The Bang and Stunning Boomerang

1. Bitter Tastes of Old Obsession

Sudden Israeli attack against Iran amid the nuclear negotiation with the United States is indeed a bizarre category by itself and by any standard of conduct in modern international relations. First, there’s the question of credibility of a power that pretends to be in the business of leadership in the world. Second, the irreconcilability of sabotage by Israel, a US outpost, with such perceived credibility. Third, is the question of incapacity of a power that is bit by bit slipping into a rogue state. Fourth, the dialectic of decline that should not be mistaken for the logic of being in charge.

In a closer scrutiny, given the comedy of Trump – an obverse of the Tragedy of Biden – the velocity of despondency in Israel is but a harbinger of self-annihilation led by Jabotinsky’s ideological offsprings, who while wreaking havoc in historic Palestine are also intoxicated with their own deplorable propaganda. Israel’s June 13th attack against Iran was a long obsession that goes back to the overthrow of the Shah’s regime and breakdown of the twin-pillar US foreign policy in the Persian Gulf inaugurated by Richard Nixon in the 1970s. The linchpin of this hybrid attack on both military and civilians in Iran was to instigate chaos through targeted and non-targeted terror and, at the same time, dismantle the command and control in the military in advance of assault and bombardment of the entire country.

The staging of the attack was technically not made through gaining control of the Iranian sky (as misreported in the media) but by way of prepositioned fixed-point artillery, drones, and other projectiles operating by Mossad agents inside Iran; this was coordinated with outside prepositioned counterparts beyond the border of western Iran (namely, Erbil, Iraqi Kurdistan), and the northwestern boundary adjacent to the Republic of Azerbaijan from which Israeli aircrafts arrived and flew along the Caspian Sea, firing cruise missiles on targets in Tehran. The design was revolved on wholesale assassination, decapitation of both military and civilian leadership in Tehran, and killing of identified nuclear scientists (directly by Spike missiles) in their private homes, which the list of whom, according to some sources, could have been leaked through the IAEA inspectors.

It must be noted that this Israeli attack, like other attacks in recent times, was coordinated flat out by Washington and assisted by the British, French, even German (I was told!), and complicity of Jordan and the forced commandeering of Iraqi air-space. It is of paramount importance that in this botched coup an early penetration into Iran was from the Republic of Azerbaijan, where Israel has covert footing. In a plan that appears months if not years in the making, Mossad agents carried out a deliberate campaign of terror, secretly transiting combat drones and other prepositioned military hardware in advance of the initial phase of Israeli attack.

In the first several hours into the attack, the Iranian loss was immense but reaction and recovery was exceptionally quick. Iran’s highly trained technicians were able to repair the damages sustained to their air-defense system, caused initially by cyberattack and in all probability in combination with support of the transited drones on the ground, within 8 to 10 hours; and given a considerable “absorption combat capacity” of the Iranian military and paramilitary and quick recovery from the initial shock, the strategic tables soon turned and Israel was put on the defensive. From three or four days into this unprecedented encounter, the Israelis lingering obsession appeared to hit the bulwark, and the blowback was about to begin as the Iranian missiles took control of the sky over Tel Aviv and elsewhere in Israel.

Thus, midway through this 12-day war and after wave after wave of the newest and much more accurate Iranian ballistic missiles, both the Israelis and Americans began to internalize the tremendous punch of Iranian offences against Israel’s intelligence headquarters, military and air bases (Nevatim, Ovda, Tel Nof, etc.), dual-use facilities, such as the oil refinery, logistic hubs, infrastructure facilities, hi-tech establishments and war-related research institutions in Tel Aviv, Haifa, Rehovot, Beersheba and other strategic locations across the board. And although held secret, by viewing the piles of rubbles and twisted metals, particularly in Tel Aviv, the economic cost of Iranian counterattack appears pitilessly crippling.

