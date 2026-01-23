When Water Decides: Securing National Ambitions Through the Hydrological Cycle

Algeria has embarked on major and strategic undertakings: agricultural revitalization, ambitious housing programs, development of the South, and the strengthening of food and territorial sovereignty. These orientations respond to real needs and reflect a strong political will to build a stable, productive, and sovereign country.

For these large-scale investments to fully achieve their objectives over the long term, one condition is unavoidable, regardless of ideological or sectoral choices: alignment with the physical reality of the territory. In an arid and semi-arid country such as Algeria, this reality has a simple and universal name: the water cycle.

Taking it into account is neither a luxury nor an ecological posture. It is a matter of economic rationality, national security, and sound governance. Working with it strengthens the effectiveness, credibility, and durability of state action.

Abundant Rainfall, Revealing Floods

The recent heavy rains affecting northern Algeria, causing urban flooding and significant material damage, are a clear signal. They do not indicate an excess of water, but rather the difficulty of territories to absorb, slow down, and store it.

In many cities, rainwater rapidly ran off toward low points, overwhelming drainage systems, flooding neighborhoods, and ultimately flowing into the sea. A few weeks later, these same regions will likely face water stress.

This paradox shows that the challenge is not only climatic, but also one of territorial planning and water management. More importantly, it reveals a concrete margin for action: strengthening the capacity of soils, cities, and landscapes to manage water when it is available, thereby reducing future risks and public costs.

1. Agriculture: Consolidating Investments through Soil Health

Food sovereignty is a national priority. Agricultural projects—whether large-scale strategic operations or smaller local initiatives—mobilize substantial financial, human, and land resources.

To ensure their profitability and long-term viability, one factor deserves systematic attention: the soil’s ability to retain water. Living soils rich in organic matter function as natural reservoirs. They reduce evaporation, limit dependence on costly supplemental irrigation, and buffer climatic variability.

Integrating soil health as a criterion of durability in the design and support of agricultural projects is a way to protect public investment, secure yields, and transform recurring expenses into long-term national productive capital.

2. Livestock and Steppes: Securing a Pillar of Territorial Balance

Algeria’s steppes and pastoral livestock systems play a central role in the economy, territorial planning, and social stability. Recurrent tensions in the sector—particularly visible around Eid—are early indicators of deeper structural fragilities.

Where water no longer infiltrates, grass disappears, pressure on herders intensifies, and dependence on imports increases. This is not a failure of effort or commitment, but the result of a gradual weakening of the hydrological functions of rangelands.

Strengthening the capacity of steppes to capture and retain rainfall—through simple runoff-slowing measures—would help secure the sector in the long term, reduce support costs, and preserve a strategic national asset.

3. Housing and Cities: Turning Rainwater into an Ally

Housing and urban development programs, particularly in the South and the High Plateaus, respond to legitimate social needs. Their long-term performance, however, depends on their ability to manage water and energy efficiently.

Neighborhoods designed to rapidly evacuate rainwater become, over time, more vulnerable to flooding, more expensive to cool, and more dependent on external resources. Conversely, urban planning that captures, infiltrates, and reuses water creates more stable microclimates, lowers public expenditure, and improves quality of life.

The objective is not to slow construction, but to secure urban investment through approaches adapted to national climatic realities.

4. The Sahara: Realizing the National Vision through Natural Rhythms

The development of the Sahara lies at the heart of Algeria’s strategic vision. Its long-term success depends on a nuanced understanding of its fragile natural balances.

Historically, oasis societies thrived by slowing flows—of water, wind, and sand. These principles remain fully relevant. Check dams, contour bunds, adapted vegetation, and runoff management form an ecological protection system for agricultural, industrial, and urban projects in the South.

Integrating these mechanisms from the outset reduces risks, extends infrastructure lifespan, and transforms climatic constraint into a lever of resilience.

Conclusion: The Water Cycle as a Quiet Foundation of Sovereignty

In an arid country, sovereignty does not rest solely on political will or financial investment. It depends above all on a functional hydrological balance.

Placing the management and restoration of the water cycle at the heart of public policy does not mean changing course; it means securing national ambitions, protecting resources, and strengthening the country’s resilience to climate shocks.

Water is neither neutral nor passive. It does not obey speeches, intentions, or proclaimed will. It does not bend to slogans, five-year plans, or administrative decisions; it follows only the physical, ecological, and biological laws that govern it. Working with these laws, rather than against them, provides the State with the material foundations for lasting success—in agriculture, urban planning, energy, and water security.

As a source of life, water withdraws when mistreated: rushed, expelled from living soils, reduced to mere waste in the sewers. It then disappears for years, leaving depleted aquifers, dry wadis, and dead soils. And when it returns, it is never gentle. It comes back as floods and destruction, not out of vengeance, but as a mechanical reaction to sealed and degraded territories. What we call natural disasters are often the predictable result of decades of hydrological neglect.

As long as water is treated as a problem to be drained rather than an ally to be welcomed, it will abandon us when we need it most and strike when we are least prepared.

Understanding and integrating the water cycle is not a critique; it is an act of constructive loyalty, in service of Algeria and its future.