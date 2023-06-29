    Donate Login
    Russia War and Peace

    We Shouldn’t Be Cheering For State Collapse In Russia

    Despite rosy predictions from Western think-tankers, a Russian power vacuum would not be something to celebrate.
    By
    Source: Responsible Statecraft
    manhhai, Russia Ukraine War - Day 42: Rows of body bags in Ukraine's Bucha. Flickr. CC 2.0

    Branko Marcetic is a staff writer at Jacobin magazine and a 2019-2020 Leonard C. Goodman Institute for Investigative Reporting fellow. He is the author of Yesterday’s Man: The Case Against Joe Biden.

    1. Seamonkey on

      I simultaneously agree with most of this article and am also intensely frustrated with it. I think the author needs to more clearly state a thesis/core takeaways.

      If the argument is that the US + Europe should not take actions that further destabilize Russia qua the destabilization of Russia I agree. The results of state collapse are highly contingent and are likely net-negative.

      If the argument is that the US + Europe should be prepared for the probability distribution of outcomes in a world of state collapse then, again, I agree. Where the author invokes Iraq I’ll invoke the US withdrawal from Afghanistan: the US was not prepared for the contingency that in the end occurred. Specifically the collapse/refusal to fight of the Afghan army and the resultant speed at which the Taliban took control of the country. The result is that huge numbers of translators and other vulnerable people were left to the mercy of the Taliban – an outcome that could have easily been prevented. In this context I think we should avoid Russian state collapse – but if it occurs anyway we should be prepared to maximize positive outcomes.

      If the argument is that the US + Europe should take preemptive measures to stabilize Russia/lower the risks of state collapse – including at the cost of allowing to rebuild its war machine for use in Ukraine – my answer immediately becomes very proposal specific. I think it’s worth repeating that the probability of state collapse has gone from ‘fringe’ to ‘fairly unlikely but plausible’. I also think it’s worth affirming that giving Ukraine the capability to achieve its war aims should be a policy goal – and that any reduction of risk of Russian state collapse should be weighed against the impacts on that. (among other goals)

      At this moment in time I think the effect that most preemptive actions would have would have on state collapse aren’t worth the squeeze on the Ukrainian war effort. I kinda hate that I’m saying this but I think CSIS’s analysis provides a good policy baseline: continue status quo Ukraine policy and take the obvious safe (i.e. low downside) actions to reduce the risk of state collapse.

