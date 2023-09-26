The UAW Strike May Be a Watershed for the US Labor Movement

BARRY EIDLIN

It’s important to recognize that UAWD is a pretty ragtag group that got its start in 2019, when this vast corruption scandal that engulfed the top leadership of the union was taking hold. UAWD was the animating force behind the effort to propose a referendum on direct election for top officers, the “one member, one vote” system, which became part of the settlement with the federal government when it was prosecuting the union.

UAWD were the ground troops that mobilized to win the referendum on one member, one vote. It was also the group that put together the slate that included Shawn Fain at the top of the ticket, but also other candidates for the General Executive Board. UAWD campaigned for that group, and while it was too small to field a complete slate of leadership candidates, it was powerful enough such that everywhere it did have candidates, it won.

There’s been a lot of media focus on Shawn Fain and his distinctive character as a UAW leader; he’s a radical departure from previous leaders going back several decades. But I think a much more important part of the story is this movement that made Shawn Fain possible —that made it such that he’s not just a voice crying in the wilderness, and instead is president of the UAW, hosting Facebook livestreams with tens of thousands of members tuning in, and leading negotiations and one of the most consequential strikes in recent decades.

You’re right that this movement has a lineage to it. You have to go way back to the 1940s and understand that from its founding in the mid-1930s up until 1947, the UAW was a hotbed of diversity of opinion and internal contention. There were all these factions within the union that were vying for power and were promoting different visions for the union.

Some were affiliated with the Communist Party. There were Trotskyists in the mix; socialists, Catholic unionists, all these different elements. There was a very lively internal culture in the union that we can’t sugarcoat — it could get nasty at times — but also it was a dynamic driving force behind the growth of the union.

That’s the period when the union went from zero to a million members. At the 1947 convention, the faction affiliated with Walter Reuther, known as the Administration Caucus, was able to consolidate its power in the union. (This is something that Nelson Lichtenstein recounts in great detail in his biography of Reuther.)

After that, the Administration Caucus becomes the one party in the UAW. There was a transformation of the UAW from this vibrant multiparty democracy to a one-party state. After 1947, if you want to play a role in the union, you have to be part of the Administration Caucus. It calls the shots; it manages the conventions. It incorporates not just the elected leadership, but the staff of the union, which also played a critical role.

But despite this very hierarchical system of control, there’s something about the struggles of the 1930s and ’40s that established an organic culture of rank-and-file militancy in the union that persisted. So in the 1960s, you start getting wildcat strike waves. This is part of a generational transition in the auto plants. Just as you had a New Left on campus, there was a young layer of autoworkers and workers in general who were influenced by the culture of the 1960s, which rejected what they saw as the conformity of the 1950s culture they grew up in.

They were not content to be trapped in this gilded cage of these 1960s-era auto plants, where they were getting paid well, they had pensions, they had job security, but the shop floor was just this brutal regime. It got worse in the ’60s as the Big Three implemented new work reorganization systems that intensified the pace of production.

The most prominent example of this pushback was the Lordstown Strike of 1972. But you also had the emergence of the Revolutionary Union Movement starting in Detroit with DRUM (Dodge Revolutionary Union Movement), which was intimately tied to the civil rights movement. This was in the late ’60s, so it was tied more to the Black Power edge of it, but it also had a fairly explicit Marxist orientation. DRUM was affiliated with the League of Revolutionary Black Workers. (This is all recounted in Detroit: I Do Mind Dying by Marvin Surkin and Dan Georgakas, and there’s also a movie about it on YouTube called Finally Got the News.)

The UAW had an image as the sort of paragon of racial progressivism. The union was funding a lot of the buses that brought people to DC for the March on Washington; it was funding a lot of the early civil rights organizing.

So while workers were protesting the shop-floor element, the largely black workforce at Chrysler’s Dodge Main assembly plant were also protesting the hypocrisy in the union — that the leadership layers of the union were largely white and the shop floor was racially segregated. The worst jobs were given to the black workers; the skilled trades were largely off limits to black workers. They engaged in these strikes that were not just against the company but against the union leadership for their practices.

