The Best Signs and Art of This Year’s Massive May Day Protests

Mayday! Mayday!

From coast to coast, hundreds of thousands of demonstrators flooded streets across the United States to commemorate May Day, also known as International Workers Day, annually observed on the first of the month around the world. This year’s labor rallies, which follow last month’s Hands Off! demonstrations, were heavily focused on immigration, healthcare, trans rights, federal workers, education, and the US-backed Israeli bombardment of Gaza, in a nationwide show of art-filled resistance against the second Trump administration.

In New York City, protesters congregated in Manhattan’s Union Square and Foley Square for rallies organized by The People’s Forum and the American Civil Liberties Union, respectively. The demonstrations called attention first and foremost to workers’ rights, especially with the backdrop of mass layoffs at cultural institutions across the country. But they were also filled to the brim with homemade signs, colorful banners, and elaborate costumes that rebuked Trump’s highly scrutinized expansion of power.

From sharp criticism of mass deportations to hilarious roasts of the president and his billionaire senior advisor, below are some highlights from yesterday’s protests captured by Hyperallergic.

At the makeshift “Gates of Hell” installed at The People’s Forum in Union Square (photo Rhea Nayyar/Hyperallergic)

At the ACLU’s Foley Square rally, one protester donned the signature uniform worn of The Handmaid’s Tale. (photo Maya Pontone/Hyperallergic)

In Foley Square, a protester holds up an anti-Trump sign that speaks for itself. (photo Maya Pontone/Hyperallergic)

Freelance journalist and author Kate Manning brought this homemade sign that both criticized the Republican party’s billionaire tax-breaks as well as called attention to Trump’s controversial tariffs, which have raised the price of egg imports. (photo Maya Pontone/Hyperallergic)

A protester holds a Trump effigy atop a makeshift US Constitution in downtown Manhattan. (photo Maya Pontone/Hyperallergic)

Many protesters called attention to Trump’s mass deportations, which resulted in the mistaken deportation of Kilmar Armando Abrego Garcia to El Salvador. (photo Maya Pontone/Hyperallergic)

Fed up with Elon Musk’s interference in political and economic affairs, one protester calls on Musk’s deportation as the government closes in on undocumented civilians and outspoken permanent residents. (photo Rhea Nayyar/Hyperallergic)

A May Day demonstrator holds up a handmade sign decrying billionaire Elon Musk’s highly scrutinized federal interventions (photo Maya Pontone/Hyperallergic)

A homemade sign compares the president to rotten excrement (photo Maya Pontone/Hyperallergic)

Members of Students for a Democratic Society hold up a banner featuring figures in Palestinian keffiyehs, alluding to the federal government’s crackdown on student protests for Gaza (photo Maya Pontone/Hyperallergic)

A sign that reads “Remove, Reverse, Reclaim” echoes the “Delay, Deny Defend” rallying cry of insurance critics, as well as the words “Deny, Defend, Depose,” which were found on the ammunition that killed healthcare executive Brian Thompson in December. (photo Maya Pontone/Hyperallergic)

Tenant organizers decry the rising rental prices, which have disproportionately affected low-income communities of color in NYC. (photo Maya Pontone/Hyperallergic)

In Foley Square, protester held up a sign alluding to George Orwell’s anti-authoritarism novel 1984 (1949) (photo Maya Pontone/Hyperallergic)

A handmade sign criticizing Trump’s attacks on immigrants and passage of policies that benefit billionaires (photo Maya Pontone/Hyperallergic)

At the front of the ACLU rally, demonstrators carried a banner that underscored the power of mass mobilization. (photo Maya Pontone/Hyperallergic)

A protester held up a handmade sign decrying the government’s cozying up to the billionaire class. (photo Maya Pontone/Hyperallergic)

A couple marched down Broadway with effigies of Donald Trump and Elon Musk (photo Maya Pontone/Hyperallergic)

Yesterday’s rally was filled with signage telling the federal government to keep its “Hands Off” civil rights, healthcare protections, and education. (photo Maya Pontone/Hyperallergic)

A protester holding a handmade sign criticizing the Trump administration’s blatant disregard for constitutional law and checks and balances (photo Maya Pontone/Hyperallergic)

Yesterday’s May Day rallies were decidedly pro-immigrant and anti-Trump (photo Maya Pontone/Hyperallergic)