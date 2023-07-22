The UPS Strike Looms as Corporate America Cashes In

He is also stuck unloading packages, some weighing about 100 pounds, on a belt that he thinks his bosses speed up every so often. With seniority at the warehouse, he asks his bosses to put him on an easier job, but they don’t, telling him, he says, to stay where he is because he’s a hard worker.

Six years after starting out as a part-time UPS warehouse worker, he gets $17.85 an hour and when the hours are low, as they’ve been lately, he takes home about $300 a week. With so little money, he, his partner, and their two-year-old son, Lorenzo, are stuck living at her family’s home.

Damn, I am stuck here, he thinks. I’m still working only a few hours a day and barely earning anything. And then, he reminds himself, as he does each morning, to try and think positively.

It’s early in the morning and Cesar Mendoza slips into his 20-year-old clunker of a car and heads for the UPS warehouse in Southern California when the thoughts swell up.

“If there’s a strike, I’m willing to take it because we need to be heard and recognized. I just want to be recognized for the work I do,” says Cesar Mendoza.

Magnifying the lament of Mendoza and other part-timers to a battle cry, talks for a new five-year contract between the Teamsters and UPS came to a screeching halt on July 5, the most recent deadline set by the Teamsters for UPS to make a deal. Now that the July 5 deadline has passed, the prospect of the Teamsters’ 340,000 UPS members striking when their contract ends on July 31 is significantly higher.

“The truth is @UPS’s negotiators know exactly what needs to happen. They know exactly what our members have earned after putting in years of backbreaking hard work and sacrificing the health of their families so that UPS could fatten its profit margins,” the Teamsters tweeted on July 12.

“The question is: will the company do something about it, or will it force Teamsters to #strike? Only UPS can answer that question,” the tweet thread continued.

The Teamsters had said that UPS needed to return to the negotiating table. For their part, UPS, claimed the union was ​“refusing to negotiate.”

But on Wednesday, July 19, the Teamsters announced that negotiations would continue the week of July 24. UPS also confirmed the news to In These Times.

“As thousands of UPS Teamsters practice picket, rally and mobilize around the country, UPS bowed today to the overwhelming show of Teamster unity and reached out to the union to resume negotiations,” according to a news release from the Teamsters. ​“The Teamsters National Negotiating Committee and the company will set dates soon to resume negotiations next week.”

But how the contract dance between the two sides will ultimately play out is anyone’s guess.

As Alexandra Bradbury and Luis Feliz Leon reported earlier this week in Labor Notes, ​“Bloomberg estimates a strike would cost UPS $170 million a day. Competitors could only absorb a fraction of its 20 million daily packages. And the 3,300 UPS pilots, represented by an independent union, have pledged they will not cross Teamster strike lines.” The pilots honored the Teamsters’ picket lines in 1997.

The article also notes that ​“the profound seriousness of the strike threat, light-years from the dynamic in 2018 bargaining, is why the Teamsters have won so much already. And if they reach a deal by the deadline, this will be the reason why — that UPS knew, Wall Street knew, the workers knew, everybody knew how very ready they were to walk.”

