UAW Strikes Two Major Plants This Week Including “The Most Profitable Auto Plant in the World”

Seeking to reassure investors on Tuesday, GM top brass posted revenue of $44 billion in July through September, up 5% from last year. Total vehicle sales grew 21%.

That period only counts the first two weeks of the UAW strike, before the company started running low on vehicles.

With production stopped at two assembly plants, analysts this week said GM dealers have about 10,000 fewer cars on their lots than before the strike, and popular models are hard to find.

While making handouts to Wall Street, GM management was quick to accuse the six-days-a-week assembly workers at Arlington of asking too much with their ​“unnecessary and irresponsible” escalation.

Despite the bluster from executives, GM’s stock price fell to lows it hasn’t seen since grim early-pandemic days in 2020. Hoping to bribe the way to forgiveness, Barra recently announced another $125 million in dividend handouts to shareholders, for the third time this year.

For weeks, UAW Local 276 members in Arlington have been organizing to refuse voluntary overtime, holding practice pickets, and finding creative ways to avoid doing the company any favors.

To cover the hundreds of acres at the plant, UAW electricians and other repair workers typically hop on bikes to cross the factory floor. ​“Now even the electricians are refusing the overtime,” said Martin two weeks into the strike. ​“And I noticed a few of them not using their bicycles to get to the breakdowns in the line. They have been walking without any rush.”

Adams said body shop workers have refused to work through their breaks.

“We were ready on the first go-round,” Adams said. She credits Local 276 President Keith Crowell for keeping members engaged with weekly Facebook Live events modeled after Fain’s appearances.

Adams said her co-workers have traveled to nearby parts distribution centers to stand in solidarity with fellow workers. Workers at GM and Stellantis parts centers have been on strike since September 22.

“We understand the struggle,” Adams said. ​“This is my second strike. My first strike pay was $250 a week, so I can imagine how stressful it is to just be making a portion of your paycheck.” The UAW raised strike pay to $500 a week earlier this year.

On October 6, the UAW was in gear to strike the Arlington factory, and told the company so. At the eleventh hour, GM agreed to put battery plants for electric vehicles into its national union contract. The plant stayed open.

If Arlington’s strike threat was enough to win that battery breakthrough, Adams said, her co-workers were thrilled to think what they could win by finally going out: ​“Everybody is on cloud nine right now. People were ready for things they have never seen. And we’re getting it.”