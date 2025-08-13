Time Now to Strike—and Hit Hard

Mike Johnson, the Speaker of the House, sent his folks home early in July for summer recess so they wouldn’t have to vote on releasing the Epstein files.

Now, I can understand why the Congresspeople might want to leave DC early; after the “big, beautiful bill” was passed that will end health care for many, while giving more tax breaks for the billionaires, Congress smells like a toxic waste dump, and that’s before the Epstein files are released. I can understand that they might want a break, maybe get away with their families so they can relax.

But, while they are on recess, most of them will attempt to have meetings with constituents, so they can claim “they are listening to the grassroots.”

So, what is our left strategy? How do we take advantage of this situation?

(Excuse me for intruding—I don’t usually play in the electoral garden—but I haven’t seen anything so far; and if there have been things published that I have missed, let me give my apologies in advance.)

I suggest that we should flood these constituent meetings with as many activists as possible. Not to be obnoxious, at least at first, but to be there to ensure that each Congressperson knows that we are pissed at Trump for his terrible actions, and at them for cooperating.

Let me suggest different approaches for the Republicans and then the Democrats, who don’t get off easy either. Both are based on flooding their offices.

For the Republicans—and this is only tactical, not strategic—we should follow the lead of the MAGA folks on the Epstein case. Last night (Tuesday, July 29), MSNBC showed a poll that 82% of Republicans want the Epstein files released in their entirety while Democrats and Independents are even more determined to get to the bottom of this; as one analyst commented, “ice cream isn’t that popular!” We should go there with the idea of making sure the Epstein files issue is brought up and not avoided; and to be prepared to chant, shout, raise hell and, ideally, be prepared to sit in if the Congressperson will not make a public promise to vote for complete release for the Epstein files. I prioritize this because I want to do all we can to split the MAGA movement from Trump.

If the Congressman (here I’m being specific) is one that has been voting for whatever Trump wants, someone should approach him, with an open hand down near his genitals, and demand, “Show me your balls: I don’t think you have any!”

For a Congresswoman, I’d ask her to show her heart. Not quite as evocative, I admit, but we’ve got to shame in any way possible those assholes who have their noses so far up Trump’s ass that they are breathing for him!

Second is Gaza. I think our demands should be not another cent for Israel for any reason until the Israelis pull back inside the 1967 borders, and that includes removing ALL of the Zionist settlers behind those borders, and Israel proclaiming them as its official borders from here on out; and then providing reparations to Gaza. There can be no acceptance of genocide, and certainly it should not be supported by the United States. Like I said, not one cent!

Third is climate change. The Earth is heating up from fossil fuels with the continuing escalation of temperatures threatening the very end of humanity in the-so-distant future. Stop all dismantling of programs designed to reduce or end climate change, and cut off all exports of Liquid Natural Gas (LNG) or any fossil fuels: leave them in the ground! End all attacks on the EPA!

Now, groups can add more if they want—obviously, I know that there are many more problems than elucidated here, but if they want to risk diluting their attack, they have to take responsibility for it—but I’d limit the focus to just three. However, defunding ICE might be one worth thinking about, especially in affected cities: get them out of our communities!

The point would be to flood the Congressional offices and make sure the Congressperson knows continued acquiescence to Trump will cost them their political seat in the Midterms: we are already looking for candidates to take you out. (Forget about the 2028 elections for now; the Midterms are it for now!) You want her/him to convey to Trump how much he and all of his policies are hated by growing numbers of Americans.

However, you also want to gather enough people so that some can stay outside of the office, protesting on the street to draw drivers’ and media attention to that. You also want people who can talk to the media, letting them know our story against the Congressperson. Flood the Zone!

A similar plan must be instigated against each Democrat who is supporting aid in any form, of any amount, to Israel. Not one cent! Genocide cannot be forgotten or overlooked. Monetary contributions from AIPAC (American Israel Political Action Committee) cannot be accepted at all; AIPAC may be registered in the US, but it has always been acting as a front group for the State of Israel throughout its existence, so all contributions must be returned or rejected.

For Democrats, also view their voting record on climate change and support for ICE—and demand they get their heads out of their collective ass!

Again, people inside and people outside and resolute! And I want to see DSA mobilize their tens of thousands out against the Congresspeople in very district office in the country!

The biggest mistake that could be made right now is to depend on the Democrats or trusting in the electoral processes: we want live human beings, on their feet and in their faces, now, in each office. Make officeholders look people in the eye and address constituents as individuals, and with individuals standing united with others, creating determined groups that demand change!

The reason we cannot trust the Dems is because their first thought is compromise. They get to thinking, “I could be on the hot spot next Congress, and I don’t want to lock myself in.” That’s not necessarily an incorrect line of thought; but it is not sufficient for the moment! We want to shake things up now! And for members of both parties.

We want to have enough people present so if they start lying—I know, I’m being rude to even think of that possibility!—we can drown them out with our voices! What we must do in each district meeting is to go in with the attitude that they either listen to us and promise publicly to respond to our concerns or we disrupt their operations: NO BUSINESS AS USUAL!

And want them to come out of the meeting with the clear understanding that we do not accept their current behavior. That we’re going to follow their voting, dog their activities, and that we will run against them (if Republicans) or will try to primary them (if Democrats); we want Democrats to take the House in the Midterms and launch investigation after investigation against Trump and his cronies.

Yet is not acceptable to give the Democrats a pass, even though many of us might consider them the “lesser of two evils.” Again, that simply is not sufficient in times such as this.

We need political leaders who will truly represent their constituents, and bootlicking Trump does not qualify! Nor does accepting his support for genocide in Gaza nor his obliteration of the science concerning climate change. And we have got to get in their faces and let them know: if you’re not with us, we’re against you—and your party is not going to save your ass!

And, finally, I’d be passing around contact sheets, seeking people who want to continue working together on this campaign until at least the Midterms. Building organizations of like-minded people will solidify these efforts—and show we are serious! And determined. To win.

This is not the time to half-step; we need to go full speed ahead: damn the torpedoes!