While still in the early phase, Donald Trump prematurely spilled the beans and brashly took ownership of the war against Iran and then, without thinking about its impetuous implication, openly praised the Israelis for their imaginary victory. Trump also immaturely urged Iranians to an “unconditional surrender.” But this hasty (and embarrassing) celebration turned to disappointment when, from June 16 on, more powerful Iranian ballistic missiles pierced the sky over the tiny Israel and surgically hit their targets in calculated punishing waves that produced piles of twisted iron and rubble in the strategic heart of Israel.

This was the time that both Netanyahu and Trump changed their swaggering rhetoric and posturing act; Netanyahu, sensing a humiliating defeat (while also noticing rapid depletion of missiles in Israel’s air-defense), begged on his knees in every way to plunge the US into a full-scale war with Iran; Trump, who was suddenly sobered up by the naked reality on the ground and somehow grappled with Israel’s imminent defeat, first, refused to go along with Netanyahu’s old plan of dragging the United States into the entangling morass of war with Iran; secondly, Trump changed his rhetoric in a quick U-turn and then notified Iranians in advance of sending US B-2 bombers to strike the trio of the nuclear enrichment facilities in Iran, before abruptly and unilaterally declaring a ceasefire of all sides. The Iranian then notified Trump that while accepting the ceasefire they will retaliate by attacking the largest US military base in Qatar.

Finally, it is noteworthy that it was not Iran that asked for a ceasefire in this war. The schizophrenia of war and no war has found a peculiar manifestation in this charade. As for the nickname of this debacle, Tumbling Baboon in my judgment is much more descriptive of this imbecilic fiasco than hubristic “Rising Lion,” broadcast by equally imbecilic regime in Tel Aviv. In an apt analogy here, Netanyahu’s long obsessive-compulsive politics has placed Israel on a one-way road to self-destruction and this unsettled colony is now a hell of a lot closer to the snatching forces of inner gravity of proverbial blackhole. And, so it seems that dire, desperate, and delusional Zionism inherently do not meet the parameters of peace or normal existence.

2. The Cover of The Cover

The junkyard dog of the United States in the region is now injured with a broken jaw but it still barks and boasts. The lifeline of military hardware and surveillance paraphernalia provided by the United States to it remain uninterrupted. It is the first time since the early 1970s that Israel felt real taste of what it had done to others for years; heavy daily bombardments had now passed through the “leaky” multilayered arial protection of Israeli sky and Israel’s imagined invincibility turned to dust.

The Israeli terror attack on Iran resulted in decapitation of military brass and the destruction of civilian infrastructure, including the press building in Tehran and scores of civilian fatality and casualties, including women and children, in the residential areas. The latter had no military value; the purpose was disorder, panic, and chaos. It so appears that the question of Iran’s nuclear issue, while undergone a prolonged inspection by the IAEA and now under Rafael Grossi’s apparent partiality, having to do with his willful ambiguity in the draft of the report, was the pretext in this prearranged attack. And in that case, it may have been a cover for the “regime change” that, while acted upon through a campaign of terror, in all likelihood was as another layer of concealment for total destruction of Iran into dysfunctional quarters, similar to those in Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria, to name a few.

It should be noted that Rafael Grossi’s complicity (or willful neglect) was already revealed when Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (under the Russian control) came under fire in protracted Ukraine war by Ukrainian forces; Grossi deliberately glossed over the origin of this attack in his report and camouflaged behind bureaucratic banality, siding deliberately with Ukranians. In addition, based on captured “treasure troves” of secret materials from Israelis, Grossi is also accused of coordination with Israel concerning information about Iranian nuclear facilities and identification of nuclear scientists in Iran.

