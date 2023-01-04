Thousands of NYC Nurses Are Preparing to Strike. The Working Class Must Back Them Up.

Over 10,000 unionized private sector nurses in New York City could strike over the next two weeks. Nurses so far have overwhelmingly voted to strike (almost 99% as of December 22) with voting still open for some. NYSNA submitted an official strike notice to eight hospitals, stating:

“Today, Friday, December 30, we delivered a 10-day strike notice to management. Our strike begins January 9 at 6:00 a.m., if management does not choose to use the next 10 days to make serious and reasonable proposals that achieve a settlement.”

Similar strike notices — which are required by law as part of the anti-labor legal framework of the U.S. — are likely to be served at other major NYC private sector hospitals in the coming days. Ominously, on December 31 the Presbyterian-Columbia bargaining unit announced that a tentative agreement (TA) had been reached, affecting approximately 3-4 thousand nurses. Details of that TA are still being released but it seems likely that Presbyterian nurses will not be striking in the short term. Every contract must be ratified by the membership, however, and Presbyterian nurses have the power to vote down the current TA if they deem it subpar.

Public hospital nurses are also represented by NYSNA and work in substandard conditions with lower pay and understaffed facilities. These essential workers are continuously told they cannot strike due to New York State’s draconian Taylor Law which prohibits public sector strikes. However, with the public sector nurses’ contract expiring March 2 of this year, this important sector could help galvanize the labor movement and challenge anti-labor laws which hamstring public sector unions. Whether employed by the public or private sector, nurses must make common cause and link up with broader allies in the labor movement, including other hospital and nursing home workers.