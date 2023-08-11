The World Is Burning. Here’s How We Stop It.

We’ve heard from our friends at the oil companies who made $196 billion in profits last year that the evidence for it is “inconclusive.” We’ve listened to politicians and pundits explain how proponents of climate change are engaged in “fake news,” are part of a “woke conspiracy” or pushing “cult-like” propaganda.

We’ve also heard that, perhaps, if the planet is warming it is part of some kind of natural occurrence which has nothing to do with human activity and the burning of fossil fuel.

What more can be said? Climate change is not real. Or, if it is, it has nothing to do with carbon emissions – and there is nothing we can do about it.