Finally, as journalist Aaron Maté confirms, Rafael Grossi, serving at the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW), was also involved in a fabricated investigation against Bashar al-Assad, concerning the August 21, 2013 deadly sarin attack on Ghouta. Incidentally, at his very time Barack Obama secretly authorized the CIA to begin arming and training Syria’s “rebels” (dubbed Operation “Timber Sycamore), aiming to overthrow Bashar al-Assad’s regime in Syria. In the meantime, as the investigative journalist Seymour Hersh reported, the 2013 sarin attack in Syria was the work of al-Nusra Front, a terrorist outfit led by Ahmed al-Sharaa, a man that under the alias Abu Mohammad al-Julani enjoys full support of Washington and London, and now as the self-appointed president of Syria is in charge of post-Assad government. Hence, in terms of incorruptibility and independence (i.e., normal UN requirements), neither Rafael Grossi nor the IAEA is worthy of trust or respect.

To sum up: (1) Grossi’s purposely serpentine reporting must be a source of apprehension, (2) the IAEA report presented by Grossi is evidently generated by AI data- imputation rather than precise verified information based on concrete evidence from Iran’s nuclear sites, and (3) the makeup of IAEA board, consist of a pre-arranged block of countries (19 out the total of 35) with well-known loyalty and preset verdict, is suspect, which renders this institution untrustworthy.

To reiterate, under the cover of “nuclear issue,” Israel’s overt, pre-planned, multi-pronged attack on Iran is enabled with implied collaboration with the IAEA under Rafael Grossi. A cache of stolen documents by Iran from Israelis is said to implicate Grossi for leaking the information on the location of Iranian nuclear scientist to Israelis on the one hand, and loaded dice of fixed bloc of countries serving on the IAEA Board on the other, has accomplished a fait accompli. Yet, the smell of “regime change” oozes from both the conduct and contradictory rhetoric surrounding this attack.

The Israeli hostility toward Iran has little to do with removal of the regime in Iran and more to do with destruction of the entire nation. This intention has already been documented in other cases, including irreparable devastation in Iraq or irretrievable destruction in Libya or current disintegration of Syria, which had chiefly to do with disposition of each country as an independent power regardless of who govern them as long as they stood against expansionist appetite and exceptionalist attitude of this racially motivated and artificially disseminated ethno-state in the middle of native population in the region.

To put it crudely and by an example, if all these three countries were governed by Aristotle, Jesus Christ, and Jean-Jacques Rousseau, respectively, given Israel’s coercive history – including erasure of the Palestinian social, cultural, and national identity – and its irreconcilable existence as a settler-colonial apartheid (and now genocidal) state, the outcome for these three countries may not have been much different. Why? Because, neither Aristotle nor Jesus Christ nor Jean-Jacques Rousseau would ever reconcile with this ethno-genocidal state. In the meantime, the escalating incongruity of Anglo-American Zionist lobbying cannot lay hold to normalization with any amount of force or sugarcoating in this region. The validity of this blistering analogy would certainly apply to the post-Revolutionary Iran, regardless of the type of government or governing structure one may imagine. No self-respecting country worthy of the name would ever acquiesce to this ethno-state gone mad. Thus, the magnitude and profundity of Israel’s attack on Iran must not be superficially reduced to the “nuclear issue.”

The purported regime change, I mind you, is just the tip of the iceberg, so to speak. Just as the American atrocities in Afghanistan, Iraq, Syria, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria, etc., showed us, the real goal is the decimation of Iranian nation – tout court. In other words, destruction is the primary US motivation against the emerging (non-American) world which has little room for the America’s powerplay and no use for US political gymnastics, exemplified in the last few decades. Boastful statements on wiping out Iran’s nuclear capacity by the spacey little US politicians misses the point that neither reproduction nor acquired technical knowledge of such activities can ever be eradicated from a nation that acquired them. Simply put, Iran is now in the company of the nuclear-threshold states whether one likes it or not. Just think about this: Is this not a cruel irony to observe that the two nuclear armed states bomb a lawful non-nuclear member of NPT under the trumped-up charges of making a bomb while the real intention is to destroy the country?

