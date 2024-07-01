We Can’t Win the School Culture Wars

Review of The Education Wars: A Citizen’s Guide and Defense Manual by Jennifer C. Berkshire and Jack Schneider (The New Press, 2024) There’s a charter school in my Massachusetts town that markets itself as a place where students are immersed in art, music, and hands-on learning. These things appeal to me, and I’ve been tempted to consider applying to it for my almost kindergarten-aged daughter. On the website, it’s clear that the school is pitching itself to a certain brand of crunchy, organic parent; since I’m one of them, I get it. Our local public school district, on the other hand, is definitionally incapable of pitching itself to a particular sort of family. It’s for everybody, and at times that can feel bland or even messy. It’s harder for me to name the special advantages my daughter will gain from attending the public schools, because those advantages won’t accrue just to her, or to others in our specific sociocultural camp. Rather, we all get to rest assured that the members of our community have access to a baseline of academic and social training, including the experience of working together with heterogeneous others. Our public schools bring the disparate members of my town together for activities both recreational and political. On election day, I cast my ballot in the high school gym, helping to vote in a school committee of my neighbors. These collective purposes of public schooling are a primary focus of the new book from the authors of A Wolf at the Schoolhouse Door. In The Education Wars: A Citizen’s Guide and Defense Manual, education journalist Jennifer C. Berkshire and education historian Jack Schneider lay out, in compact and accessible terms, the deadly threats posed to our nation’s public schools by deep-pocketed networks of right-wing privatizers. They also highlight how communities across the United States are fighting back against these assaults on public schooling and the public good. With targeted historical context, they build a compelling case that if we are to preserve and strengthen the audacious experiment in democracy that is our public schools, we must bridge cultural and ideological divisions to find common ground.

Winning the Peace Unlike many depressing but important political books, The Education Wars goes beyond contextualizing the problems we face. Appealing to readers with varying levels of political savvy, its authors present rhetorical tools we can use to fight back, elevating the public value of universal education. And rather than resting in the realm of abstraction, Berkshire and Schneider illustrate these techniques with moving, geographically diverse examples — many of which will be familiar to listeners of their popular podcast, Have You Heard. Drawing on political research, the book shows how authoritarian messaging à la Moms for Liberty loses out to expansive language that frames public schooling in terms of our common values, hopes, and dreams. While it is necessary to address cruel and divisive rhetoric head on, calling out the dark money donors fueling school privatization, Berkshire and Schneider suggest that public school advocates won’t win by rattling off facts and figures. Instead, by telling a “Big Us, Small Them” story about the war on schools, we can build a broad-based defensive coalition that welcomes everyone from urban liberals to rural conservatives. This last piece is critical. As personally offensive as we may find the vitriolic right-wing messaging around schools, Berkshire and Schneider are clear that we should not be aiming to vanquish conservatives. In fact, we shouldn’t be aiming to “win” the culture wars at all. Just as a conservative Christian rebranding of education will alienate those of us on the political left to middle, if public schooling comes to be seen as a left–wing cause, strictly the domain of Democrats and teachers’ unions, that will alienate school stakeholders on the Right. And because public education is enabled by all of our tax dollars, the whole thing could fall apart if it becomes categorized as a “blue” issue. In other words, we need to figure out how to talk to one another across our differences. Fortunately, because public schools — which are still largely governed by nonpartisan school boards — form the lifeblood of communities across the political spectrum, we’re in a good position to begin having those conversations.

Awakening the Will to Do More Than Endure In March, I attended a packed public hearing on my town’s proposed budget for the coming school year. One after another, community members faced the mayor and school committee and insisted on improving current funding levels. One middle school mom decried the absence of science labs, while a kindergarten parent used tear-inducing anecdotes to show how understaffing has driven increasingly punitive, exclusionary discipline practices. The picture looked very grim. Still, there was something heartening about seeing so many caregivers, grandparents, and educators coming together to demand that our town dip into its discretionary funds to make up for the loss of federal pandemic aid. In a more affluent neighboring town, the mayor’s refusal to do so has sparked furious organizing and protests, including high school students occupying her office. Everywhere I go, I meet strangers eager to discuss “level services budgets” and the need for our state to upgrade its commitment to K–12. It’s exhilarating to see so many ordinary people engaged in decision-making about their local public schools — which, after all, are arguably the sites where we can most directly participate in democracy. At one organizing meeting I attended, a former educator proffered a truly bold suggestion: Instead of beginning these discussions with talk of financial constraints and looking for tweaks to reconcile school operations with a shrinking budget, what if we began by asking ourselves what it looks like when schools and students have what they need to thrive — and then figuring out how we pay for that? This grim yet exhilarating space is exquisitely captured in The Education Wars, which ultimately argues that although “prospects may seem dire, it is also the case that in defending the ideal of public education, we might awaken the collective will to do more than endure.”