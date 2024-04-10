These Stunning Images Show Palestinian Life Before the Nakba

The photograph almost looks like a test shot, its subjects assembling, not quite yet ready for the camera. A group of Palestinian women stand in front of train carriages, preparing to depart. They are the Palestinian delegation to the First Conference of Arab Women in Cairo, and it is mid-October, 1938. Over four days, these twenty-seven delegates will join women from Syria, Egypt, Iraq, Lebanon, and Iraq in discussing support for Palestine — the conference’s central theme.

The photograph here shows the delegation departing from Lydda. Some wear sunglasses, others squint into the sunlight. Most wear heels and carry handbags and papers. Some look at the camera while others look behind them to the left, perhaps calling to a latecomer to join. The conference they are bound for eventually resulted in support for Palestinian demands for the cancellation of the Balfour Declaration, and condemnation of the British police’s brutal repression of the Palestinian population.

The image represents one glimpse of life in Palestine before the Nakba, appearing in Against Erasure: A Photographic Memory of Palestine Before the Nakba (recently published by Haymarket). Comprising nearly 230 photographs, with the majority dating between 1898 and 1946, the book’s images show several facets of life in Palestine sourced from a range of collections, including personal family photographs, studio portraiture, and the archives of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA).

Against Erasure was originally published in Spanish in 2016, having been conceived and edited by journalist Teresa Aranguren and photographer Sandra Barrilaro. “The genesis for this idea and the main motivating factor behind it is to contradict the Zionist slogan that this is ‘a land without a people for people without a land,’” Barrilaro told me via Zoom.

The pair worked with Haifa-based professor and historian Johnny Mansour. He had over some years assembled a broad range of photographs and oral histories, building relationships with the families who had been able to remain and survive in that city, and who preserved their photograph albums. “I firmly believe that while the people of Palestine lost their land, they refuse to lose their history,” writes Mansour in an opening essay for the book.

In the context of Zionist denialism of Palestinian existence, memory, and history, the photographs presented in Against Erasure are monochromatic, physical reminders of an existence that settler colonialism has attempted to destroy multiple times over. Men, women, and children work to prune olive trees and, cross-legged on the ground, press their produce. The outstretched hands of a group of young women reach toward the sky in pursuit of a basketball. A family of three prepares for a portrait, encircled by foliage. A group of women’s eyes are trained down at their laps as they concentrate on crafting, sitting in front of a sign that reads “Arab Women’s Union of Ramallah.”

As Mohammed el-Kurd writes in the foreword to the 2024 English-language edition, “Our eyes seldom encounter Palestine before the Israeli regime; a Palestine not defined by its ailments but defined by its industries and cultures.”

The ordinariness of the everyday presented in many of these photographs is striking, particularly given their own contemporaneous context, and also the contemporary context today. “There’s something arresting, always, about efforts to make any people who are regarded as somehow monsters into humans again,” said historian of modern Palestine Dr Mezna Qato at Against Erasure’s launch on a damp London evening earlier this month, the venue humming with energy and soundscapes. “And it’s despite the everydayness of these images that they are still arresting, and we have to grapple with why they’re arresting.”