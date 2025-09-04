On Thursday 4 and Friday 5 September, The Gaza Tribunal will be taking place in London.

Sept. 1, 2025

This landmark two-day event will bring together witnesses, experts, scholars and political figures to examine and give testimonies on Britain’s complicity in Israeli war crimes in Gaza.

The Gaza Tribunal will be overseen by our founder Jeremy Corbyn MP, author and academic Professor Neve Gordon and international law lecturer Dr Shahd Hammouri.

We will hear dozens of contributions, including from UN Special Rapporteurs Francesca Albanese, Paula Gaviria Betancur and Pedro Arrojo-Agudo, Palestine Solidarity Campaign director Ben Jamal, Richard Burgon MP, Palestine Deep Dive’s Matt Kennard, Mark Smith – a civil servant who bravely quit his role over Britain’s export licences to Israel, and many more as we gather evidence to establish and expose the deep ties between the British government and the atrocities that we have seen unfolding in Gaza over the past two years.

Below is the full running order of The Gaza Tribunal:

Day 1 of The Gaza Tribunal begins at 10AM on Thursday 4 September. You can watch live here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=m3unMeGSQ3g

Day 2 of The Gaza Tribunal begins at 10AM on Friday 5 September. You can watch live here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ezu5OozxzYM

Whilst the British government and its ministers refuse to accept or acknowledge their role in some of humanity’s greatest crimes, it is up to us – the people – to hold them to account.