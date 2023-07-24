The Creeping Pervasiveness of Precarious Employment Is No Accident

Taken together, that means that Canada’s employers have only made use of 66 percent of the potential workforce, even as an ever-increasing share is desperately looking for side hustles. Those engaged in these precarious positions typically earn significantly less than those working full-time. The result of this situation is a destructive feedback loop of overwork and idleness — with each reinforcing the other and negatively affecting overall working conditions.

Foster’s book notes Statistics Canada’s finding that 36 percent of the workforce is scrambling to make ends meet with nonstandard and informal work. This finding is especially significant in light of the fact that Canada’s labor force participation rate stands at under 66 percent .

The white-collar precinct of the knowledge economy is also feeling the lurch toward precarity. As a 2023 McMaster University study found , more than 40 percent of people employed in the knowledge or creative sectors are in precarious or vulnerable work. A near majority of these jobs require university degrees.

Earlier this year, a leaked report from the federal government predicted that workers, especially those in the building trades, transportation, manufacturing, and energy sectors, should prepare for another round of “significant labor market disruptions.” These are the sectors that have a reputation for being “safe.” But even the protections in these sectors are being hollowed out. The right wing frequently blames these burgeoning insecurities on green policies, ignoring the larger trend — no matter what change happens, workers lose.

Precarity has long been associated with work in agriculture, educational services, information, culture, recreation, and the broader service sector. However, its influence has extended and continues to affect other industries as well.

Not an Accident

While the rise of precarious work in Canada is due in large part to an industrial shift, from manufacturing- to service-led production in many of Canada’s major cities, that alone is too easy an explanation. It’s essential to note that this trend affects both manufacturing workers and those in the service sector. Moreover, it is not a passive development or an accident: it has been actively fostered and facilitated by specific policy decisions. As Foster notes, “Over the past three decades, there has been a systematic effort to erode the gains made by workers since the post-war period.”

Indeed, rising precarity is a point of pride for Canadian politicians, who are eager to highlight its supposed economic benefits. In 2019, PressProgress reported that the federal government’s investment agency, Invest in Canada, boasted that Canada’s agri-food sector has some of the lowest labor costs in the industrialized world.

A report from the Information and Communications Technology Council observed that

lower Canadian wages have indeed acted as an incentive in the past. This is so much so that even recent strategies like Vancouver’s bid for the second North American headquarters of Amazon hinged on significantly lower wages in Vancouver vs. many US [and Canadian] cities.

The report noted further that many of Canada’s prospective foreign direct investors are “efficiency seeking.” This is to say that they aim “to reduce production costs by gaining access to new technologies or competitively priced inputs and labor.” In 2016, a notably candid example of political acquiescence to this trend was on display when former Liberal finance minister Bill Morneau openly stated that Canadian workers “have to accept” the “job churn” of contract work and insecurity.

As political scientist Leah Vosko has observed , this shift toward insecurity began in the early ’70s, when employers complained that “rigid labor markets” were dragging on their potential profits: “Cracks and fissures in Fordism, and hence in the SER [Standard Employment Relationship] as a normative model of employment, first became apparent in the late 1960s when labor market rigidities were becoming obstacles to global economic growth.”

Economic transfers could provide some relief for the hardships caused by increasing insecurity — but Foster shows that governments at all levels have taken the opposite approach, making precarious workers even more desperate. He notes that eligibility requirements for assistance programs were tightened amid shrinking government revenues in the 1980s. For example, in the early 1970s, Canadian workers had to work a minimum of twenty hours for a minimum of eight weeks per year to qualify for employment insurance (EI). Over time, the eligibility criteria were tightened — the program was attacked for being “too generous” — and, today, workers must work between 420 and 700 hours to attain eligibility. By 2019, as a report from the Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives details, total EI coverage was reduced from 80 percent of all workers to just 42 percent.

EI, along with all of Canada’s social assistance programs, is modeled on the English Poor Laws and has consistently aimed to not be a “disincentive” to work. But this approach has cut supports so drastically that the benefits are hardly worthy of the name. From a high of paying out 75 percent of average earnings to claimants with dependents, the program now covers only 55 percent.

Those locked out of stable work are often blamed for their own insecurity. But given that over one-third of the workforce now faces precarity, it is clearly neither a choice nor an individual problem. It is a consequence of prioritizing profitability over protections and security, leading to suppressed wages and fear among workers. Widespread job insecurity across sectors and provinces is working exactly as intended, restoring profits at the expense of workers’ lives and livelihoods.