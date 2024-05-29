Trump’s Ugly, Hateful Attacks on Media Suddenly Take a Dangerous Turn

But the news here isn’t this one man’s anger at Scarborough, it’s that Trump elevated it. And moments like these require context: This one should be placed alongside Trump’s other recent threats, such as his vow that news organizations will be “thoroughly scrutinized” if he wins, his promise to persecute his “vermin”-like political foes, and his threat to prosecute a range of enemies without cause. Looked at this way, is it really a leap to suggest that Trump is broadcasting the idea that liberals should feel threatened en masse by a second Trump term?

There is a mini cottage industry of punditry that is forever on the lookout for the merest hint of disrespect toward conservative voters, particularly rural and working-class white ones. But the fact that the GOP nominee for president approvingly posted a video that declares a large ideological subgroup of Americans “done” and “gone” if he is elected—never mind the vile epithets directed at them—appears to have garnered almost no headlines. Few if any top-shelf pundits have scowled with disapproval.

This is not intended as whataboutism. Rather, the point is that allowing such moments to remain decontextualized makes it easier to evade grappling with their true underlying intent. After all, it is undeniable that a central rationale of Trump’s presidential run is the threat to use state power to persecute and target—in a newly aggressive way—a large, albeit ill-defined, class of Americans who are designated as enemies of Trump and his MAGA movement.

Importantly, this vow is not merely rhetorical. As CNN’s Oliver Darcy shows, Trump’s threat to “investigate” the media exists in the form of a concrete program, with ideas about prosecuting media figures now discussed openly by Trump loyalists who are expected to serve in a second Trump administration. This talk has taken a truly dangerous turn. What’s more, the threat also applies to ideological enemies beyond the media: When Trump vowed to root out the “vermin,” he also explicitly declared that his target is a nebulous enemy that lies “within” our country, a word he repeated multiple times. Trump has also vowed to prosecute a whole range of actors in response to his criminal charges. This is often described as a threat of “retribution,” but that’s a euphemism: It really means he will prosecute all these figures without any rationale that’s remotely tethered to the rule of law. On top of all that, The Washington Post just reported that in mid-May, Trump told a group of donors that he would have student demonstrators not just arrested but expelled from the United States.