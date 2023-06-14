    Donate Login
    Top 1 Percent Would Get $24B in Tax Cuts Under New Republican Plan

    By Z Article

    After spending months threatening to tank the economy over the federal deficit, Republicans have unveiled a set of new tax proposals that would cost the government billions of dollars — by handing tens of billions of dollars of tax cuts to the richest 1 percent of Americans, as a new report reveals.

    On Friday, just a week after the conclusion of the debt ceiling showdown, House Republicans released a plan that would slash taxes for corporations and the wealthy, with a forecasted cost to the government of $240 billion over the next decade.

    According to a new analysis from the Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy (ITEP), the majority of these cuts would go to the richest 20 percent of Americans.

