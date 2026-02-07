Socialism from Bernie to Mamdani

Dan Chiasson joins me to discuss his combined Bernie and Burlington biography, Bernie for Burlington, and the connections between Bernie’s socialism and Mamdani’s socialism.

You can purchase Dan’s book here: https://flyleafbooks.com/book/9780593317495

Here’s Dan’s article about Mamdani: https://www.nybooks.com/online/2025/11/06/have-you-met-z-zohran-mamdani/

And we discuss Corey Robin’s piece on socialist excellence: https://coreyrobin.com/2025/11/15/excellence-over-mediocrity-from-mamdani-to-marx-to-food/