By the early 1970s, this challenge to the Administration Caucus was largely gone, but then you have the emergence of something called the United National Caucus led by Pete Kelly, a respected local leader in Detroit. The United National Caucus really didn’t get very far. It led some wildcats, but there isn’t a whole lot to point to that it was able to do. There’s virtually nothing written about the United National Caucus.

In any case, there were these grumblings of resistance to the Administration Caucus throughout the 1960s and ’70s. But the real moment comes after the Chrysler bailout of 1979, when for the first time, the UAW engages in concessionary bargaining and gives back things it had won previously. This had never been done in the history of the UAW.

In 1979, Chrysler was trying to avoid bankruptcy and came to union and said, “you need to give us these things or we’re going bankrupt.” It ended up having to get bailed out anyway, but it marked the beginning of the pattern of concessionary bargaining that became characteristic of the Administration Caucus.

That morphed over the course of the ’80s into this rhetoric of “labor-management partnership,” which took a variety of forms, one of which was adopting the Japanese-style “team concept.” There was more rhetoric of working together to create win-win situations and that kind of stuff. It was really a way of institutionalizing concessionary bargaining, and it marked a new era of UAW leadership collaborating with management to worsen the wages, benefits, and working conditions of autoworkers.

There was pushback to this in the ’80s that came in the form of something called the New Directions Caucus, which was small but significant. The leading figure here was Jerry Tucker, who came out of St Louis, Missouri, and was able to rise through the ranks of the UAW despite his opposition to the Administration Caucus.

He was a dissident, in the same vein as Shawn Fain, and was able to win election to the directorship of UAW Region 5, which covered a lot of the western part of the country. He was this lone voice speaking out against concessions, against the team concept. He would come to Labor Notes conferences and talk about this.

New Directions was able to hang on into the ’90s, but Tucker was removed from office, and it wasn’t able to make a lot of headway. Nonetheless, New Directions continued that tradition of standing up against the Administration Caucus, and standing for a vision of unionism that it rightly viewed as more in tune with the founding ethos of the union.

After New Directions fades, some veterans of the movement continue to keep the flame alive with a small group called the Autoworkers Caravan, but they were not able to exert meaningful power in the union. There’s certain flashes of militancy, again related to this strangely persistent, organic rank-and-file militancy that continues to bubble up now and then.

But organized opposition to the Administration Caucus remains pretty nonexistent until the auto bailouts of 2009. This is the beginning of the end, where the union gives away the store and introduces tiers, which continue to proliferate in the subsequent years. As is often the case with one-party states, the initial generation that is forged in the flames of struggle might be a dynamic force and won’t forget where they came from — but in subsequent generations, that legacy of the initial struggle wears off and the leadership layer becomes much more complacent and corrupt.

That’s what happened in the UAW. In the mid-2010s, it really caught up to the union, and the leadership was caught engaging in the most cartoonish versions of union corruption you can think of. Straight out of a union buster’s playbook: the cigars, the champagne, the suitcases of cash. There were union leaders getting payoffs in exchange for agreeing to contract concessions.

That was exposed, and you had a number of the top leadership do prison time, including two of the former presidents. That was the straw that broke the camel’s back; it created an opening.

But the mere fact of having a corruption scandal that challenges the leadership doesn’t mean that things are going to change — you need a viable alternative. The corruption scandal in itself could easily result in members’ cynicism and withdrawal from the union. That’s where UAWD comes in.

There are two points about UAWD to recognize. Number one is that the new leadership and the strike that we’re seeing would not be possible without UAWD. Number two, which is an equally important point to make, is that UAWD itself would not be possible without the generations of previous efforts to challenge the power of the Administration Caucus, because they created a layer of veterans who were a key part of what went into building the caucus. It wasn’t starting from scratch in 2019.