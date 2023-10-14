The Labor Voices Opposing U.S. Military Support for Gaza Siege

After destroying roads, entire blocks and other infrastructure, the Israeli military ordered the entire population of northern Gaza — 1.1 million civilians — to evacuate to the south within 24 hours, something the United Nations says would be ​“impossible.”

A growing chorus of human rights organizations, including Amnesty International, Human Rights Watch and the Israeli group B’Tselem, have said the Israeli government has embedded the conditions of apartheid and many have been sounding the alarm about the growing humanitarian crisis in Gaza — which has been under a land, air and sea blockade enforced by the Israeli military since 2007. ​“Military action, total war, expulsion, and carpet bombing will not solve anything. They will make things worse. The immediate priority should be a ceasefire,” tweeted Jehad Abusalim, co-editor of Light in Gaza: Writings Born of Fire. Many have also warned about the dire situation in the occupied West Bank, where Israeli settlers have been violent and frequently attacked Palestinians. The scope and impact of Hamas’s attack was unprecedented and hundreds of Israeli civilians, including children, were killed. Some organizations and social movement groups, and even the brother of slain Israeli Hayim Katsman, are urging that the killing of Israeli civilians should not be used to justify more civilian deaths.

The UE represents roughly 35,000 workers and Dinkelaker says the provisions about Israel are important in light of ongoing violence. ​“By saying, ​‘Hey we’re going to back [Israel] no matter what with military support,’ that seems to be the wrong message,” he says.

It’s not military invasion that people in the U.S. are most endangered by, but rather, the ​“failure to provide living wage jobs, affordable healthcare, education, housing, and necessary social services as human rights,” the resolution states.

Less than a month ago, on September 21, a resolution was passed at the UE’s national convention calling for the United States to end military aid to Israel, citing the urgent need to end the Israeli occupation of the West Bank and the siege of Gaza. Titled ​“For Jobs, Peace and a Pro-Worker Foreign Policy,” the resolution also calls for a reduction of the U.S. military budget, an end to sanctions on Venezuela, and steps toward a ​“world free of nuclear weapons.”

With rare exceptions, both Republicans and Democrats are almost entirely showing unconditional support for Israel, and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen says she is weighing new sanctions on Iran, in a political atmosphere some observers have compared to the post-9/11 U.S. climate of pro-war jingoism. In addition to the roughly $3.3 billion in aid the United States gives the Israeli government annually, Biden pledged at a press conference on Tuesday to increase U.S. support for the Israeli government’s war, with no requirement that it show any restraint in its killing of Palestinians and tactics of collective punishment.

Some high-profile U.S. politicians have overtly called for or justified the mass killings of Palestinians. In a Fox News interview on Tuesday, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) said, ​“We are in a religious war here, I am with Israel. Whatever the hell you have to do to defend yourselves; level the place.” White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said on Thursday that calls for a ceasefire are ​“repugnant” and ​“disgraceful.”

This bipartisan support comes despite calls from many in the international community — including a number of Jewish groups — that a real end to the violence, and true safety for everyone, requires addressing its root causes. ​“The Israeli government may have just declared war, but its war on Palestinians started over 75 years ago,” according to a statement from Jewish Voice for Peace, a group that is arguing that Hamas’s targeting of Israeli civilians should not be used to justify more killings. The statement continued: ​“Israeli apartheid and occupation — and United States complicity in that oppression — are the source of all this violence. Reality is shaped by when you start the clock.” In a statement released this week, the Jewish anti-occupation group IfNotNow asserted that, ​“Our grief is not a weapon, our pain is not an excuse.”

Joining them are several prominent Israeli Jews, including award-winning Haaretz columnist Gideon Levy, who blamed the Hamas attack on ​“Israeli arrogance; the idea that we can do whatever we like, that we’ll never pay the price and be punished for it,” and Knesset member Ofer Cassif, who called Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government ​“a fascist government.” The Haaretz editorial board, one of Israel’s leading newspapers, also published an article just a day after the violence began declaring that ​“Netanyahu Bears Responsibility for This Israel-Gaza War.”

At its recent national convention, the UE also renewed a position it has held since 2015, which is an endorsement of the Palestinian civil society call for Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) of Israel, a strategy that aims to peacefully pressure the Israeli government and its citizens to end the occupation and system of apartheid. While in a different context, the strategy in part draws inspiration from similar pressure tactics used to oppose apartheid in South Africa. At least 35 states have passed laws, resolutions or executive orders to ban or discourage BDS.

Alan Hart started as a rank-and-file UE member before joining the union’s staff until he retired in 2017. He played a lead role in drafting the 2015 BDS resolution.

“UE has never been afraid to speak out on foreign policy issues,” he explains, ​“and has always taken a position that labor should have its own foreign policy — labor shouldn’t fall behind corporations and politicians.” Hart, who is not speaking on behalf of the UE in an official capacity, says resolutions opposing U.S. aid to Israel can be helpful, because when members speak out on the issue, they know the union is behind them. ​“UE people show up at demos in support of Palestine, and we do it knowing that our union supports that,” Hart says. ​“They show up with UE banners and UE signs. Not every local in the union is involved in this, but it’s the union’s position, so people feel authorized to do this, and we feel like we’re doing the right thing.”