As pointed out earlier, the nuclear issue is a cover of a cover of concealment of something much more ominous. The context is the irreconcilability of the defunct power and its extension, Israel, in the region with the new polity in the making. The train of immediate future has long departed from the station and passengers of the past running to stop it by tearing down the tracks behind it. This is simply the story of the United States and its European pathetic underlings. Israel alone is shedding plenty of light on the validity of this story. This should be a wakeup call for those who revolve around the deception of US world order and the artifice of American hegemony. These sobering and calamitous occurrences should also be an eye-opener, particularly for the left (including self-styled Marxists) whose traditional spectacles does not allow to see the very reality under their nose.

Finally, this should be a reminder to many of fellow (epigone) leftists across the Iranian diaspora for their failure to see the primum mobile of all these contradictory transformations since the collapse of the Pax Americana, post-Soviet misbehavior of the United States, and the onset of chaos and disorder. This is important, particularly in a multi-ethnic country like Iran, in which ethnic minority for whatever reason falsely poses as a nation, a proposition that often purposely utilized as “identity politics,” a masquerade of genuine exploration in political analysis. The majority of these fellow leftists could not to see the real forces underneath, since, to put in Mark Twain’s fitting adage, their imagination was out of focus. Hence, my reading and listening to some of these traditionally reverse-engineered and so packaged positions on this 12-day war, so far, does not convince me of their adequate discernment.

3. Tracing the Antecedents

Those who wonder about sudden Israeli attack on the early morning of June 13, 2025 on Iran, particularly in the middle of US “nuclear negotiation,” should take a long pause and go back to three sets of intertwined contexts (1) the backdrop of Iranian Revolution and the US incapacity to hold onto the Shah against the rising Iranian masses, given the national memory of the 1953 CIA coup that brought down Mossadegh and brought back the Shah, (2) the parody of “peace process,” a de facto delay tactic by so-called American mediation that by design held Palestinians in limbo and let a fait accompli takes its course, and (3) the collapse of the Soviet Union and the subsequent plan of “greater Israel,” having precisely to do with the ambition of complete annihilation of regional powers that viewed obstacle to the expanding objective of this settler-colony in Palestine. The trio of Iraq, Libya, Syria are notable examples of this Zionist ploy.

On the first point, the Carter administration had no remedy for the lost Shah but soon found an antidote for doing away with the evolutionary upsurge in Iran by other means. To make a long story short, given the rabid anti-Russian attitude of Zbigniew Brzezinski (Carter’s National Security Advisor) on the one hand, and the antithetical orientation of secular and Islamic forces at this revolutionary juncture on the other hand, the US made its move by (1) casting its lot with the Islamists, (2) dispensing with the secular nationalist and leftist revolutionaries, and (3) banking on the presumed solidity of green cummerbund of Islam at the northern borders of Iran with the Soviet Union. This was a three-birds-with-one-stone strategy of Brzezinski that eventually blew up in the face of the United States.

In this framework, the bloody hands of Washington in the willful derailment of Iranian Revolution have to be contextualized before one could bring into play the unforeseen and startling contradictions that arose between the US and the Islamic Republic in Iran. Thus, the uninterrupted US subversions against the Islamic Republic must be addressed within the unfulfilled US expectation and its increasing fragility in this region. What is significant for the discussion here is to trace the schizophrenic conduct of American political class under both Democrats and Republicans vis-à-vis Iran. The June 2025 (US) Israeli attack on Iran is the pinnacle of panic and hallucination. And if all this is not a definite signature of America’s persistent decline and loss of footing, no one knows what a freefall looks like.

And while attending to this particular point, those who think that the likes of loafing and loitering Reza Pahlavi or for that matter a fanatical coterie of MEK mercenaries could have a chance to be the next governing body in Iran, their heads have to be examined. This also goes for Iranians in the diaspora who may have lost their better judgment in the long separation in exile and no longer grasp new and irreversible realities in their old country. Iran is not Syria that could be occupied either by an ISIS-type band of criminals or by runaway monsters of the Shah’s SAVAK who work with Israeli Mossad and openly stand behind the decor of late Shah’s milquetoast son, Reza Pahlavi.

