Close Menu
    Donate
    Login
    Britain Featured Law, Crime, & Justice Palestine & Israel

    The Gaza Tribunal

    panel and witnesses confirmed
    By Z ArticleNo Comments2 Mins Read
    Source: Originally published by Z. Feel free to share widely.

    On Thursday 4 and Friday 5 September, The Gaza Tribunal will be taking place in London.

    Sept. 1, 2025

    This landmark two-day event will bring together witnesses, experts, scholars and political figures to examine and give testimonies on Britain’s complicity in Israeli war crimes in Gaza.

    The Gaza Tribunal will be overseen by our founder Jeremy Corbyn MP, author and academic Professor Neve Gordon and international law lecturer Dr Shahd Hammouri.

    We will hear dozens of contributions, including from UN Special Rapporteurs Francesca Albanese, Paula Gaviria Betancur and Pedro Arrojo-Agudo, Palestine Solidarity Campaign director Ben JamalRichard Burgon MP, Palestine Deep Dive’s Matt KennardMark Smith – a civil servant who bravely quit his role over Britain’s export licences to Israel, and many more as we gather evidence to establish and expose the deep ties between the British government and the atrocities that we have seen unfolding in Gaza over the past two years.

    Below is the full running order of The Gaza Tribunal:

    GAZA TRIBUNAL HEADER (9)
    GAZA TRIBUNAL HEADER (10)
    GAZA TRIBUNAL HEADER (14)
    GAZA TRIBUNAL HEADER (12)
    GAZA TRIBUNAL HEADER (13)

    Day 1 of The Gaza Tribunal begins at 10AM on Thursday 4 September. You can watch live here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=m3unMeGSQ3g

    Day 2 of The Gaza Tribunal begins at 10AM on Friday 5 September. You can watch live here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ezu5OozxzYM

    Whilst the British government and its ministers refuse to accept or acknowledge their role in some of humanity’s greatest crimes, it is up to us – the people – to hold them to account.

    For all press and media enquiries, please contact [email protected]

    ZNetwork is funded solely through the generosity of its readers.

    Donate

    Related Posts

    Donate

    The Gaza Tribunal, is a two-day event that will bring together witnesses, experts, scholars and political figures to examine and give testimonies on Britain’s complicity in Israeli war crimes in Gaza.

    Leave A Reply

    Topic

    Place

    Type

    About

    Subscribe

    All the latest from Z, directly to your inbox.

    Institute for Social and Cultural Communications, Inc. is a 501(c)3 non-profit.

    Our EIN# is #22-2959506. Your donation is tax-deductible to the extent allowable by law.

    We do not accept funding from advertising or corporate sponsors.  We rely on donors like you to do our work.

    SUPPORT OUR WORK
    ZNetwork: Left News, Analysis, Vision & Strategy

    Subscribe

    All the latest from Z, directly to your inbox.

    Subscribe

    Join the Z Community – receive event invites, announcements, a Weekly Digest, and opportunities to engage.