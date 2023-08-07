We Can Craft a Workable Workplace Democracy for a Socialist Future

The proposed economic system, like capitalism, is mixed. “Private” and “public” are perhaps the wrong words here, given they are even more entangled under socialism than they already are in capitalism, but they are convenient. The division is between a “private” commodity-producing sector where costs are covered by market sales, and a “public” noncommodified sector operating with publicly allocated funds. The noncommodified sector includes the government bureaucracy and public agencies under central control, but it may also include a variety of community agencies with considerable autonomy, though still financed by the public purse.

A firm in the commodity-producing sector is democratic in two ways. First, as Sam Bowles and Herbert Gintis put it, “management and administrative structure are chosen by the firm’s labor force using a democratic political process.”9 Second, each worker receives a share of the firm’s residual income. They are firms in that they are autonomous commodity-producing entities that must cover costs with revenues and meet their contractual payment obligations.

A variety of firm constitutions are possible, but the standard for a midsize to large firm would involve representative democracy, with elected directors appointing and monitoring administrators who do day-to-day management. This could be supplemented by committees and referenda as needed, but routine administration is best handled by specialist professional workers with expertise in accounting, logistics, and so on. Democracy does its job by making sure the administrators are ultimately answerable to their colleagues, and that working conditions and broad questions of strategy must have broad approval.

It might seem that this would be a simple change: ownership and all that goes with it is transferred from one group to another. But there are fundamental differences between these groups and their involvement in the firm that give rise to important side effects. The differences bring serious problems that any viable system of democratic enterprise must resolve. Before turning to these problems, I first explain why a socialist system would involve markets and commodity production at all, and I discuss the overall setup of the proposed model, including the role of the noncommodified public sector and the mechanisms democratic state planning and policy will have to work through the commodified sector.

But in a fundamental way, democratic firms are very different from capitalist firms. Capitalist firms are ultimately controlled by their owners, who are also the claimants to the residual income, entitled to what is left from earnings after suppliers, workers, and creditors have been paid. Labor-managed firms, on the other hand, are ultimately controlled by their workers, who are also the residual claimants.

Financial viability constrains the democratic firm, as it does the capitalist firm. The need to cover costs and meet cash flow obligations, while competing with other firms, is what ties the firm into the broader division of labor across the economy. It ensures that it is using social resources reasonably efficiently to meet people’s needs and wants. Like capitalist firms, democratic firms receive revenue from selling their output and pay for the inputs used in producing that output. They require investment: some inputs must be paid for long before receipt of the revenue that covers those costs. This investment must be financed in some way. As with capitalist firms, their future revenues and costs are uncertain to some degree. Market demand and prices change over time. They must make investment and production decisions in the face of uncertainty and so face financial risks.

Why Markets?

The idea of a socialist “private sector” may seem oxymoronic, but it differs from capitalist private enterprise in three ways: (1) personal income and wealth are far more evenly distributed, (2) financial claims on firms are indirect, via a public banking system, and (3) firms are run democratically by their workers. Some of the traditional socialist objection to markets comes from their association with the wide inequalities of capitalism. If income is unevenly distributed, they give some people much more control over those ends than others. If incomes are reasonably equal, this objection no longer applies — “one dollar, one vote” becomes more democratic. Another worry is that market logics would lead socialist firms to simply reproduce the alienation of capitalism, with competition enforcing cost containment that would amount to self-exploitation. This is why workplace democracy is so important, to ensure that people are able to voice preferences about the pace and conditions of their work. Further, in the system proposed here, firms would have to meet robust benchmark wages and conditions determined centrally, channeling competition away from the “low road” of a race to the bottom with low wages, high work intensity, or both.

External discipline is not something imposed only by markets. In any division of labor, there must be limits to the self-management of each individual unit, because they are all interdependent. Workers produce for others — either directly making consumer goods and services or making inputs for other production processes. A centrally planned economy also faces the underlying issue of interdependence and would need some other way of reconciling the operations of the countless production units with one another and with people’s desires as consumers. Constraints would need to be placed around how any workplace could arrange itself — and rightly so, since the workers there are using part of the social stock of wealth in their work and will make claims on output elsewhere for their own consumption. The proposal here provides multiple places to manage the constraints openly and democratically — at firm and more central levels — instead of fudging them. The “soft budget constraints” identified by János Kornai as a critical weakness of planned economies involved an inability to deal consistently in reconciling the preferences of work unit managers with the broader division of labor.