On the second point, the “peace process,” that is, a newspeak on preservation (and expansion) of this settler colony, provide a consistent cover for the creeping enlargement and ethnic cleansing with tacit support of the West. There is a whole load of critical books on this matter that a mere acknowledgment of titles alone needs a huge volume. What is pertinent here is to remind that since October 7, 2023 – the day that Question of Palestine was snatched from calculated obscurity and placed forcefully in front and center – the masks were all off and the racist structure, cataclysmic conduct, and more importantly, methodic indoctrination of the colonists in this weaponized dystopia put on display across the world. This uncomplicated context, contra the ear-splitting Zionist laud-speakers across the mainstream and social multimedia in the West, shed a particle of light on the ferocity of ongoing Israeli genocide and silence of their enablers against the Palestinians in occupied, closed-off, and deadly strip of Gaza in broad daylight. The seeds of this irreconcilable conflict were sown long before the Islamic Republic in Iran. And by all accounts, given this willful act of genocide that is now televised across the globe, further antagonism would breed and wreak havoc with Israel and its Western benefactors, regardless of who or what is governing Iran.

It might be added here that right-wingers and pseudo-leftists in the Iranian diaspora tend to personalize the conflict between Iran and Israel in nearly the same fashion as was portrayed earlier in US invasion of Iraq under the epithet of Saddam Hussein. Following the October 7 incursion, many of these lost souls also lost in the fog of newspeak by Zionist disinformation. Beguiledby Orwellian appeal to “progress,” many of these displaced Iranians misjudged October 7 based on the narrative set forth by Israeli regime and contrary to the Palestinian right and act of self-determination, thereby they cast their lot with the status quo controlled by this ethno-state in Tel Aviv. What was their excuse for such a reactionary position? They excepted these anti-colonial militants due to their creed, although the secular PFLP militants are also along them.

By falling into the trap of exception (that is, denial of universal right), these unlettered idiots ironically exposed themselves as distractors and peddlers of Zionism in a “double exception”: once, by excepting the Islamists in a negative sense; and twice, by excepting the Zionists in a positive sense. And by calling these anti-colonial fighters “reactionary,” these numbskull compatriots blamed the victim, belittled the cause, and cowardly camouflaged unalienable and universal right of self-determination by denying the Palestinians of the bona fide defense of their ancestral land. Here, one can hardly discount an inherent (myopic) imagination of liberal ideology that often contiguous to this kind of reasoning.

On the third point, the fortuitous fall of the Soviet Union, and the reverberation across Eastern Europe, was a godsend to cold warriors (and shadowy core of neoconservatives) whose entire career revolved around agitation on this single subject. In their mind, the East has collapsed and the West has to steer chaos and to take over of what is left, and more importantly celebrate a new “American Century,” only this time bigger and quieter, as the fairytale of “unipolarity” had emerged.

It was in this spirit that George H. W. Bush used Saddam Hussein’s invasion of Kuwait as a pretext in order to massively militarize the Persian Gulf and the Arabian Peninsula as fast as he could. From US perspective, this had two advantages: (1) to wipe the slate clean while inaugurating, what George H. W. Bush himself concocted, a “new world order,” and (2) to unlock the gate for uncertainty and stability in the region; hence the unpredictable aftershocks, such as “A Clean Break” (viz. A New Strategy for Securing the Realm), that outrageously about to destroy all that independently or semi-independently existed in the region by promoting total disruption that was intensified since 9/11.

