set ablaze by a viral video featuring a German woman forcefully removing a climate change protester from the road by grabbing her hair. This incident has garnered significant attention, highlighting the ongoing activism by protesters throughout Europe who are vehemently opposing governmental endorsement of oil drilling practices that activists argue should be halted to combat climate change. Climate change protesters in Europe have been actively raising awareness and demanding urgent action from governments and corporations to address the escalating climate crisis. These protesters are part of a global movement that has gained significant momentum in recent years. While the specific tactics and strategies employed may vary, several notable forms of protest have been observed throughout Europe. Activists from the “Last Generation” movement caused a stir in Germany in recent months by gluing themselves to streets, highways and even airport runways to raise awareness of the need to step up the fight against climate change.

Environmental protest groups have also been targeting art history’s greatest treasures to raise awareness about climate change. Over the last few months, in a series of ongoing art demonstrations, protesters affiliated with the organization Just Stop Oil took a bold stance by gluing themselves to Vermeer’s renowned masterpiece, Girl With a Pearl Earring. Consequently, at the Musée d’Orsay in Paris, guards swiftly intervened when a Just Stop Oil protester attempted to glue and deface Van Gogh’s Self-portrait in Saint-Rémy. Just Stop Oil, however, does not operate in isolation. Their activities have garnered support and participation from other activist groups such as Extinction Rebellion, Letzte Generation from Germany, and Ultima Generazione from Italy. Although the latter two groups share similar names, meaning “The Last Generation,” they are apparently unrelated. Furthermore, some of these activists have received financial backing from individuals like Aileen Getty, an oil heiress.

Large-scale protests have been a hallmark of climate activism in Europe. Organizations such as Fridays for Future, inspired by Swedish activist Greta Thunberg, have mobilized thousands of young people and students to participate in strikes and marches. These protests often involve colorful banners, placards, and chants, emphasizing the need for immediate action on climate change. Demonstrations of this nature have taken place in major cities across the continent, including London, Berlin, Paris, Madrid, and Stockholm. Activists often use nonviolent civil disobedience to disrupt business-as-usual and draw attention to the urgency of the climate crisis. Extinction Rebellion (XR), a prominent activist group, has organized protests involving sit-ins, road blockades, and occupations of public spaces. Their aim to generate media coverage and push for governments to declare a climate emergency and enact more ambitious policies has proven successful to a limited extent.

Unfortunately, they still have a long way to go. Climate change protesters in Europe have embraced creative and attention-grabbing tactics to convey their message. Art installations, performances, and symbolic actions have been used to make a visual impact and engage the public. For example, activists have created large-scale sculptures, staged die-ins to represent the potential human and ecological toll of climate change, and used striking visuals like blood-red paint or melting ice sculptures to underscore the severity of the crisis. Similar to Europe, climate change activists in America have employed a range of strategies and tactics to raise awareness and demand action on climate issues. The movement in the United States has gained significant momentum in recent years, with various organizations and grassroots movements at the forefront of the protests. Large-scale marches and rallies have been organized across major cities in the United States. These events bring together diverse groups of people, including activists, students, scientists, indigenous communities, and concerned citizens, to call for immediate action on climate change. The People’s Climate March, the Global Climate Strike, and the March for Science are examples of notable mobilizations that have taken place in various cities. The Sunrise Movement is a youth-led organization in the United States focused on climate action and the Green New Deal. They have staged protests and engaged in civil disobedience to demand political action on climate change.

Like Europe, divestment campaigns have been popular in the United States. Activists have called on universities, religious institutions, and other organizations to divest from fossil fuel companies. By pressuring institutions to withdraw their investments, these campaigns aim to delegitimize and financially weaken the fossil fuel industry while promoting clean energy alternatives. But American activists need to do more. Where are America’s activists? Why aren’t masses of people blocking I-80 at the entrance to New York? Why aren’t thousands of people staging a sit-in in major intersections in Chicago or Los Angeles? This is the type of activism that will garner nationwide attention. True, like their European counterparts, some climate change activists in America have resorted to civil disobedience as a means to disrupt business-as-usual and draw attention to the urgency of the climate crisis. Extinction Rebellion, which originated in the UK but has a presence in the US, has organized protests involving sit-ins, road blockades, and acts of nonviolent disruption. They seek to force governments and corporations to take immediate action to address the climate emergency. Climate activists and environmental organizations are utilizing legal avenues to hold governments and corporations accountable for their contribution to climate change. Lawsuits have been filed against fossil fuel companies, seeking damages for the costs of climate change impacts and alleging that these companies misled the public about the risks associated with their products. Hopefully, these efforts will bear fruit.

In response to specific environmental threats, activists have organized direct actions and protests against fossil fuel infrastructure projects, particularly oil and gas pipelines. Groups like Indigenous Environmental Network and 350.org have led efforts to oppose pipeline construction, highlighting the environmental risks, indigenous rights, and the need to transition to renewable energy. It is important, if not necessary, for activists to adapt their strategies to the specific context and engage in a combination of these tactics to maximize their effectiveness. American activists should watch closely what is happening in Europe and take note of the progress activists there are making. Building a strong and diverse movement, collaborating with other stakeholders, and applying consistent pressure on policymakers and the fossil fuel industry are key elements in advocating for a transition away from oil drilling. Hopefully, these tactics will finally lead America on the right path to slowing and perhaps even reversing climate change.