Market pricing and commodity production are not something socialists must reluctantly accept because of the flaws of planning. In their proper place, and in a context of egalitarian incomes and workplace democracy, they are in fact a good vehicle for democratic planning.

It is not easy to think of a better way for people to signal what should be produced than actual consumer markets. We have a monetary income, we are faced with a set of prices quoted to us by sellers, and we choose how to divide our spending among all the things available. If we are to choose what to consume at all, the trade-offs inherent in using scarce resources must be presented to us in some way, so there will be some form of relative price and budget. It is not only that it would be cumbersome for planners to get choices from us in some other way but that we do not know ourselves the answer to questions about how many coffees we would be prepared to give up for so much extra gasoline next year. This is because our demand for any one product is bound up with our demand for other ones. The amount of coffee people would choose to consume not only depends on its own price but on many other prices, too. It would depend not only on prices of substitutes like tea or Red Bull, and complements like cigarettes and cake, but also on seemingly unrelated commodities like gasoline and housing rent — since everything must be paid for from the same budget.

Because of these connections, it takes only a handful of products to make consumer choice a fiendishly complex problem for a planner. And it is not the kind of problem that can be solved by throwing computing power at it. This is because the information we need to solve it is information about what individuals would choose given many, many different configurations of trade-offs or prices. And that is not even information that we consumers ourselves have as data to input into the computers in the first place.

We can see how difficult it is by looking at textbook models of consumer choice that turn it into a problem that is solvable in principle. Each person in these models is presumed to have a complete set of preferences — i.e., a ranking of every possible combination of consumer products from most to least preferred. With such data, we could, in principle, find the trade-offs each would make in any configuration of prices and income: not only the impact of a change in the price of coffee on coffee and energy drink consumption but the impact of the price of gasoline on the demand for jeans. But it is one thing to say that each person has a ranking in the sense that they will, in practice, make a choice of how to allocate their budgets in any configuration of prices and income they find themselves in. It is another thing entirely to think of such a ranking as something the person could make explicit and communicate to a planner ahead of time for any possible future structure of prices. Even if we drastically cut the possibilities by restricting them to combinations of consumer products within some limited range of typical past choices, we are still talking about a stupendous number of possibilities.

With our actual monetary incomes and actual stores to buy from, we never have to think about it like that. Real-world consumer markets use only a limited range of information about preferences: what people buy at actual prices, given actual incomes. They do not require the information to be centralized in any way — the prices of the countless particular products are set by producers on the basis of their particular conditions of production. The set of prices that emerges presents a complete set of options to people, leaving them to work out how best to allocate their budgets. In practice, most of us buy with some combination of habit, planning, and impulse. We are not always fully considered in the trade-offs we make. But because the cycle of income and expenditure is repetitive, we have plenty of chances to adjust our choices deliberately or intuitively. Whether our typical choices are more deliberate, habitual, or impulsive, they are still choices, and one way or another, they take into account the trade-offs established by prices and our incomes. For this reason, even models of a generally planned economy have tended to allow for markets for consumer goods and services.

However, the complexity extends up through the production web. The original Austrian challenge to socialist central planning was that, without prices, there would be no way to rationally choose among the countless recipes through which a society’s resources could be transformed into consumption goods and services. Because resources are limited, the decision to produce one thing always comes at the expense of something else. As soon as we trace the consequences of consumer choice to the inputs involved in producing them, and the inputs used in producing the inputs, things quickly become vastly complex.