Similarly echoing the dangers of a strike, Satish Jindel, a veteran industry expert, says it’s in the best interest of both the Teamsters and UPS to settle sooner rather than later. This is, in part, because if UPS starts losing customers, it hurts both parties. Dean Maciuba, another industry analyst and former FedEx official, expects bargaining to get tough in the build-up to the strike deadline. “Yes, they (UPS) made a bundle of money, but it is different now,” says Maciuba, referring to the business UPS gained during the pandemic. The ​“pricing power that UPS and FedEx had is gone. They can’t indiscriminately raise rates,” he adds. UPS is now in a tough spot, having already agreed in negotiations to costly changes such as doing away with a two-tier wage system for drivers, says Maciuba. As a result, he predicts that UPS will seek to hold the line on expenses. That could mean, he says, pushing back on workers’ wages or trimming health care costs. Full-time drivers and part-time workers now get premium health insurance, a rarity among U.S. corporations. Yet despite the previously collapsed talks, Teamsters’ practice picketing, and UPS’ announcement that it is training non-union staff in case of a strike, Alan Amling, a former UPS official now at the Univ. of Tennessee, Knoxville, says a last-minute deal is possible. “At the end of the day they realize the lasting damage that would happen to both organizations,” he says. If the Teamsters strike, it appears that it would be the second or third largest strike at single employer in U.S. history, and the consequences for the U.S. economy could also be broad. But the reverberations of these negotiations and of any strike are also deeply impactful and are very much linked to the various and wide-ranging struggles taking place today between labor and corporate America. Hearing Teamsters General President Sean O’Brien rail on about UPS’ need to share the wealth with workers or Fran Drescher, president of SAG-AFTRA, complain about the movie industry’s greed, or Shawn Fain, the new president of the UAW, vow to change the ​“narrative” set by auto companies, may sound like so much rhetoric. But a Facebook post from United All Workers for Democracy (UAWD), the reform slate behind Fain’s rise with UAW, pointed to the bond many see among unions today. It came last week as talks between the UAW and automakers began: “Across the United States workers are standing up for their fair share in the job sites. From writers to actors, UPS to the Big 3, and many more. The best part? They’re all standing in solidarity and supporting each other. Solidarity is how we will beat the corporate elite.”

This demand for a piece of the pie from a slew of unions and others struggling to bring union cards to baristas, warehouse workers and others is backed up by financial facts and decades of skirmishes between workers and companies. Workers’ share of the American pie or national income, a number counted by various measures, has ​“declined substantially in recent years.” The reasons vary. Globalization, automation, tax changes that benefit corporations, corporate greed, low wages, and ultimately the decline of unions. Increasingly hobbled in the past few decades, organized labor has sometimes had to embrace two-tier wages and companies’ greater embrace of part-time work. As a result of companies’ resistance and other workplace changes, unions’ share of private industry jobs in the U.S. dropped to 6% in 2022. One example of a major setback for unions was when the UAW accepted two-tier wages in 2007 from automakers pleading difficult times. Another was in the Teamsters last contract in 2018, when the union agreed to a new tier of jobs for drivers for a Tuesday to Saturday shift that pays about 13% less than other full-time workers. Workers had rejected the contract, furious over the wage cut. But union officials, led by former General President James P. Hoffa, invoked an obscure rule and agreed to the contract. Labor’s backpedaling has coincided with a steep decline in strikes from the 1980s onward. The rationale was simple. A strike had often become a self-inflicted wound. Not only were companies far more willing to call on strike breakers, but they were often winning the battles. The UAW’s six and half years of running strikes in the 1990s against Caterpillar Inc., for example, was largely a loss for the union. Meanwhile corporate America has been cashing in. UPS’ stock, for example, was up 58% this month compared to three years ago. The company earlier this year also boasted to investors that dividends have grown for the last 14 years but took off in the last two years; that its revenue hit $100.3 billion in 2022, up $3.1 billion in a single year, and that its adjusted operating margin grew to 13.8% last year.

Companies in the S&P 500 index scored a net profit margin of 12.18% in 2021, a higher number than any ever recorded. CEOs at the nation’s top companies saw a 17.1% increase in their compensation that year, according to the Associated Press. At the same, workers’ wages dropped by 2.4% percent over the previous year after adjusting for inflation, the AFL-CIO reported. Overall, by one measure (which was a headline in Truthout), ​“CEO pay has skyrocketed 1,460% since 1978, as Workers’ Wages Stagnate” and in 1980, the average compensation for CEOs of the top 350 companies was 36 times that of the average amount earned by workers. By 2021 that number had ballooned to 399. At UPS, the CEO to worker compensation gap has also continued to grow. In 2019, UPS’ CEO’s total compensation was $15 million or about 272 times what the average UPS worker earned. In 2022, UPS’ CEO, Carol Tomé’s total compensation was $18.9 million, or 364 times what the average UPS worker received. The astounding pay disparities exist across industries.

