Using Boycotts to Defend Free Speech

How can we effectively push back on the Jimmy Kimmel suspension, and its larger threats to free speech? After Kirk’s shooting, Kimmel posted “can we just for one day agree that it is horrible and monstrous to shoot another human.” And sent his family’s “love to the Kirks and to all the children, parents and innocents who fall victim to senseless gun violence.” But that didn’t seem to matter, because Kimmel also dared to point out that the Trump administration was using the assassination to score political points. Trump had already warned in July that Kimmel should be the next to be fired after Stephen Colbert. After Kimmel spoke out following the assassination, Trump FCC head Brendan Carr threatened to revoke the licenses of stations carrying Kimmel’s show. Nexstar and Sinclair then jumped in saying they wouldn’t air Kimmel’s episodes. And ABC/Disney caved. Vladimir Putin and his oligarchs would be proud.

Hearteningly, Americans are responding with appropriate outrage. The cancellation site of Disney + streaming service has reportedly crashed from people ending their subscriptions. Conservative-leaning comedians have spoken out. Common Cause has launched a Turn Off Disney campaign. FreePress.Net has started a call-in campaign. Indivisible has offered a menu of approaches, and MoveOn is circulating a petition. Even Republican Senator Ted Cruz called it “unbelievably dangerous for government to put itself in the position of saying we’re going to decide what speech we like and what we don’t, and we’re going to threaten to take you off air if we don’t like what you’re saying.”

The question is how to sustain the pushback, which means building the broadest possible coalition of fellow-citizens who are outraged, whether or not they love Kimmel’s jokes and stands. And how to coordinate as many organizations as possible working together to promote approaches like:

Boycotting ABC/Disney, including theme parks, cruises, movies, and streaming and TV channels like Disney+, ESPN, and Hulu. Asking international groups to do the same.

Boycotting local stations of ABC, NextStar, and Sinclair. This could be particularly valuable given Sinclair’s longtime role demanding that their stations air their right wing segments and talking points (plus demanding Kimmel donate to Turning Point or Kirk’s family). And Sinclair just backed off under pressure from their earlier announcement to schedule a Charlie Kirk Tribute in Kimmel’s slot. Public protests at the affiliates give people ways to act within their own communities, pressuring them to agree to carry Kimmel again and ask Sinclair to do so nationally. They can also spark general local coverage, along the lines of the Tesla Takedown campaigns.

Targeting and pressuring station advertisers, both national and local. Local groups can publicly announce targets. People can find the advertisers by watching the local broadcasts. There’s also a crowdsourced map where people can take pictures of TV ads and then upload them with links to which advertiser and which station.

Promoting all these actions on social media and in every other way. Hashtags circulating include #BoycottDisney, #CancelDisneyABC, #CancelDisneyPlus, #CancelHulu,#BoycottSinclair and #IstandWithJimmyKimmel. Also here’s a link to related cartoons.

Successful boycotts and corporate campaigns need coalitions that act together and persist. I’m hoping there will be coordination between Freepress.net, Common Cause, Indivisible, MoveOn, and other groups working on the issues, so they can galvanize both online action and direct people to common platforms to participate for in person events. Otherwise events risk being too scattershot. For instance, some individuals launched a boycottdisneyabc.com site with toolkits, templates, and an event calendar. But it’s not part of a coordinated effort even though Indivisible linked to it. When I went to an event they listed at Seattle’s Sinclair affiliate, there were zero people there. Pushback takes both organization and individual action.

Kimmel isn’t the only voice that’s been targeted for failing to toe the line in the wake of Kirk’s murder. MSNBC fired Matthew Dowd and the Washington Post fired columnist Karen Attiah. But Kimmel’s firing is the one that’s outraged millions of Americans who aren’t political junkies, so the one that offers the best chance to act. Kimmel’s suspension presents both a challenge to democracy, and an opportunity to keep this country one where governments can’t just shut down people who disagree with them.

A version of this article was also published on Raw Story.