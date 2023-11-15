The True Cost Of Billionaire Philanthropy

The news is full of stories about billionaires giving huge gifts to charity. Yet for all but the most generous, their giving is nowhere close to keeping up with the growth in their wealth.

While some are making an earnest effort to give back, others appear to be using charity to enhance their public image, their political voice, and even the protection of their assets. The billionaires who have taken the Giving Pledge — a promise to give away half of their wealth during their lifetimes or in their wills — offer examples of all of this.

Below, we share some highlights from our recent work on the pitfalls of top-heavy giving — and what to do about them. You can find a lot more detail in the full version.