What is the Meaning of Mel Kings Chain of Change?

A letter to Mel King, a progressive community activist in Boston who passed away last week at the age of 94. I edited Mel’s book Chain of Change in the late 70s and then was the field director for his 1983 mayoral campaign. Many people have asked me during the last week to share with them my understanding of the meaning of “chain of change”. So this is an imaginary letter to Mel asking him to help me explain how we can extend and strengthen the chain of change in Boston, in our country, and around the world.
ZNetwork is funded solely through the generosity of its readers.Donate