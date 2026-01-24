The Siege of Rojava

Through the actions of regional and international hegemonic powers, the Middle East is being reshaped once again, a century after its last major reordering. The genocide in Gaza and the political elimination of Hamas, the intelligence-driven operations in Lebanon that have crippled Hezbollah, and finally the rapid overthrow of the Assad government by HTS under the leadership of the Salafi jihadist Mohammed al-Jolani, whose past is rooted in Al-Qaeda in Iraq, ISIS and Jabhat al-Nusra, mark a new phase of regional transformation. The process that began with Hamas’ attack on Israel on 7 October 2023 has continued with the dismantling of Iran’s so-called “axis of resistance.” Step by step, the focus appears to be shifting toward Iraq’s Hashd al-Shaabi forces and ultimately toward Iran itself. Scenarios are now openly discussed in which all ISIS elements are reorganized under the Damascus regime into a Sunni jihadist army to be used against Shiite communities in Iraq. This points to the likelihood of new massacres and an even deeper humanitarian catastrophe.

What some commentators describe as cold and calculated chess moves is, in reality, a state of collective madness of war crimes akin to genocide, where tens of thousands of civilians have lost their lives.

In a region where forced displacement, executions, abductions, sexual violence, and the desecration of bodies have become normalized, new atrocities emerged with the establishment of an HTS-centered jihadist regime in Damascus. Following the regime change, armed groups aligned with the new authority carried out continuous attacks, kidnappings, and acts of violence against Alawite communities along Syria’s coastal region. According to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR), at least 1,068 civilians were killed in these attacks, which began on 6 March 2025.

In July 2025, after the circulation of an audio recording allegedly insulting the Prophet Muhammad and attributed to a Druze cleric, armed Sunni jihadist groups affiliated with Damascus launched attacks against Druze communities in Suwayda. Reports stated that at least 196 people were executed in mass killings, including 28 women, 8 children, and one elderly person. According to SOHR, between 15 and 22 July, 1,311 people were killed, including 637 Druze and 104 civilians.

With the support and approval of regional and international powers, these same forces turned their weapons to Kurdish neighborhoods in Aleppo on 6 January 2026, and soon after, towards the entire territory of the Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria, known as Rojava. These unilateral attacks and the humanitarian crisis they created have largely gone uncovered in the international media. Instead, they are often portrayed as clashes in which both sides are equally aggressive.

The chronology below illustrates how the siege on Rojava gradually intensified, by examining the attacks and humanitarian devastation launched by Sunni jihadist forces loyal to Damascus on two Kurdish neighborhoods in Aleppo in January 2026.

1 January | Violence escalates

Violence intensified in areas controlled by Sunni jihadist forces aligned with Damascus. In December, 181 people, including women and children, were killed, and a mass grave was discovered in Aleppo.

2 to 4 January | Talks on “integration” with Damascus

The Autonomous Administration announced that contacts with the Damascus regime regarding military integration were ongoing and that high-level meetings were being planned. It was also announced that schools in the Kurdish neighborhoods of Aleppo, which had been closed on 30 December 2025 due to fuel shortages and an ongoing blockade, would reopen on 4 January 2026.

5 to 6 January | Damascus and Israel reach an understanding under US mediation

Damascus and Israeli delegations reached an understanding in Paris under US mediation. At the same time, talks between Turkey and Damascus accelerated. On 6 January, Sunni jihadist forces aligned with Damascus launched a large-scale attack on Kurdish neighborhoods in Aleppo. Civilians were targeted with heavy weapons, and the neighborhoods were besieged.

7 to 8 January | Civilian infrastructure targeted, humanitarian crisis deepens

The Damascus regime declared the Kurdish neighborhoods legitimate military targets. The Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) stated that it had no military presence in Aleppo and had withdrawn under a public agreement, transferring security to the Internal Security Forces. Osman Hospital in Ashrafiyah was directly bombed, and disabled from service, and health workers were executed. Many Sunni jihadist groups on the international sanctions lists participated in assaults under the name of the transitional government. The Turkish Ministry of Defense stated that Turkey would provide support if the Damascus regime requested. Statements from the European Union were limited to calls for restraint.

9 January | EU aid to Damascus

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Antonio Costa met Ahmed al-Sharaa in Damascus. Von der Leyen announced a 722 million dollar aid package. On the same day, Khalid Fecir Hospital in Sheikh Maqsoud was also heavily attacked and hit at least seven times by reconnaissance aircraft and heavy weapons.

10 January | Attack on the body of a Kurdish woman fighter

A humanitarian aid convoy was blocked by Sunni jihadist forces aligned with Damascus, and safe corridors were not opened. Images circulated showing jihadist fighters throwing the body of a Kurdish woman fighter from a building while chanting religious slogans.

11 to 12 January | Ceasefire and civilian losses

A ceasefire and the evacuation of civilians were announced through international mediators. Local sources reported that women were taken to mosques, men to unknown locations, and that more than 271 people were missing.

13 to 14 January | Attacks spread to eastern Aleppo

The Israeli army shelled the areas around Abdin and Koya in Daraa, in parallel with its advances in the Quneitra countryside in southern Syria. At the same time, Sunni jihadist forces aligned with Damascus, with Turkish support, moved to the east of Aleppo and bombed Deir Hafir and the town of Meskene near Tabqa.

