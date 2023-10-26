UAW and Ford Announce Tentative Deal

The United Auto Workers have secured a tentative deal with Ford that would end the strike against one of the mammoth automakers making up The Big Three, the union announced Wednesday night.

Earlier in the evening, numerous journalists and publications noted that the tentative deal was likely, and publications like Bloomberg reported early Wednesday evening that the deal had already been made.

“We announce a major victory in the Stand-Up Strike. Today, we reached a tentative agreement with Ford. For months we said that record profits mean record contracts, and UAW family, our Stand-Up strike has delivered,” UAW President Shawn Fain said in a video posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Bloomberg noted that ​“the breakthrough puts pressure on the carmaker’s two chief rivals to reach deals and end a protracted strike that has already cost the industry billions of dollars.”

The Bloomberg piece, attributing the information to ​“a person familiar with the negotiations,” also noted that the other two members of The Big Three, General Motors and Stellantis, ​“are set to meet with the UAW on Thursday.”