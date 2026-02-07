Close Menu
    Anarchism Electoral Politics Interview

    Socialism from Bernie to Mamdani

    By , Graham Culbertson Z ArticleNo Comments1 Min Read
    Source: Everyday Anarchism

    Dan Chiasson joins me to discuss his combined Bernie and Burlington biography, Bernie for Burlington, and the connections between Bernie’s socialism and Mamdani’s socialism.

    You can purchase Dan’s book here: https://flyleafbooks.com/book/9780593317495

    Here’s Dan’s article about Mamdani: https://www.nybooks.com/online/2025/11/06/have-you-met-z-zohran-mamdani/

    And we discuss Corey Robin’s piece on socialist excellence: https://coreyrobin.com/2025/11/15/excellence-over-mediocrity-from-mamdani-to-marx-to-food/

    Dan Chiasson teaches at Wellesley. His next book, Bernie for Burlington: The Rise of the People’s Politician, will be published in February.

