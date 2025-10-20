The Frog Abides: We The People Are Pissed

Just like smarmy tiny MAGA Mike warned, up to eight million Marxists, terrorists, Hamas fighters and other patriots – along with hordes of radical inflatable frogs, chickens, unicorns, bananas – stormed America’s streets to march, sing, dance, feel “joyful and connected,” not get arrested, and flaunt brutal hilarious signs slamming the evil idiots now unimaginably in power; in response, their idiot leader posted a grotesque AI video of himself in a crown and fighter jet dropping shit on his own citizens. What a day.

Despite a suddenly silent GOP after their incendiary drivel about a “hate America” rally – which organizers said saw RSVPs more than double – the mood of No Kings’ over 2,700 rallies was jubilant. Many said it felt like a giant block party, and it was giant: Protests in small towns and big cities in all 50 states – yes Alaska! – drew two million more people than the first No Kings, and 14 times more than both Trump’s inauguration crowds combined. (What a loser.) Among Dem pols was Chicago Mayor Johnson: “We will not bend, we will not bow, we will not cower.” Global rallies included London, Berlin, Vancouver, Mexico, a sole patriot in Estonia: “One person, one pebble is all it takes to start a landslide. Sir, thank you for your service.” The message, organizers said, was clear: “America will not be ruled by fear, force, or one man’s power grab.”

In New York City, over 300,000 people packed Times Square. In D.C., over 200,000 streamed through the National Mall, with one contingent carrying a massive Constitution. Chicago saw “an astonishingly large crowd,” San Francisco formed a giant human banner, crowds overflowed the Boston Common, the other Portland was flooded with protesters – historically aptly, with many frogs visible among them after organizers began giving out free costumes. Many Dems turned up. BStartlingly, among over seven million terrorists gathering in thousands of locations, there were reportedly “zero protest-related arrests.” There were also zero sightings of ICE, because they only appear where they can grab people with zero oversight or opposition. One observer: “They know. We know. It’s all illegal. Fourth Amendment. They are cowards is what they are.”

The signs, as always, were fabulous: History Has Its Eyes On Us. Trump Is the Enemy Within. This Sucks. Fuck Nazis. Nice Oligarchy You Got There: Would Be A Shame If Anything Happened To It. Fascists Are Losers. Impeach Trump Again. Stop Pretending Your Racism Is Patriotism. Know Your Parasites: Dog Tick, Deer Tick, Lunatick. Uncle Scam: Dissent Is Patriotic. So Many Things, So Little Sign. We Thought This Was Going To Be Bad But Holy Shit. Unicorns Against Fascism. Fight Truth Decay. Elect A Rapist, Expect To Be Fucked. This Is My Resisting Bitch Face. Not A Terrorist, Just A Former Republican. Attention, Clean Up On Aisle USA: Orange Stain. I Pray Big Beautiful Bill Will Be the Name of Trump’s Cellmate. (Stephen Miller with horns): Fuck You Pee Wee German. Trump We All Hate You. The Frog Abides.

Republicans, of course, graciously acknowledged their fear-mongering was unjustified bullshit. Just kidding. Hysterical, face-palm-shameless Fox News chyron: “CHAOS ACROSS THE COUNTRY. No Kings Protests Brought Mayhem to Many Cities.” Nancy Mace: “Democrats hit the streets today protesting law and order. Nothing says ‘We care about democracy’ like showing up to a rally sponsored by Communists.” (Jesus, what planet/timeline do these cretins come from?) Trump, ever-astute: “I hear very few people (are) going to be there.” No Kings participants, in contrast, were notably, succinctly eloquent on why they were there. History teacher Ariel Fernandez: “What I tell my students all the time is democracy is a verb. You do it. So I’m here to do it.” An unnamed Black guy in Oakland: “This is the point of America right here.”

Still, the mindless atrocities go on. Customs and Border officials just implemented a new rule requiring airlines to reject “X” sex markers on passports, available since 2022, and impose an “M” or “F” just to make the lives of trans or non-binary people more difficult and/or prevent them from flying internationally; said one, “The more they can keep us confused and freaked out, the more they can do whatever they want.” Unions are filing dozens of lawsuits – with some success – to fight efforts to cut hundreds of thousands of government jobs, strip collective bargaining rights and gut federal agencies. Each suit demonstrates the same thing, said one attorney: “A government willing to break the law just to see if anyone will stop it. It’s governance by impulse..like handing the keys to the country to a group of 12-year-olds. They’ll keep testing the limits until an adult stops them.”

Alas, the adult is definitively, lamentably not their evil idiot leader, who somehow keeps plunging to “a new low, until the next new low.” On Sunday, he said Colombia’s president Gustavo Petro was an “illegal drug dealer,” also “a low-rated and very unpopular leader (pot/kettle) with a fresh mouth toward America” after Petro rightly charged Trump with murder in his latest extra-judicial killing – “It was my great honor to destroy a very large DRUG-CARRYING SUBMARINE” – of a Colombian fisherman Petro said “had no ties to the drug trade,” the 29th U.S. execution of likely innocent poor brown people. Trump brazenly threatened to cut U.S. funds to Colombia and close their “killing fields” or he would, not “nicely.” (With a horse’s head in his bed?) Petro: “I respect (the) culture and people of the USA…The problem is with Trump, not the USA.” Join the large, sorrowful crowd.

On No Kings Day, Trump hid at Mar-A-Lago, where he hosted a $1 million-per-plate fundraiser in his gold-drenched ballroom for MAGA super Pac billionaires during a government shutdown. Then he went online and shared several AI videos, each more puerile and bizarre. In one, he and J.D. wear crowns as Dem leaders wear sombreros (again). Then he has a crown and sword as Dems bow down to him. Finally, piloting a “King Trump” fighter jet, he drops a massive load of shit on protesters below. Ha! Good one! Talk about presidential leadership! Let the American people and Billy Bragg –– who were all bigly not amused – eat shit! CNN host Manu Raju: “I don’t really know what to say (except) this is the President of the United States.” Maybe say this: “History will be kind to the first Republicans who meaningfully say ‘enough.’” Or this: “Fuck you, you fucking fuck.” Or this: “Every day is No Kings Day.”