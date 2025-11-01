The UAE Isn’t Neutral In The Sudan Peace Process

As Sudanese civilians endure the third year of a devastating war between the national army and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) militia, yet another round of peace talks is underway. The latest effort, led by the so-called Quad—comprising the United States, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and the United Arab Emirates—has been hailed by some as a sign of hope.

But optimism must be tempered by reality. The UAE, widely recognized as the principal backer of the RSF, cannot credibly serve as a neutral mediator. Its deep financial and military support for the militia has fueled the very conflict it now claims to help resolve. Far from promoting peace, Abu Dhabi may be using the negotiations as leverage to entrench its influence and secure its strategic and economic interests in Sudan. Until this fundamental contradiction is addressed, any agreement reached risks legitimizing the violence rather than ending it.

The Rapid Support Forces, or RSF, emerged in 2013 as the Sudanese government’s attempt to rebrand the notorious Janjaweed militia. What was presented as a force for counterinsurgency in Darfur and South Kordofan quickly evolved into something far darker. By 2017, the Sudanese parliament had granted the RSF legal status—an act that effectively legitimized brutality. Since then, the group has been accused of committing some of the most heinous human rights abuses in Sudan’s modern history: burning villages, executing civilians, raping women, and silencing journalists. Hospitals, mosques, and schools have not been spared. Behind the bureaucratic façade of “security operations” lies a campaign of terror that has left deep scars on Sudanese society.

Indeed, the UAE isn’t neutral and merely seeking to advance its interests through the RSF militia. For example, for years, it has been supporting the militia with money, arms, and foreign mercenaries. The UAE also defamed the Sudanese armed forces by falsely accusing it without providing solid evidence that they transferred ammunition through its airport, in addition to delegitimizing the sudanese government, which was accepted by the UN and the International community. The UAE also exerted economic pressure on Sudan by banning cargo ships from to its ports. Moreover, the UAE never adhered to the repeated calls to end the siege of El-Fashir city by the RSF militia, where millions are suffering and starving to death for more than a year and a half.

The United Arab Emirates’ participation in the Sudan peace process appears less about achieving genuine reconciliation and more about salvaging its tarnished international image. Having provided consistent financial and military backing to the RSF militia, the UAE now seeks to use the peace talks as a platform to whitewash its role in the conflict. Its calls for a truce conveniently align with the RSF’s need to regroup after suffering major defeats in Khartoum and central Sudan.

If the Quad is serious about ending the war and securing lasting peace, it must begin by addressing the contradictions within its own ranks. That means holding the UAE accountable and demanding that it immediately halt all military support to the RSF militia.

ZNetwork is funded solely through the generosity of its readers. Donate