The horrendous ricochet of 9/11 and thickheaded response by Bush Jr, – the W – who cheerfully laid bare the fictitious fabric and self-destructive skeleton of this nauseating fantasy, also gave us a perspicuous picture of a monumental chaos and disorder that, among others, Israel had long dreamt and Israel has now secured. The fantasy of “greater Israel” in its present form is intelligible only in the context of the fabricated ascendancy peddled rather obsessively by Bush Sr. and his inner circles in absence of the Soviet Union. This obsession was radically strengthened after 9/11, followed by an attempt at the Israelization of US civil society under the ploy of “War on Terror”; thus, the bloody atrocities in the outside had been now interlocked with the bleeding repression in the inside. And this was a prelude to a rogue state, frantic foreign policy, and a raggedy society that we now experience under the Trump administration.

By misreading the tea leaves at the outset, little did these caretakers of the doom know that invoking “new” American order holds no meaning at all in a globalized world vis-à-vis the old and dilapidated polity that once proudly erected and bore the name of America. The fall of the Soviet Union has its own dialectical effect that from time to time pays a visit to those who too soon lionized Francis Fukuyama and mistakenly stood up for The End of History as if it is not a “joke,” to allude to Ambassador Chas Freeman’s recent critical jab. Thus, hardly any person of intelligence and conscience would fall for this drawn-out post-hegemonic juggle of intermission that impulsively holds Zionism and Greater Israel a winnable project.

4. Deep Down the Foundation

The failure to keep the Shah on his throne was not a unique contingency specific to Iran’s case, but a symptom of a more profound structural transformation beneath the postwar order; it was a manifestation of deep political fracture was about to occur in the entire client-state segment of the Pax Americana; the crisis of “Gold Standard” and the breakdown of postwar Bretton Woods system, in 1971, on the one hand, and the crisis of globalization of oil, having to do with decartelization of the International Petroleum Cartel, in 1972, on the other, prior to this, were both the harbinger of visible disintegration of the old order. These are telltale signs that were confirmed and compounded through the wholesale plants’ closing of mid-1980s in the United States. This is known as “outsourcing,” a neutral phrase that deliberately masks a larger picture of trans-nationalization and de-nationalization of capital that literally pulled the earth from under the foundation of American economy and ejected the US from center of the world production. And contrary to orthodoxy it was not a transitory phenomenon.

Simply put, after four decades of unrelenting struggle decentering of the United States furthered, and concurrently dovetailed with the dilapidated (and outmoded) US political institutions and rendered the postwar polity bootless andincompatible. What was the primum mobile of all this foundational displacement? The answer is: globalization, an awesome universal force that incorrectly identified with neoliberalism by those on the left and on the right whose essentialist attitude is wedded to the intrinsic centrality of the United States. It’s good to remember that the trace of essentialism (of oil), as the cause of US invasion of Iraq, was also detectable from the verdict of both radical left and liberal right at the time. Additionally, the advent of globalization unveils yet another misrepresentation, namely, the essentialization of capital by association, thus treating capital as if it should intrinsically belong to a particular place or a particular nation, an ironic reminder of the tumultuous debates surrounding the separation of ownership from control in the early part of the last century.

Thus, the Zombie-like quality of what Joe Biden recently epitomized as “America is back,” should not be lost on those with a modicum of perception that the US return to ascendancy is a downright mockery. But in the absence of a critical worldview, it is easy to conflate the fabric of globalization with the dramatic posture and empty rhetoric of American (dis)order, as the many leftists within both the liberal and radical tradition have made.

The decline of American order within a much larger architecture of “social relation” in symbiotic relation with “international relation,” is shown in my latest book, Globalization and the Decline of American Power (Routledge, 2023). This perspective substantiates that geopolitics need not be conceived without solid foundation and up in the air upon feeble and frivolous pseudo-concepts, as “anarchy” (or vacuum?), according to the proclamation of a notable branch of orthodoxy in international relations, namely, realpolitik. We can do better than that through the dialectic and dynamics of social relation and international relation, particularly at the present age in which the universality of former is a sine qua non for the latter. Here, globalization provides a solid footing for international relations.