15 January | The heavy toll in Aleppo

The Turkish Ministry of Defense reiterated its support for the Damascus regime. According to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, at least 120,000 people were displaced from the neighborhoods of Sheikh Maqsoud, Ashrafiyah and Beni Zed, and human rights organizations reported more than 500 missing persons. Ilham Ahmed, Co-Chair of the Foreign Relations Department of the Autonomous Administration, presented documentation detailing how the attacks were carried out, the forces that participated in them, and the war crimes that were committed.

16 to 17 January | SDF withdraws east of the Euphrates, clashes continue

US President Donald Trump announced the creation of a Gaza Peace Council. The SDF stated that it would reposition its forces to the east of the Euphrates. Despite this decision, attacks by Sunni jihadist forces aligned with Damascus continued. The Imrali delegation of the DEM Party stated that Abdullah Öcalan viewed the escalation in Syria as an attempt to sabotage the process of Peace and Democratic Society.

18 January | Jihadist attacks spread

The attacks launched by Sunni jihadist forces aligned with Damascus spread to Tabqa, Tishrin, Mansura, Raqqa and the countryside of Deir ez-Zor. The Autonomous Administration declared general mobilization. On the same day, Damascus announced that a 14-point agreement and a comprehensive ceasefire had been reached with the SDF. The SDF stated that to prevent a major civil war, it had decided to withdraw from Raqqa and Deir ez-Zor and would talk to the Damascus regime.

19 January | Attacks continue despite ceasefire, ISIS prisoners released

Despite the ceasefire, attacks continued. The SDF announced that Shaddadi Prison, which holds thousands of ISIS detainees, had fallen under the control of Sunni jihadist groups aligned with Damascus, and footage showed ISIS prisoners being released. It was reported that more than 10,000 civilians were displaced from Raqqa to Hasakah. Iraqi Shiite leader Muqtada al-Sadr warned that the conflict could spread to Iraq. President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and President Donald Trump held a phone call that included discussions on ISIS and the prisons in Syria. The SDF stated that the Damascus regime was demanding total surrender and that it had therefore decided to resist. The Damascus regime invoked the Quranic chapter al-Anfal to declare a conquest against the Kurds.

20 January | Hasakah and Kobane under blockade

More than 25,000 people fled from Raqqa and Tabqa toward Hasakah within 48 hours, and around 500 people were reported missing or forcibly disappeared. Civilians attempting to reach Hasakah were attacked by forces aligned with Damascus. The SDF stated that the Damascus regime imposed a blockade on Hasakah and Kobane and launched heavy attacks. The SDF also announced that it had withdrawn from Hol Camp due to attacks by Sunni jihadist forces and the failure of international forces to fulfill their responsibilities. The Damascus regime declared another ceasefire, while the SDF reported continued violations.

President Trump claimed he had prevented ISIS prisoners from escaping and shared a message that he said was sent by President Macron. US diplomat Tom Barrack stated that a centralized authority had been re-established in Syria, that the SDF’s role as the primary force against ISIS had largely ended, and that the Damascus regime was ready to take over the security of ISIS prisons and camps.

21 January | Military buildup

Protests were held across Kurdistan and in many European cities against the attacks on Rojava. Thousands of people displaced from Afrin, Shahba, Raqqa, and Tabqa took refuge in the Jazira Canton, sheltering in schools and mosques. The SDF reported systematic ceasefire violations in the Jazira and Kobane regions. ISIS flags were reported to have been raised again at the entrance to Raqqa. Turkey deployed tanks and artillery to the Kobane Suruc border line.

22 January | Humanitarian disaster warning

According to nine separate sources who spoke to Reuters, the attacks carried out by the Damascus regime against North and East Syria were approved by the United States, Israel, and Turkey at the meeting held in Paris in early January.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) issued a warning of a “humanitarian catastrophe” in Kobane, which is under siege by the Turkish state and Sunni jihadist forces aligned with Damascus. It condemned the international community’s silence.

In a video said to have been recorded in Raqqa, which is under the control of the Damascus regime, a severed braid claimed to belong to a YPJ woman fighter was shown. The footage sparked anger and outrage in many parts of the world. Kurdish and Yazidi women launched a solidarity campaign on social media using the hashtag #kezi (braid).

23 January | ISIS prisoners released

US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth stated that non-Iraqi ISIS detainees would be temporarily held in Iraq. Sunni jihadist forces aligned with Damascus released hundreds of ISIS prisoners from al-Aktan prison in Raqqa.

Conclusion

The events that took place between 1 and 23 January 2026 show that the attacks against Rojava are part of a plan by global and regional powers to reshape the Middle East. What began with assaults on Kurdish neighborhoods in Aleppo has evolved into a multi-layered siege strategy that aims not only to dismantle the Rojava model but also to carry out a systematic destruction targeting the very existence of the Kurdish people. The horrific images coming from the region demonstrate that the crimes ISIS committed against humanity, particularly against the Kurdish people in 2014, are being re-enacted today.

The silence of international actors, along with direct or indirect approval of certain powers, has created the conditions for this destruction and the continuation of these crimes. What is happening in Rojava today is not only about one region; it is a clear indication of the kind of violent order shaping the future of the Middle East. The attacks on prisons holding ISIS detainees under SDF control, and the footage showing the release of these prisoners by forces aligned with the Damascus regime, provide serious evidence that a new Sunni jihadist army is being formed by uniting ISIS elements under the umbrella of the Damascus regime. These developments mark an extremely dangerous threshold, signaling that the Middle East is being pushed towards far wider humanitarian catastrophes and new waves of war.