UK Arrest Warrant For Israeli Foreign Minister

Arrest Warrant Sought for Israeli Foreign Minister During Ongoing UK Visit

​An arrest warrant is being urgently sought for a senior member of Israel’s security cabinet, Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar during his visit to the UK.

The charges focus in particular on the siege of Kamal Adwan Hospital at the end of 2024, which culminated in the abduction and torture of the hospital director, Dr Hussam Abu Safiyeh.

​With support from medical doctors, Global Legal Action Network and the Hind Rajab Foundation have formally submitted a request to the UK’s Attorney General and Director of Public Prosecutions seeking their consent to make an application for an arrest warrant for Mr Sa’ar. An application for his arrest warrant has been prepared for Westminster Magistrate Court. It is alleged that he aided and abetted torture and grave breaches of international humanitarian law in Palestine including torture, wilful killing and extensive destruction of property. Mr Sa’ar was seen boarding a plane for the UK earlier on Oct 14th and it is reported that he met with UK government officials including the Foreign Secretary, David Lammy on April 17th. The prosecution would be brought by GLAN and the Hind Rajab Foundation, along with partners who cannot be currently named for security reasons, with evidence from a group of doctors who are in Gaza or have worked extensively there. A police complaint has been filed with the London Metropolitan Police by the human rights groups.

​As a senior member of Israel’s security cabinet alongside Benjamin Netanyahu — wanted by the International Criminal Court for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza—Gideon Sa’ar is deeply implicated in the collective decisions that led to mass civilian death and suffering following October 7, 2023. His central role in shaping and defending the government’s military policy makes him a key figure in the leadership responsible for a campaign the ICJ has found plausibly genocidal.

​The submissions argue that Gideon Sa’ar is criminally responsible for the following acts, which are crimes under the jurisdiction of England and Wales:

​The attack on Kamal Adwan Hospital between the 8th October 2024 and the 27th December 2024.

The detention and torture of Dr Hussam Abu Safiyeh, director of the Kamal Adwan Hospital

The wanton destruction involved in the acquisition of large swathes of Gaza through the creation of a “buffer zone.”

The attacking of objects indispensable to the survival of the civilian population.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, under Gideon Sa’ar’s leadership, posted content in support of the siege of Kamal Adwan Hospital.1 The Groups submitted evidence showing how this hospital was besieged, attacked, and ultimately stormed, evacuated and burned by Israeli forces. Individual attacks launched throughout this period involved quadcopters and other aerial attacks which killed and injured doctors and patients. The hospital’s director, Dr Hussam Abu Safiyeh was taken, imprisoned in inhumane conditions and tortured; he was even held at the notorious Sde Teiman Detention Camp in Israel. Since October 7 2023, Israel has systematically destroyed Gaza’s hospitals, targeting healthcare facilities and killing and injuring medics. Some hospitals have been destroyed with airstrikes, whereas others are subjected to evacuation orders, siege warfare, sniper attacks and shelling.

​Sa’ar is already the subject of a complaint to the International Criminal Court (ICC) by HRF alleging his involvement in decisions that led to mass civilian displacement and siege conditions in Gaza and his support for policies that targeted civilian infrastructure.

Gearóid Ó Cuinn, GLAN’s Director said: “Mr Gideon Sa’ar’s is directly linked to mass death, destruction and suffering in Palestine; we have submitted extensive evidence detailing his role in and awareness of this. UK officials are failing to abide by the law by offering handshakes instead of handcuffs – this is why we have asked the courts to urgently step in.”​​

“Gideon Sa’ar cannot walk freely in London while Palestinian civilians lie buried under rubble. His role in the starvation, displacement, and killing of innocent people in Gaza demands accountability, no official title can excuse these atrocities.”

Dyab Abou Jahjah, Founder and Chair of the Hind Rajab Foundation

This action was supported by Dr Ghassan Abu Sitta, a British-Palestinian plastic and reconstructive surgeon who practiced in Gaza on multiple occasions including the weeks after October 7th 2023.

Dr Azra Zyada, a medical doctor and independent consultant in Healthcare Systems and Strategy of Palestinian descent who help gather evidence from Gaza said: “This is an opportunity to show that the rule of law matters. It’s an opportunity to put a stake in the sand; as citizens and as people of conscience, and show that this country believes in the moral values it has signed up for. Britain has demonstrated its strength before on those who have crossed those lines, and today is a demonstration of the strength and moral courage of the British people. We cannot turn a blind eye towards injustice, and if we tolerate this, then our children will be next.”

Case Partner

​The Hind Rajab Foundation (HRF) is devoted to breaking the cycle of Israeli impunity and honouring the memory of Hind Rajab and all those who have perished in the Gaza genocide. HRF focuses on offensive legal action against perpetrators, accomplices and inciters of war crimes and crimes against humanity in Palestine. We also invest in awareness campaigns to challenge Israeli impunity and honor the memory of the victims.

Some of Gideon Sa’ar, Israeli Foreign Minister public statements included in dossier submitted:

​ “Humanitarian aid to Gaza should be halted immediately” https://www.kikar.co.il/political-news/s8g0me

“”The release of the director of the Shifa hospital [without getting anything in return]: an undermining of the [war] aim of destroying the governmental infrastructure of Hamas.” https://x.com/gidonsaar/status/1807674219653689852

“It is clear that the systematic poisoning of the younger generation in Palestinian society (in Gaza just like in Judea and Samaria) eliminates any chance for peace.

A root canal treatment is required.” https://x.com/gidonsaar/status/1892588158333714860