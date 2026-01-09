The Deepening Labor Crisis and Myanmar Election

Workers in Yangon’s industrial zones are enduring severe, long-term economic losses driven by a stark disparity between basic salaries and the actual cost of living. Although the minimum daily wage was legally increased to MMK 7,800 (equivalent to US$ 1.95 with market exchange rate) for an eight-hour workday effective 1 October 2025, this is often presented as a base wage of only MMK 4,800 plus a daily allowance of MMK 3,000. Crucially, this MMK 3,000 daily allowance does not apply to small businesses with fewer than 10 employees. Despite this adjustment, compliance remains largely unverified, casting doubt on whether workplaces are actually providing workers with their full financial entitlements.

This economic instability is compounded by a prevailing culture of exploitative and demeaning labor practices, as recently reported by Myanmar Labour News and its partners (external link). Workers face systemic wage theft and financial coercion, including forced monetary collections under the guise of “homage fees” for superiors, arbitrary cuts to bonuses, and salary deductions based on alleged errors in production counts. Management frequently utilizes administrative tactics to reduce pay, such as forcing workers into demotions or transfers to justify salary cuts, engaging in wage discrimination and denying leave entitlements. These financial penalties are often accompanied by forced labor, including unpaid overtime and mandatory Sunday work without compensation.

The desperation is vividly expressed by a 28-year-old male factory worker, who responded to a question about the ILO decision:

“Commodity prices have risen, and since you can’t leave the country, getting a job inside has become extremely difficult. If that happens… people will do whatever they feel like doing. They will commit robberies, they will steal. But if they don’t do things like that, their livelihoods will never be manageable. If this situation could be resolved, we would want it to be resolved. We wish for that. The fact that this has been going on since 2021, for about five years, is a complete nightmare. As for me, I want this to end as soon as possible.”

Beyond financial abuses, the crisis has fueled a rise in child labor. Youths under 18 and children under 16 are being illegally recruited, compelled to contribute to household income due to the economic situation, leading to a worrying loss of educational opportunities. Despite facing unlawful terminations and rights violations, the necessary mechanisms to resolve these disputes are effectively missing, leaving workers without appropriate recourse.