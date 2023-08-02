Strikes Are a Tool to Claw Back Control Over Our Lives

This particular regime of workplace authority emerged from a long and contentious history. Over the course of the 19th and 20th centuries, labor radicals — including anarchists, socialists and communists — frequently contested management’s claim to have unilateral authority over their employees, instead advocating visions of workplace democracy and collective ownership of firms.

Our current undemocratic employment arrangements are the product of the ultimate defeat of this alternative vision of work. But when workers go on strike to demand a say over their work processes, they are expressing a core insight of the labor radicals: that bosses shouldn’t be able to rule the workplace like petty tyrants.

The right of management

Contract provisions having to do with control of the work process are not uncommon in the United States. At UPS, for instance, the Teamsters workforce recently leveraged a credible strike threat to reach a tentative agreement that blocks the company from installing more surveillance cameras in its trucks to monitor drivers on the job, among other wins. Yet historically, employers have resisted attempts by unions to impinge on their ​“prerogative” to determine how work gets done.

The question of which aspects of the labor process get to be decided exclusively by management and which aspects workers can have a say over has been a matter of intense debate and struggle since the early days of American unionism in the aftermath of the Civil War. When workers assert control over how production is organized and how it gets done, they are challenging what have traditionally been considered the rights of business owners to make use of their resources and hired labor as they see fit.

Employers insist that those rights are fundamental and inalienable. Under this perspective, attempts to limit management’s prerogatives are illegitimate attacks on the free enterprise system itself. But many militant unionists — especially socialists and left-wing radicals in the labor movement — have taken a different viewpoint. In their study of American communists and industrial unions in the 1930s through 1950s, sociologists Judith Stepan-Norris and Maurice Zeitlin write: ​“For working-class radicals or socialists, ​‘management rights’ are neither ​‘inherent’ nor legitimate; on the contrary, such alleged rights constitute, in their view, a quasilegal form of illegitimate class power.”

We don’t accept that the state has unchecked authority to tell us what to do, without any democratic control from the people they govern. Why should we accept the unchecked tyranny of employers on the job? This question has long animated socialist and radical members of the labor movement, who have turned to unions as one of their chief defenses against workplace despotism. And strikes — workers’ ability to stop the flow of production to impede their bosses’ profits — are in turn unions’ main tool to achieve their demands.

Unions, strikes and workplace democracy

Throughout U.S. history, unions have too often conceded to the management-side view in this dispute. American employers won a major battle in this war in 1950 when the United Auto Workers (UAW), under the leadership of staunch anti-socialist Walter Reuther, signed contracts with General Motors and Ford that conceded major areas of authority to management, in exchange for regular wage increases. The union gave up its prior demands to be a part of decision-making about production and have access to the company books, for instance, and agreed not to strike for the duration of its five-year contracts with the automakers.

The ​“Treaty of Detroit,” as the UAW-GM contract was called, signaled a turning point in the conflict over whether workers should have democracy on the job. ​“It rejected a vision of citizenship that included the workplace. That would remain management’s sovereign domain, with certain civil rights spelled out and enforced via a bureaucratic grievance procedure,” labor scholars Barry Eidlin and Micah Uetricht write. ​“What rights were not spelled out were reserved to management, as the soon-to-be-ubiquitous ​‘management rights clause’ in nearly every union contract would stipulate.”

In the 1980s, union concessions to management accelerated, with unions like the UAW embracing ​“labor-management cooperation” schemes that used false promises of worker participation to speed up assembly lines and squeeze more labor out of workers. These methods of getting workers to speed up their own jobs have since been extended from manufacturing to other industries, like education and healthcare.