The 1979 was the onset of fragmentation of the client-state chunk of the postwar Pax Americana (1945-1979), which soon reverberated throughout the order and put an end to the American hegemony à la Gramsci. Here’s why 1979 (and not 1991) is suggested as a critical demarcation point in the global shift. And such a shift is not only economic (viz. globalization) but thoroughly political also for dismantling the old political order. As the economy and polity are the two sides of a single coin it is imperative to perceive that the roots of globalization lie much deeper (and much earlier) than the fall of the Soviet Union.

The arbiter of time had already demolished much of the underlying architecture of the postwar American order. The economic institutions of the postwar hegemony are annihilated one by one, despite the dangling trace of US dollar in front of the myopic eyeball of the semi-schooled. Politics always follows economics and, more importantly, as Antonio Gramsci once declared: international relations “follow” social relations. And it is social relations that essentially shook the foundation of the bygone order. No political order can survive, let alone thrive, when the totality of its social and economic foundation is in utter ruins.

From an analytical standpoint, the house is suspended on its deteriorated foundation. Yet, the cosmetic political discourse is still in the business of distraction and puffery of the American standing in the world. The confession, at the G7 summit in Canada, by Germany’s chancellor Friedrich Merz that “Israel is doing the dirty work for all of us,” should alert us to (1) the real aim of holding onto this unsettled colonial outpost, (2) the blanketed strategy for destruction of all that which reckoned outside the imagined American domain, and (3) the diabolical justification for unlawful Israeli attack on Iran. If this is not the pinnacle of decay and debilitating disposition of the West, no one knows what the decay and enfeeblement mean.

Finally, to detect a glimpse of the deeper structure (dubbed Deep State) that reinforces our subject, the US/Israel joint-plan of attack on Iran had been on the shelf during the Biden administration long before its adoption and approval by the Trump administration in June 2025. Therefore, if Trump’s apparent incongruity is properly contextualized within a larger mise en scène that encompass Biden’s indefensible enabling and complicity with Israel’s genocide in Palestine, it would perfectly dovetail with Trump’s uninhabited utterances of ethnic-cleansing, his lack of remorse for the daily slaughter of starving Palestinians at the food distribution in Gaza, and the diction of building a “Riviera” on this strip of land, which reminds us also of Trump son-in-law’s similar appetite. Here we have a picture of a deep state that has fully been submerged in labyrinth of Zionism no matter who’s in charge. Alluding to the flimflam of “Abraham Accord,” the normalization of genocide though in this day and age is too hazardous to anybody’s sanity and too gross for any normality imaginable on the face of the earth.

In epistemological terms, neither partial observation nor fragmented analyses nor US-centric pomposity nor rhetoric of “imperialism,” can in truth explicate the contemporary upheavals at heart of which lies globalization and the worldwide shift of power. Today, hardly any of the traditional leftist’s bells and whistles, so to speak, can through a particle of light on deciphering and properly acknowledging the multifaceted realities on the ground. The real world in-the-making underneath is unique, epochal, and interminable. And in the interim, neither the United States nor the dysfunctional wreckage of its messy empire in Europe nor its trembled outpost in the region, can ever claim victory or squabble to be in the driver’s seat. Those who had a glimpse of my latest book would appreciate that I have long anticipated the inevitability of the “bang and boomerang” in this chaotic interval; hence, the nature of the conflict between Iran and Israel is merely a derivative of much deeper antagonism that had now appeared on the surface of this war.

5. The Eleventh-Hour Zionism

On the occasion of the 12-day war between Iran and Israel, Time Magazine’s July 7, 2025 issue, published a handful of fragmented op-eds and assembled them as a Special Report under euphonious subtitle of “The New Middle East.” The Time’s cover also displayed a peculiar portrait of Ali Khamenei where part of his face is deliberately plastered under a teared-off overlaid blank sheet that in large caps conspicuously bears THE NEW MIDDLE EAST, an endorsement not only of Israel’s posture against Iran but a blatant petition also for Isreal’s surge and its ethno-supremacist misadventures against Palestinians and across the entire region.

