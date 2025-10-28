The Illusion Of a Ceasefire: Gaza Still Under Continuous Genocide

Despite the announcement of a deal between the Palestinian resistance movement and the Israeli regime, the latter continues to violate the ceasefire provisions. The world treats the ceasefire as if the genocide has ended, but the reality on the ground tells a different story: Gaza is in ruins; and starvation, displacement, and death continue as deliberate tools of genocide. This so-called ceasefire exists only in rhetoric; genocide continues while diplomatic actors debate who allegedly broke the deal.

From the start, Trump’s plan was partial, deceptive, and designed to serve the Israeli regime’s colonial project. Netanyahu secured only the first stage to ensure prisoner returns while maintaining full control over Gaza. Acting as both judge and facilitator, backed by the US, he exploits the deal to entrench domination and deflect blame. The Israeli regime alternates between violating and re-entering the deal at will, declaring it will “respond firmly to any violation,” as a cover to continue its genocide.

On 10 October, a supposed ceasefire was declared across the Gaza Strip. While the Israeli regime temporarily stopped bombardments, it immediately threatened to resume attacks if the Palestinian resistance movement allegedly broke the deal or delayed any of the demands. Waves of airstrikes had already struck Rafah, Khan Younis, Jabalia, and central Gaza, killing at least 97 Palestinians and injuring more than 230. Simultaneously, the Israeli regime continues to block humanitarian aid and UNRWA and keeps the Rafah crossing with Egypt closed, tightening the siege and deepening the humanitarian collapse.

Under the ceasefire terms, 600 aid trucks were meant to enter Gaza daily, yet only 986 have entered since the deal began, less than one-sixth of what was agreed on. This deliberate obstruction, aimed at evading its ceasefire obligations, exposes the Israeli regime’s ongoing manipulation of humanitarian aid to sustain its domination.

By preventing the entry of international technical and specialized teams and proper equipment and vehicles to extract Israeli prisoners’ bodies, the Israeli regime obstructs the implementation of the deal. It then spreads false allegations that the Palestinian resistance movement has breached the agreement to justify its crimes of ongoing bombardments, starvation and weaponization of aid.

At the same time, the Israeli regime maintains its ban on UNRWA, preventing the Agency from carrying out essential operations and fails to meet the needed amounts of humanitarian aid. Food, shelter, and healthcare are urgently needed in Gaza and must never be used as leverage or conditioned on the delivery of bodies or any other political demand. This deliberate obstruction denies Palestinians access to the aid and services they are entitled to from UNRWA – the most capable distributor and organizer of relief, further weaponizing starvation and aid as tools of domination and genocide.

Global hypocrisy is clearer than ever. Western powers continue to excuse and normalize the Israeli regime’s crimes. The EU foreign policy chief recently announced a pause in efforts to suspend the Israeli regime’s preferential trade status, at the very moment when sanctions are most urgently needed. Having the “threat of sanctions remains on the table” is not enough and has proven ineffective, exposing that states never intended genuine action. Instead, states are hiding behind diplomacy and evading their obligations with empty rhetoric and symbolic gestures.

Meanwhile, the US continues to shield and empower the Israeli regime and its ongoing crimes. Even as reports confirmed ongoing bombardment during the supposed ceasefire, the US State Department claimed there were “credible reports indicating an imminent ceasefire violation by Hamas against the people of Gaza.” Such statements invert reality, reinforce double standards, and protect the perpetrator, while entrenching US participation in the continuation of the genocide. With Trump’s sole focus on keeping the deal in place, rather than immediately ending the genocide, he effectively justifies and enables any violations carried out by the Israeli regime.

States must end their complicity and impose political, economic, and military sanctions, not just announce them as a threat. Governments are legally and morally obligated under the Genocide Convention to act collectively – by invoking the Uniting for Peace resolution – and individually to stop the ongoing genocide and ensure accountability. This includes the immediate reinstatement of UNRWA in the Gaza Strip, restoring and ensuring its full funding, guaranteeing full operational access, protecting its staff and facilities, and ensuring the continuation of its core programs essential for Palestinians. Anything less sustains the Israeli regime and enables its crimes.

Global solidarity movements must continue to mobilize public pressure to hold states and institutions accountable for their legal and moral obligations. They must coordinate campaigns targeting complicit governments and corporations, expose and challenge the networks of impunity, and demand attention and an end to the genocide in Gaza.