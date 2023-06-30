The New Left-Wing Coalition’s Challenge in the Spanish Elections

That is also why the meeting “Peace, Fights, Left, Right – In Italy and in Europe” we held here in Italy, as transform! europe and transform! Italia, was very important for us and for myself.

What do you think of the discussion on Italy that we held in this meeting?

In transform! europe we have been thinking for a long time about advancing a reflection on the Italian question. For us, it is not possible to imagine a Europe and a European left without an Italian presence. This is something in which the whole transform! Europe network believes. I and the Spanish left as a whole have an enormous point of reference in the Italian left, both at the theoretical level and in terms of the great leaders who are part of the political culture of many countries in Europe. It is very difficult to imagine a design for Europe without there being an Italian proposal. This is why we thought that any initiative that would help to open up dialogue, to create bridges to build an Italian alternative for the European elections, or at least to talk about it, seemed important to us. We are here to help a little, as transform! Italia is doing, to get lots of people talking to each other, at a very particular time in Europe and in the history of Italy.

I don’t know if I have misunderstood — I don’t think so — but it seems to me that among all the people and in all the different inclinations that I have heard, there has been a great deal of common ground. From Michele Santoro’s proposal to the political representatives who participated, it didn’t seem as if people were talking different languages, and I am not naive — I understand when there are things going on in between the lines.

So, I think that a possibility of unity — and as I see it, this is a historic necessity — can be opened up, so that the Italian left can make it back to the European Parliament. Of course, that must happen in the way the Italians decide, and it is not my role to choose. But I’d gladly associate myself with the words of Manon Aubry. Speaking as co-chair of the left-wing group in the European Parliament, at the meeting she told us that a European left without an Italian presence is incomplete, as if it was missing an arm, or a piece of its brain, I would say. So, I think it would be good if we put all our efforts into ensuring that there are voices from the Italian left in the European Parliament next year.

Transform! europe has also organised three days of meetings, seminars and workshops with the evocative title Future Factory. Can you tell us what the intention is and why it was held here in Rome?

The intention is to challenge capitalism’s dystopian future with our own future. Contemporary capitalism denies the possibility not only of an alternative, but of a different non-capitalist future. The famous line that it is “easier to imagine the end of the world than the end of capitalism” is not the truth. So, the idea behind our initiative is that we can indeed fight for the future. That is why we wanted to organise a “factory” to think about a different future, starting from various themes of academic thought. This means a contest over the future, with the creation of new utopias, the return of utopia, rethinking the possibility of different worlds. Faced with climate change, the struggle of women and of course the struggle the working class, faced with a new use of time and digital capitalism, we need new ideas to share. Those ideas are something we need, and they need to be very advanced. This was the original idea of the Future Factory.

The war in Ukraine has imposed the need to focus our efforts on analysing the situation of refugees from war and security policies, which is at the heart of what we are discussing and which we originally planned to do in Sarajevo as a symbolic act.