The crowning achievement in this multi-authored report simply boils down to their passive justification of genocide in Gaza, and lip-synching with Israel’s “new” Middle East, cheerleading Israel’s surveillance of Palestinians with high-tech military technology, gloating over the unlawful invasion of Lebanon, relishing the unlawful disintegration of Syria, rooting for (perceived) Iranian defeat in the hands of Israelis, pressing an Orwellian narrative on the source of instability in the region, and finally praying for normalization of Israel with the “Arab” neighbors, all of which is at odds with the persistent reality that the world will never ever return to the pre-October 7 and indeed pre-genocide Israel.

The last piece by an apparent hired-hand at Chatham House, adopts a whole new approach to fabrication and outright lies, proclaiming that Iran is unstable and the Iranian regime is on the verge of collapse, an allegation that is word for word snatched rather d from the lips of the former Shah’s son, Reza Pahlavi (a self-appointed monarch-in-waiting) who’s now dressed up and weaponized by his political handlers in Tel Aviv, London, and Washington. Here’s an irony as to this cut-and-paste propaganda collage. My question is: wouldn’t Henry R. Luce – the creator of Time-Life empire and editor of this magazine over the years of US ascendancy – have turned over in his grave in horror, had he met these bootless sales-folk and seen a glimpse of their high-schoolish “special report”? As can be seen, this venture by itself is yet another desperate and delirious sign of a descending road to perdition that even major propaganda outlets in the system fail to rhetorically produce a convincing report to justify its survival.

Following the collapse of the Soviet Union,theZionist narrative of “The New Middle East” turned into a compulsive and cockamamie plan of action by Netanyahu (and his Cold-War circle of American Neoconservatives) in the mid-1990s, which also dovetailed with the earlier militarization of the region by George W. H. Bush. Yet, as I demonstrated in detail elsewhere, this apparent opportunity has been running on empty since the day one. Hence, the bumbling coup mongers in this notable Zionist outlet are consistently harping on the same old jingle.

Placing the war between Israel and Iran carefully side by side other conflicts around the world discloses a spectacular thread of interdependence that runs through nearly all of them in this disorderly intermission. This alone would tell us that something is terribly wrong with the collective whole. It is not one thing – it’s everything. We live in a dangerous interlude in which the encircling ghosts of yesteryears’ out-of-sight atrocities in the historic Palestine are now openly committing genocide in front of the TV cameras and before watchful eyes of billions of onlookers in real time and in broad daylight. And what was hidden from us for some 80 years is now laid bare before the conscience of all humanity.

The newspeak of “The New Middle East” is no different from Fukuyama’s The End of History, an idealized and ill-conceived volume that not unlike the eyesight of a newborn captures the inverted images of a world in the making. As I recorded elsewhere, this was the end of another history, namely, the history of Pax Americana (1945-1979), a real deal that was missed by the author, owing to his incurable myopia and triumphalist attitude toward the fall of the Soviet. Fukuyama simply bypassed the earth shrinking beneath his own feet. The Zionist references to “new” here is neither new nor unfamiliar. It is the same familiar message that the likes of Jabotinsky were sending to Irgun regarding Palestine. It is one of peculiar ironies of all time that just as Israel was being established in historic Palestine the era of decolonization was about to begin. Thus, an army of lobbyists has always been on hand, first, for the arduous task of distraction and, secondly, for the deployment of a vigorous Orwellian offensive that forcefully deflect and keep at arm’s length the modern world from ethnic-cleansing and other nefarious activities of this setter colony in Palestine. As pointed out repeatedly in this essay, there’s a stark difference between political order that is in charge and political order that is discharged, between construction and destruction, between new world in the making and old world in temper tantrum, tattering, and on the way out. This is the Zionists’ eleventh hour.