To make this more concrete, imagine the decisions facing the planner in deciding over something as straightforward as cement — a staple intermediate good. Making cement requires the use of some inputs that otherwise could be used for something else, but there are many different techniques using different combinations of inputs. There are choices of materials — limestone or chalk, clay or shale, obtained from quarries or as the by-products of other industrial processes. There are choices of energy source, different types and sizes of furnace, and the factory can be more or less automated, calling for different types and quantities of labor. Transportation is an important part of the cost of something so bulky: Should it be shipped, trucked, or piped, and where should the production plants be located in relation to the quarries, the power sources, and the sites where it will be poured? Then there is the big question of how much should be produced. It is used as an input in the production of many things, from building materials to roads to pipes, but in each case, there are substitutes — plastic for pipes, bitumen for roads — and each of the substitutes has their own web of techniques connecting them to possible inputs and outputs. To use bitumen in place of cement frees up the quarried material for other uses or frees up the resources that would have gone into the quarrying, but it uses more energy directly as well as petroleum products that could have been used for something else, and we must take into account that bitumen requires more frequent repair and replacement.

For the planner, the decisions of how much cement to make and how to make it cannot be made without also deciding about the alternative uses for its inputs, and its substitutes, and substitutes for the things cement is an input to, and the alternative uses for all the inputs into each, and those of the inputs’ inputs, and the substitutes for their alternative outputs, and the outputs’ outputs, and so on. With consumer markets there to draw preferences from people, and knowledge of production techniques, planning the rest is actually a tractable problem in theory. But the planner designing algorithms for managing a complex division of labor so as to allocate limited resources efficiently to meet the diverse wants of the population tends to reinvent textbook economics. Indeed, neoclassical economics as we know it has been much shaped by theorists of planning, from Leonid Kantorovich and Lange to Wassily Leontief.

The problem that remains is drawing accurate information about production possibilities from the workplaces actually doing the production, and aligning their incentives with social needs. Faced with such a problem, the planner might think of ways to encourage workplaces to economize and seek better ways of doing things, by allowing the producers to keep some of the gains. They might do this by allowing work units to take the initiative when they discover new ways to produce their outputs with cheaper combinations of inputs, or new outputs that could be produced at costs buyers would be willing to pay. They might even allow people to form new work units to take advantage of such opportunities in the existing price structure. Such planners would, of course, have reinvented a kind of market production, and yet conclude that it did what they were trying to do in the first place. The price structure that formed as the result of many firms bidding against one another for inputs and competing with one another to sell outputs would — more or less — allocate resources to their most valuable uses, as ultimately judged by how individual people spent their reasonably even incomes.

The result is not perfect coordination. The setup of markets requires a fair amount of slack. The situation we experience as consumers is one where sellers set prices and invite us to buy as much as we want at those relatively stable prices. Prices do not fluctuate constantly to match demand and supply over short periods. This purchase-at-will environment depends on market makers who must hold inventories with enough spare to meet the uncertainties of demand at the set prices. Retailers and wholesalers of goods hold stocks: shortfalls in demand leave more than expected; excesses run the inventories down. The producers who supply retailers also keep inventories to meet fluctuations in demand. Services don’t stick around in inventories, so service providers must have more staff on shift to meet unexpected demand, or they must manage demand with a booking system. Over time, persistent errors in forecasting demand can be corrected with adjustments of supply or prices. In the meantime, there is some waste in the form of products produced that will not be sold for the anticipated price (ultimately, perhaps, offloaded in a clearance sale or a dumpster behind the store) or in the form of unmet demand. The market system is one of trial and error — any act of production for sale is speculative, carrying some risk that demand will not be there to meet supply at the predicted price. The prices we pay contain some compensation for the cost of holding inventories, transporting, and centralizing products for retail convenience, and for the risks various parties take on along the way. They also contain rewards to firms who simply enjoy strong market positions for whatever reason: markets are often far from perfectly competitive. But whether some form of planning could eliminate these risks and costs is doubtful — they would take on different forms. Mismatches of supply and demand would otherwise take the form of queues or secondhand exchange of allocated goods. Of course, socialist policymakers would not fetishize “the free market.” The pragmatic case for commodity production is fully compatible with democratic planning. Planners do not need to work out how many toothbrushes and haircuts need to be provided. Being relieved of the need to manage everything, planning can focus on specific aims, like restricting carbon emissions, fostering investment in a poorer region, building public housing, or redistributing income. The grid of prices and networks of private income flows actually make such planning easier, by enabling meaningful accounting.